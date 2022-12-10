ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater boys hoops comeback attempt falls just short versus Hastings

By Troy Tennyson, Coldwater Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RvSBS_0jdn4cc700

HASTINGS, MI. — The Coldwater boys basketball team saw its comeback attempt fall just a bit short Friday night as the Cardinals took the long trip to Hastings to kick off their Interstate 8 Conference schedule. After finding themselves down 13 at the half, the Cardinals buckled down and made a nice run, slowly reeling in the Saxons as time went on. However, the comeback attempt would ultimately come up short, as it was Hastings downing Coldwater 51-47.

Hastings held a very slim lead after one quarter of play, with the Saxons leading 13-10 after the first eight minutes.

The second quarter belonged to the Saxons as Hastings buckled down on defense and saw its offense explode, outscoring Coldwater 19-10 to build a 32-19 lead at the half.

Halftime adjustments seemed to favor the Cardinals only by a hair, as Coldwater began the arduous task of reeling in Hastings. Coldwater managed to outscore Hastings 13-9 in the third quarter, closing the score to 41-32 with only eight minutes left in the contest.

Coldwater battled to the very end, outscoring Hastings 13-10 in the fourth quarter, however, it just wasn’t enough as the Saxons held on for the 51-47 victory.

Coldwater was led on the night by big man Donte Work, who recorded his first double-double of the season, pouring in 14 points to go with 12 rebounds.

Junior Zach Coffing led the scoring effort for Coldwater, working his way to 15 points to go along with six rebounds and two steals.

Also adding to the Coldwater effort was Ayden Dirschell with seven points, four rebounds and two steals; Niko Downs with six points; Tyson Roby with four points and three rebounds; and Elijah Sloan with three assists.

Coldwater falls to 1-1 overall on the season and 0-1 in the Interstate 8 with the tough loss. The Cardinals will see action again next Friday when they travel to Marshall for a key rivalry battle.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Coldwater boys hoops comeback attempt falls just short versus Hastings

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvbam.com

State ranked UC and Bronson win Saturday tournaments, Q takes 3rd in Concord, CHS goes 2-3 at Portland

CONCORD, MI (WTVB) – Branch County’s state ranked wrestling teams won tournament championships on Saturday. The Union City Chargers won the 13-team Grover Invitational championship at Concord for the second straight year. The Chargers placed nine of their 11 entrants, including six champions. Winning the top spot on the podium were Alex Boyer (126), Landyn Crance (132), Montana Connell (144), Colton Russell (150), Maddox Miller (157) and Grady Iobe (215). In addition, Logan Mears (113), Mason Hawthorne (120) and Aidan Taylor (138) earned trips to the podium.
CONCORD, MI
MLive.com

3 WMU football players commit to Power-5 teams via transfer portal

KALAMAZOO, MI – In addition to a new coaching staff in place, Western Michigan’s football depth chart will look significantly different in 2023, after a trio of starters decided to continue their careers at Power-Five programs. Top running back Sean Tyler committed to Oklahoma State on Monday, while...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 121122

A few sprinkles or flurries will remain possible this evening and overnight, but should be few and far between. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. With low temperatures below freezing, an isolated icy patch is possible early Monday morning. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 121122. A few sprinkles or flurries...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?

A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Brothers defend sibling who shot, killed dad

Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022) Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Michigan

Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
PORTAGE, MI
WOOD

Search for Kent County man missing at sea

Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
KENT COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
WHIO Dayton

Penguin at Michigan zoo recovering after swallowing dime tossed into habitat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A penguin at a Michigan zoo is recovering from surgery after the animal swallowed a dime that was apparently tossed into its habitat. According to a Facebook post, officials at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids removed the coin from the stomach of Picchu on Friday. Zoo officials had discovered a metal object in the Magellanic penguin’s stomach during a routine X-ray exam.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.7 WITL

If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?

We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy