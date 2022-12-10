ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres

By JOHN WAWROW - AP Hockey Writer
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Jeff Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins took advantage of a match penalty to Buffalo’s Jeff Skinner to beat the Sabres 4-3 on Friday night.

Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the two-game set.

Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in coming to the defense of goalie Craig Anderson, who was slashed by Guentzel after smothering the puck.

The teams will meet again Saturday night in Pittsburgh. Guentzel, Rickard Rackell and Brock McGinn also scored for the Penguins.

