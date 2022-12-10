ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

hellowoodlands.com

Michael H. Richmond remembered for his legacy to The Woodlands

Longtime real estate development and banking executive, Michael H. Richmond was an endeared leader, trusted advisor, and mentor whose key roles helped to shape The Woodlands into one of the most successful master planned communities in the nation. As the story goes, Michael Richmond always admitted to being a dreamer, yet distinctively one who made dreams come true.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Q92

What Kind of Home $650K Will Get You: Katy Versus Victoria

It's always fun to look at really nice homes and dream! That is probably why I follow so many home accounts on social media. This is the latest one to pop up and I thought it would be fun to share with you. In this TikTok video posted by Nava Realty Group, you can see what $650K will get you in the Katy area. Check out the Tiktok below. I also thought it would be fun to compare that to what cost you $650K in Victoria. See below.
VICTORIA, TX
KHOU

2 teens shot near Deerbrook Mall, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two teens were shot Sunday in the Humble area, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office officials. Authorities said it happened near the intersection of Kenswick Drive and Huntermoor Circle, which is just west of Deerbrook Mall. Authorities said both teens were taken to...
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Cannon Fish Creek opens 9,000-square-foot workspace in Montgomery

The Cannon Fish Creek, located at 618 Fish Creek Thoroughfare in Montgomery, opened Dec. 5. (Courtesy The Cannon Fish Creek) The Cannon Fish Creek, located at 618 Fish Creek Thoroughfare in Montgomery, opened Dec. 5. Ben Griffin, director of commercial development for The Cannon, said the 9,000-square-foot space includes a variety of different options for small businesses, entrepreneurs and freelance workers to come in and work. The Cannon Fish Creek boasts 18 private offices, three conference rooms and individual dedicated desk spaces. The offices include amenities such as internet, an on-site coffee shop and free parking. Memberships are also available with three levels to choose from. Tours are available. 281-630-2415. www.thecannon/fishcreek.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX
thepaladinonline.com

Where Red and Yellow Meets The Woodlands

This past Thursday, December 1st, In-n-Out’s new location in The Woodlands Mall opened its doors to the public. Known for their simple yet delicious menu, fans of the franchise have been awaiting the new location since earlier this year when it was first announced. For those who wish to...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Dozens attend annual ‘SMART’N UP’ Black Male Summit

HOUSTON – Community activist Deric Muhammad, along with Houston Mayor Turner and sponsors held the annual “SMART’N UP” Black Male Summit to address issues faced by black men and boys. The event was held at St. John’s Downtown. This year’s program included a special tribute...
HOUSTON, TX
thecutoffnews.com

Former Missouri cornerback Gibson killed in Houston

Former Missouri cornerback John Gibson was killed Friday in Houston. Several of Gibson’s family members and former teammates shared the news on various social media platforms. Gibson appeared in 49 games for the Tigers from 2013-16 after redshirting in 2012. The Missouri City, Texas, product totaled 86 tackles and...
HOUSTON, TX
Clarence Walker

Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?

Class Action Lawsuit Challenges Houston’s Unconstitutional Asset Forfeitures. Law enforcement officers and prosecutors systematically violate the constitutional rights of innocent property owners and interstate drivers, seizing cash and other valuable items without legitimate probable cause, although police often insist their experience can determine when large amounts of cash or property is about to be used(or had been used) to facilitate a crime. Many incidents when police executed seizures many situations later proved the officer(s) made faulty decisions by taking away the person's property. This course of action deprives individuals of much-needed funds in their possession. Police agencies will seize additional property like vehicles, houses, businesses, motorcycles, farmland and other tangible items. Eventually seized properties and money will be auctioned off after a judge declare a civil forfeiture lawsuit met the requirements for final seizure, regardless if a person who owned the property or properties hadn’t been convicted of a crime. State and local government(prosecuting attorney office) then split the proceeds with the law enforcement agency that made the seizure. 
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

$25,000 winning Texas lottery ticket sold outside of Houston

DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans were so close to upsetting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they just weren’t lucky enough, but someone playing the lottery just outside of Houston was lucky enough to win something over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash...
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE

