Bill Brown
2d ago
The best thing to do is leave them to fend for themselves. Don't go looking for them . They made their choice. Its not yours or ours responsible to save them. We owe them nothing. If more of them are found non responsive in life, maybe the rest will learn a valuable lesson and stay in Mexico knowing there going to die before we help them by not arresting them or giving them food or water.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested at Northeaster Vermont Regional Hospital
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 60-year-old man was arrested in St. Johnsbury early this morning. Authorities were notified of a disorderly man on Hospital Drive at around 12:00 a.m. Police say that Ralph Morale Jr., of St. Johnsbury, was in violation of court ordered conditions of release, and exhibiting violent behavior to the hospital staff.
mynbc5.com
Bomb threat prompts lockdown at CVPH
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — CVPH received a phone call about a bomb threat just before 8 A.M. on Sunday morning. New York State Police and the Plattsburgh City Police conducted a full sweep of the facility and its campus, using K-9 units to secure the premises. They say nothing suspicious was found.
WCAX
COVID vax convert: Survivor now urges others to get their shots
Orlando's bar loose entertainment permit, Councilors discuss vacant, unsafe buildings, and swear in new councilor. Heavy police presence on North Avenue in Burlington. Heavy police presence on North Avenue in Burlington. Made in Vermont: Wolfpeach. Updated: 6 hours ago. While traditional herbalism lends itself to traditional tinctures and teas, Fiona...
WCAX
Burlington considers new gun rules in an effort to stop the violence
Crash kills 1 man in New Hampshire; icy roads hamper first responders. Police in New Hampshire are investigating an off-road crash that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital. COVID vax convert: Survivor now urges others to get their shots. Updated: 5 hours ago. A former virus...
WCAX
Car fire closes Interstate 89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car fire shut down both lanes of Interstate 89 northbound in South Burlington Sunday evening. It happened at Exit 13 around 5:30 p.m. Police say a vehicle slid and hit a guard rail. Both lanes reopened a short time later.
WCAX
Bomb threat triggers lockdown at Plattsburgh hospital
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh was locked down for four hours on Sunday after a bomb threat. The threat was called in just before 8 a.m. Sunday. CVPH immediately contacted state and city police. The responding agencies swept the building with a K-9 team....
newportdispatch.com
Driver cited for negligent operation in Winooski
WINOOSKI — A 40-year-old man from Colchester was cited in Winooski early this morning. Police initiated a traffic stop on I-89 after observing a vehicle traveling 90 miles-per-hour in a clearly posted 55 miles-per-hour zone. The incident took place at around 2:05 a.m. The driver was identified as Thomas...
mynbc5.com
Heavy police presence blocking off parts of North Avenue in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police have North Avenue nearly Crowley Street blocked off due to an active situation. They have not confirmed what is happening. Neighbors tell NBC5 that they did see police in tactical gear holding rifles. EMTs and an ambulance were present for some time but have since left the scene, while the police presence hasn't changed.
Jericho man arrested for alleged domestic assault with deadly weapon
Police accuse Brandon Bessette, 30, of attacking a family member with an unspecified deadly weapon.
WCAX
Help available for Vermonters who need help fixing failed wells, septic systems
Heavy police presence on North Avenue in Burlington. While traditional herbalism lends itself to traditional tinctures and teas, Fiona Lucia Genadio-Allen is setting out to prove it can take many shapes. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 10 hours ago. Your Monday evening outlook.
WCAX
Police arrest Ferrisburgh man after chase
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police arrested a Ferrisburgh man who they say led them on a short pursuit. Matthew Melendy, 23, was pulled over on Interstate 89 north around 10 p.m. Saturday, after police say he was speeding and weaving on the interstate. Police say Melendy had a rifle and...
WCAX
Vermont Almanac wraps up the year from experiences to weather; includes Gary Sadowsky
A fire in Hartford is under investigation after Casella workers got more than they bargained for while trying to recycle. Burlington Police held a heavy police presence for a least 4 hours Monday night on North Avenue. More affordable housing completed in Plattsburgh. Updated: 3 hours ago. Plattsburgh town leaders...
suncommunitynews.com
Meth lab located in city apartment, woman charged
PLATTSBURGH | The discovery of an alleged meth lab in the City of Plattsburgh has left a local woman facing charges. New York State Police said the drug lab was found inside a McMartin Street apartment at about 3 p.m. Dec. 7. An investigation determined Jana A. Lagree, 28, was...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested after causing disturbance, assaulting Montpelier police officer
MONTPELIER — A 28-year-old man was arrested Montpelier on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of an altercation that occurred within a convenience store involving a person in a mental health crisis. The incident occurred on Berlin and State Street at around 11:30 a.m. Police say the involved party was reported...
newportdispatch.com
Juvenile charged with stealing from several Underhill residents
UNDERHILL — A 15-year-old was arrested in Underhill yesterday. Authorities were notified of several theft complaints from residents who live along Route 15 during the overnight hours. A lone juvenile was responsible for all the thefts, police say. The juvenile was issued a citation to appear in court at...
suncommunitynews.com
Rouses Point mechanic arrested in truck-repair investigation
ROUSES POINT | A Rouses Point man was arrested on a felony grand larceny charge Dec. 6 after he allegedly received money for repair work never completed. New York State Police charged Ernest L. Guerin, 49, with third-degree grand larceny after being contacted about the larceny of a vehicle in late October.
mynbc5.com
Woman tried to steal items, assaulted Walmart employee in Williston, police say
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Williston Police Department is asking the public to help identify a woman who allegedly tried to steal items from Walmart and assaulted a store employee. The department posted the announcement on its Facebook page, saying the incident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7 around 7 p.m.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 36-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in St. Johnsbury yesterday. On October 14, authorities were notified of a theft on Avenue D at around 12:45 p.m. Police say that Nichole Cloutier also damaged property to a home. Yesterday, Cloutier was arrested on a warrant...
newportdispatch.com
Boil water notice issued in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A precautionary boil water notice was issued today in St. Johnsbury. Due to the low water pressure encountered during emergency repairs there is a possibility that drinking water may have become contaminated, officials say. The St. Johnsbury Water System issued the precautionary boil water notice for...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Jericho
JERICHO — A 30-year-old man was arrested for first-degree aggravated assault in Jericho early this morning. Authorities were notified of a domestic assault that occurred at a home at around 2:30 a.m. Police allege that Brandon Bessette, of Jericho, had attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a family...
