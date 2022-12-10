Read full article on original website
New Details Emerge From Grant Wahl's Sudden Death
Late Friday night the sporting world was rocked by the death of beloved sports journalist Grant Wahl. The longtime sports writer was covering a game between Argentina and the Netherlands during the World Cup in Qatar when he passed away. He was just 48 years old. Details surrounding his death...
Argentina vs Croatia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup semi-final tonight
Both managers have decisions to make in attack, as Argentina and Croatia meet in the World Cup 2022 semi-finals on Tuesday.Lautaro Martinez started the tournament in poor form and lost his place, but netted the winning penalty as the Albiceleste beat Netherlands in the last round. Lionel Scaloni could opt to revert to 4-3-3, opening up an extra attacking spot in the side, with Papu Gomez far from convincing so far when he started.Meanwhile Croatia’s roulette of who to start at No9 continues; four players have had a go so far and none have been entirely positive, with the...
After Brittney Griner's detention and release, nearly half of WNBA players are still opting to play overseas in the off-season: 'Our players are going to do what's best for them'
The AP reported that 67 out of 144 WNBA players are competing abroad, and none of them are playing in Russia, where Griner was detained for months.
New Brittney Griner concerns revealed
WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
