Condolences come in for journalist Grant Wahl after his sudden passing

American reporter Grant Wahl, who was in Qatar covering the World Cup for CBS Sports, died during the game between Argentina and the Netherlands. News of his passing broke on Friday night in the United States.

Wahl was detained at the World Cup as he was covering a match between the United States and Wales in November. He was detained for wearing a shirt in support of gay rights. Wahl later reported that he was ok and released, while still wearing the shirt.

The soccer world expressed its heartbreak in the aftermath of Wahl’s death.

Wahl’s wife, Céline Gounder, took to Twitter to thank everyone for their best wishes in the aftermath of this tragedy.

“I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl ‘s soccer family & of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight,” she said . “I’m in complete shock.”

Wahl had recently turned 48. John Berman went on CNN and detailed that while Wahl had been sick, the illness did not seem like it was likely to threaten the life of an otherwise healthy 48-year-old man.

He had also recently been critical of the working conditions in Qatar in what ended up being the final article posted before his passing.

[Photo Credit: Grant Wahl on Instagram ]

