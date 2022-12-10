ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Adams leaves Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons game with injury

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
The Memphis Grizzlies had little trouble Friday against the Detroit Pistons. But the 114-103 win at FedExForum might have come at a cost with center Steven Adams injured in the fourth quarter.

Adams tried to secure a defensive rebound but he took a hard foul out of bounds with 5:33 remaining in the game. He got up slowly then started limping and had to be helped off the court and into the locker room.

Coach Taylor Jenkins said Adams tweaked his ankle after a Pistons played rolled into his ankle. Adams told him he felt fine in the locker room but he'll be re-evaluated ahead of the Grizzlies' next game Monday hosting the Atlanta Hawks.

TRIPLE DOUBLE TROUBLE:Unpacking Ja Morant's quick ascent to become Memphis Grizzlies' triple-double king

PODCAST:How will the Memphis Grizzlies survive a tough stretch without Desmond Bane?

Adams was initially questionable with right shoulder soreness but started the game and finished with 10 points and eight rebounds in 23 minutes.

The Grizzlies are already without guard Desmond Bane, who will miss at least 3-4 more weeks with a right toe injury.

