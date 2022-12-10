ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Sports scores, highlights: Diman, Connolly teams splits, Atlantis Charter boys win opener

By The Herald News
 3 days ago
The winter high school season is underway for Fall River area teams.

Take a look at highlights from Friday's local high school action:

Boys Basketball: Bishop Connolly vs. Diman

SCORE: Bishop Connolly 79, Diman 49

LOCATION: Bishop Connolly

RECORD: Bishop Connolly, 1-0; Diman, 0-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cougars opened the season with a home win over Diman in the season opener for both teams. Sophomore Alex Krynicki scored a game-high 29 points for Connolly. Sophomore Jayden Souza chipped in with 21 points and freshman Jah Stephenson finished with 16 points. Sophomore Sam Perry led the way for the Bengals with 12 points. The Cougars led at halftime, 38-21 and 68-32 after three quarters.

NEXT UP: Connolly travels to Apponequet on Tuesday while Diman travels to Atlantis Charter on Wednesday.

Boys basketball: Atlantis Charter vs. Falmouth Academy

SCORE: Atlantis Charter 62, Falmouth Academy 51

LOCATION: Atlantis Charter

DATE: Dec. 9

RECORD: Atlantis Charter, 1-0

HIGHLIGHTS: The Tritons won their season opener at home against Falmouth Academy. Miquel Pimental scored a team-high 19 points for Atlantis Charter. Teammate DJ Adediran added 11 points while Izzy Aponte finished with 10. Angel Martinez and Karter Perreira each had eight points. Devon Paradise played excellent defense in the win.

NEXT UP: The Tritons travel to Bristol-Plymouth on Monday

Girls basketball: Diman vs. Bishop Connolly

SCORE: Diman 43, Bishop Connolly 10

LOCATION: Diman

DATE: Dec. 9

RECORD: Diman, 1-0; Bishop Connolly, 0-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Bengals won their season opener at home, beating non-league opponent Bishop Connolly. Hannah Martin led Diman with a game-high 15 points. Avery Rounds chipped in with 12 points while Elizabeth Kinnane and Evey Fernandes each finished with six points. Sam O'Leary had 13 blocks, 12 rebounds and two assists for the Cougars. Kate Mooney scored 10 points.

NEXT UP: The Bengals host Tiverton on Dec. 21 while Connolly hosts Old Colony Wednesday.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

