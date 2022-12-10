Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
Bravettes Turn Back Lyon to Improve to 5-1
Union County’s girls continued their hot start to the 2022-23 season, pulling away for a 64-47 victory over Lyon County Saturday afternoon. Now 5-1, the Bravettes were 10 of 23 from 3-point range in the contest. Lyon (2-3) led 8-4 early. But Union came back to take an 18-10...
westkentuckystar.com
Power outage affected KU customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, Lyon Counties
A widespread power outage affected Kentucky Utilities customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, and Lyon Counties. The Crittenden Press reported that a cut line in Caldwell County was the reason. The City of Marion was completely without power, including the two traffic signals downtown. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Marion Police...
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Lyon County vs Christian County
There was plenty of action Saturday night in Lyon County’s win over Christian County. Check out some of it in this Highlight Reel. Take a look.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Perry Beats the Horn for Three
The Lyon County Lyons were up 19-14 and looking to have some momentum going into the second quarter of their game Saturday night against Christian County. In this Max’s Moment, Travis Perry beats the first quarter horn to extend the Lyon County lead to eight. Take a look.
yoursportsedge.com
Blazers Firing on All Cylinders in Rout of Heritage Christian (w/PHOTOS)
It was all Blazers, all the time on Monday as the University Heights boys’ basketball team jumped on visiting Heritage Christian Academy from the first whistle and never let up in a 75-23 victory. The Blazers bounced back from their first loss of the season to improve to 2-1...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Blazers Pull Away From HCA for First Win (w/PHOTOS)
The University Heights Academy girls’ basketball team weathered some hot shooting early on from visiting Heritage Christian Academy on Monday before steadily pulling away for a 72-40 victory. The Lady Blazers improved to 1-6 with a trip to Livingston Central coming up on Tuesday. HCA slipped to 1-3 and...
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon’s Travis Perry Moves Up to 7th on All-Time Scoring List
Before long it will be down to just King Kelly Coleman. With his 91 points over the last week, Lyon County junior Travis Perry continued his climb up the all-time scoring list in Kentucky high school basketball. After scorching the nets for 41 Saturday night in the Lyons’ win over...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels Win Free Throw Free-For-All Over Hoptown
It was a knock-down, drag-out affair one would expect from a meeting between the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers and Christian County Lady Colonels on the hardwood. 60 fouls, 83 free throws. Six players fouled out. A nearly two-hour game. When the dust settled, Christian County notched its first win of the...
yoursportsedge.com
Vaughn’s Late Bucket Lifts Trigg to OT Win
Jhaden Vaughn’s putback of a missed shots with four seconds left lifted Trigg County to an 84-82 overtime win at Hickman County Saturday. Walker McClanahan tied the game with 12 seconds left when he was fouled hitting a driving layup. He missed the free throw and Vaughn grabbed the rebound. He dribbled the length of the floor and missed a shot in the paint. He collected the rebound and stuck the game-winner.
wkdzradio.com
Todd County Home Destroyed In Sunday Nigt Fire
A home on Stringtown Road in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Fairview Firefighters say the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just after 9 pm. The owners were reportedly eating with family in a house next to their property when a neighbor contacted them about a fire at their home.
yoursportsedge.com
Ohio County Pulls Away Late to Top Hoptown 69-58
The Hopkinsville boys’ basketball team fell victim to a 4th-quarter run by Ohio County on Saturday at the Farmer’s Bank & Trust Tip-Off Classic at Muhlenberg County, sending the Tigers to a 69-58 defeat. The loss is the second straight for the Tigers to leave them at 1-3...
wpsdlocal6.com
North Friendship Road closure postponed due to equipment availability issue
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A daytime road closure that was scheduled to start Wednesday along North Friendship Road in McCracken County has been postponed, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The closure was planned between Canon Drive and Seneca Lane. Crews with Paducah Power System were going to be relocating...
kbsi23.com
Power outage causing traffic back up in Marion, KY
MARION, Ky. (KBSI) – A power outage in downtown Marion, Ky. has taken both traffic signals out of service. The power outage and traffic signal outage created a traffic back up at the intersection of U.S. 60 and U.S. 641 (South Main Street and Gum Street), as well as at the intersection of U.S. 60 at KY 91/KY 120 (Main Street and Bellville Street) next to the Crittenden County Court House, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
wfcnnews.com
Man leads officers on 105 mph+ chase in Hardin, Saline County
HARDIN COUNTY - A Kentucky man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two Southern Illinois counties. In the late hours of December 10th, sheriff's deputies in Hardin County attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a...
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels Slip Past Monroe County to Even Record (w/PHOTOS)
The Todd County Central boys’ basketball team picked up a second straight victory on Saturday, holding off visiting Monroe County 49-45. The Rebels evened their record at 3-3 ahead of a trip to Montgomery Central, TN on Monday. They were 65-27 winners over the Indians earlier this season in Elkton.
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear making it his mission to build back western Kentucky following last year’s deadly tornadoes. Saturday marked one year since the storms ripped through the Tri-State. Dawson Springs and Bremen are remembering those who died in the tornado. We’re learning no one was hurt in...
radionwtn.com
Remembering Lives Lost With Somber Memorial Walk
Mayfield, Ky.–A large crowd gathered Saturday to remember the lives lost in the tornadoes that swept through our area December 10, 2021, as a somber memorial walk was held to the court square in Mayfield. Mayfield’s court house, county offices, businesses and many homes were destroyed in the tornado –and dozens of lives lost–in the tornado. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his family spent Saturday commemorating the anniversary at three different memorial servies in west Kentucky. He said, “A year ago we made a promise to stand with Western Kentucky until every structure and every life is rebuilt. We’ve kept our word, and today – one year later – we stand together stronger than ever and filled with hope for that brighter tomorrow.” (Steven Elder photo).
yoursportsedge.com
HCA Bows to McLean in Madisonville Shootout
Heritage Christian Academy competed in the Edward Jones Shootout at Madisonville-North Hopkins on Saturday. The Warriors dropped their matchup with McLean County 58-44. HCA got 11 points and six rebounds from Manny Diaz and 10 points apiece from Jason Leek and Carlos Robles. Trentin Fowler added six points, Trevor Gibson...
yoursportsedge.com
22-0 Start Enough For Trigg to Claim District Win
Trigg County’s start to its district opener was one first-year coach Mason Burgett will take every night. The finish, not so much. The Wildcats scored the first 22 points of the game in handing Livingston Central a 78-53 loss Friday in Smithland. The win was Trigg’s seventh straight over the Cardinals and the fifth straight to begin the season.
Mayfield marks first anniversary of deadly, historic tornado
Many western and central Kentucky residents marked a solemn occasion Saturday, the first anniversary of last December’s deadly and historic tornado outbreak.
Comments / 0