Police release new details on missing Marina woman
MARINA, Calif. — A Marina woman last seen on Dec. 5 is still missing, and police are once again asking for the public's help locating her. Police consider her to be at risk. Sandy Thi Huynh, who sometimes goes by the name Catalina, was reported missing by her family on Dec. 5 and has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 3.
CHP chase with stolen Prius in Gilroy ends near Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said they arrested a man who took officers on a chase from Gilroy to Greenfield while potentially driving under the influence. Officers said a suspect stole a red Prius in Gilroy and proceeded south on Highway 101. Pursuing officers hit a pit maneuver-like tactic to hit the Prius. The The post CHP chase with stolen Prius in Gilroy ends near Greenfield appeared first on KION546.
Marina Police Sergeant to be named Interim Police Chief
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV): Marina Police Chief and Monterey County Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto confirmed to KION on Monday morning that Sergeant Steve Russo will be named Marina Interim Police Chief. The change will occur once Nieto leaves for the Sheriff's Office on Dec. 30. Nieto told KION that the City of Marina will still search for The post Marina Police Sergeant to be named Interim Police Chief appeared first on KION546.
2 pedestrians killed crossing on Highway 101 in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- As potent storm front rolled through the South Bay this weekend, the rain-slickened freeway may have contributed to a fatal accident that claimed the lives of two pedestrians.According to the California Highway Patrol, at approximately 4:40 a.m. Sunday, two pedestrians -- a male and a female -- were crossing US-101 southbound from the center median to the right shoulder. While in the southbound No. 1 lane, they were struck by a 2021 Toyota. Both victims suffered fatal injuries.The names of the victims were being withheld until they have been positively identified and the next of kin has been notified. At the time of the collision, the CHP said, rain was falling. The driver of the Toyota was not cited pending the current investigation. It was not immediately known if the weather conditions played a role in the collision.The CHP is asking that witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crash, please contact the San Jose Area CHP Office at (408) 961-0900.
1 woman dead, 2 injured in drunk collision: San Jose police
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman has died and two others were injured after a drunk driving crash Saturday night, San Jose police said. At approximately 11:46 p.m. a truck carrying four people, including the driver, crashed into a steel billboard pillar. They had been traveling northbound on Senter Road and tried to turn left onto Story Road, when they veered off the road and collided.
Midnight standoff involving stolen vehicle brought to peaceful end
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect with a stolen vehicle surrendered early Friday after an hours-long standoff, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety’s Twitter account. The standoff began around 10:45 p.m. Thursday and involved patrol officers, the crisis negotiations team, the drone team and SWAT, with the assistance of the Santa Clara Police […]
SAN JOSE -- A truck driver was under arrest on driving under the influence charges Sunday after his vehicle careened into a pole killing a passenger.San Jose police said officers responded to a report of a crash in the area of Story and Senter Roads at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2022 Chevrolet truck, driven by an adult male driver and occupied by three adult female passengers, was traveling northbound on Senter Road when it attempted to turn left onto Story Road. The truck left the roadway at the intersection and collided with the steel pillar...
Residential Units Damaged by Fire in San Jose
Crews responded to a two-alarm fire in San Jose Monday, officials confirmed. The fire began burning at around 11:50 a.m. on the 4700 block of Hatfield Walkway and was under control less than an hour later. San Jose Fire Department officials said on Twitter one patient was taken to a...
13-year-old knocked unconscious in Greenfield, 3 teens arrested: Police
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Three teens were arrested after they knocked another teen unconscious during a fight on Wednesday, Greenfield police reported. According to police, officers were called about teenagers fighting. When officers arrived they found a 13-year-old boy who had been knocked unconscious before he was taken to the hospital.
VIDEO: Porch pirate steals packages from San Jose home
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A porch pirate was caught on camera stealing multiple packages from a San Jose home, according to surveillance video sent to KRON4 from the homeowner. The homeowner says the incident happened on Dec. 6 at around 1:47 p.m. Video shows a FedEx driver dropping off three packages at the front […]
Greenfield boy attacked and found unconscious
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) A 13-year-old boy was knocked unconscious after multiple videos from cell phone and city cameras show he was assaulted by a group of juvenile boys. It happened on Wednesday and the boy was taken to a nearby hospital after multiple people called the police. Through their investigation, according to police, three 14-year-old The post Greenfield boy attacked and found unconscious appeared first on KION546.
Two dead after tree falls onto Highway 101 near Aromas
AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office identified the two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The first man was identified ad Ezequiel Sanchez, 28, of Gonzales. San Benito Sheriff Eric Taylor said his family was notified of his passing. The next person killed was identified as a 50-year-old man from The post Two dead after tree falls onto Highway 101 near Aromas appeared first on KION546.
‘Tireless champion’ killed by San Jose driver
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A beloved community leader in San Jose was killed by a “reckless” driver as she was leading a religious procession on foot Wednesday night, according to the victim’s friends. The victim was identified by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo as Maria Marcelo. “Our community lost a tireless champion, and many […]
Greenfield Police responded to active incident deemed to be false alarm
ARROYO SECO, Calif. (KION-TV): On Saturday evening, Greenfield Police said they responded to an active incident at Arroyo Seco Academy that was deemed to be a false alarm. Greenfield Police along with Soledad Police, King City Police and Monterey County Sheriff's Office responded to Arroyo Seco Academy around 11 p.m. Officers arrived to the scene The post Greenfield Police responded to active incident deemed to be false alarm appeared first on KION546.
SPCA Monterey County is looking for owner of stray horse
SALINAS, Calif. — The SPCA Monterey County is looking for the owner of a stray mare. The horse, a bay mare, was found between Graniterock and Livestock 101. Livestock 101 said the horse is not theirs so the horse was taken to the SPCA Monterey County while they look for her owner.
No, it's not the North Pole. These snowy pics are in Santa Clara County
MT. HAMILTON, Calif. - No, these snowy photos are not from the North Pole. They were taken by Photographer Jonathan Rivas of Aio Filmz early Monday morning at the Lick Observatory on Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County, at about 4,000 feet high. Mt. Hamilton often gets a dusting of...
