Mayfield marks first anniversary of deadly, historic tornado
Many western and central Kentucky residents marked a solemn occasion Saturday, the first anniversary of last December’s deadly and historic tornado outbreak.
WSMV
One year after deadly tornado, Mayfield businesses reopen, others stay shuttered
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSMV) - This weekend marks one year since a deadly tornado blasted the Western Kentucky town of Mayfield. Dozens of people died and thousands of homes were damaged and destroyed when the center of town took a direct hit the night of Dec. 10, 2021. One year later...
wdrb.com
Mayfield community remembers, honors those lost a year ago from deadly tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been one year since a long-track tornado ripped through parts of western Kentucky. One of the hardest hit areas was the small city of Mayfield. The candle factory is just one place where the devastation was heartbreaking. The tornado slammed into the factory with more than 100 people still inside.
WHAS 11
Beshear announces $10M of remaining tornado relief funds to go to western Kentucky families
MAYFIELD, Ky. — More relief is coming to families that have been affected by tornadoes in western Kentucky. About $10 million remains in money raised for the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Gov. Andy Beshear announced during Mayfield’s “Celebration of Hope” on Saturday that families impacted by those...
kbsi23.com
Power outage causing traffic back up in Marion, KY
MARION, Ky. (KBSI) – A power outage in downtown Marion, Ky. has taken both traffic signals out of service. The power outage and traffic signal outage created a traffic back up at the intersection of U.S. 60 and U.S. 641 (South Main Street and Gum Street), as well as at the intersection of U.S. 60 at KY 91/KY 120 (Main Street and Bellville Street) next to the Crittenden County Court House, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas, after spending much of the past year in a camper with her family. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs, leaving her homeless after […]
Community members honor tornado victims one year later
On Saturday, community members came together to walk in the memory of the lives lost and to remind themselves they’re "Mayfield Strong."
Mayfield tornado collapses candle factory, survivor recalls pulling herself out of the debris
MAYFIELD, Ky. — One year ago, devastating tornadoes tore through dozens of western Kentucky communities and uprooted the lives of hundreds of people. The warnings had been coming for more than a week. Experts knew the possibilities of severe weather, but first responders have since said nothing could have prepared their community for the wrath of this storm.
KFVS12
Changes coming to busy Sikeston intersection
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Changes are coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. The Missouri Department of Transportation is starting the first phase of work at Highway 61 and Malone Avenue on Monday, December 12. That means right turn lanes will be closed to allow work on the new base...
Mayfield memorial honors lives lost during December tornado
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fellowship service at His House Ministries opened with a night of prayer and worship to bring healing to the community after the tornado devastation. “Some people didn’t make it; witnessing that, remembering that, it’s heavy,” Pastor Stephen Boyken said. Looking back on the...
KFVS12
11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An 11-year-old girl was charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a threat made against a western Kentucky school. According to Paducah police, they received information from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department of a possible threat related to St. Mary Schools. Detectives notified St....
KFVS12
New Madrid community stays prepared 211 years after earthquake sequence
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - December 16, 2022, marks 211 years since a New Madrid, Missouri earthquake sequence that was felt as far as New York City. The magnitude 7.5 earthquake destroyed the town and changed the lives of residents. The New Madrid Historical Museum has an entire exhibit dedicated...
wpsdlocal6.com
Update: 11-year-olds responsible for school threat, St. Mary to resume classes Tuesday
PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning. According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
Group chat leads to 11-year-old charged after Paduch school threat
Paducah police said a group chat led to two 11-year-old suspects following a school threat.
14news.com
Dawson Springs police look back at tornado one year later
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Every day, there are new stories from those who survived last year’s storms in western Kentucky, including from first responders who worked the night the storm touched down. Dawson Springs Police Chief Mike Opalek has been serving this community since 2007. He says on...
WBBJ
Community reflects on tragic event, celebrates its newfound unity
DRESDEN, Tenn. —A local city has a special ceremony. The Dresden Recovery Commemoration Ceremony was held Saturday. This ceremony was to honor those who were affected by the tornado at this time last year. “We are here to remember that day, but to also celebrate the unity that came...
thunderboltradio.com
Charges Issued in Threat of St. Mary Schools
One 11-year-old girl has been charged, with charges pending against another, following a threat which closed St. Mary Schools on Monday. Reports said Paducah police received information late Sunday from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, pertaining to the possible threat. Detectives then notified St. Mary Schools administration. Detectives were...
wpsdlocal6.com
Presentation by Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson gives deeper insight into December 2021 tornado outbreak
PADUCAH — The night of Dec. 10, 2021, our weather authority team was live on air and online, tracking the storms and keeping people informed. Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson looked back on that night during a presentation at the McCracken County Public Library in Paducah. Among those who attended...
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after police chase reaching more than 110 mph
HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Salem, Ky. man faces attempted murder of a peace officer charges after police say he led them on a chase reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour. Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Ky. faces two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, aggregrated...
kbsi23.com
Kentucky Department of Education awards instructional assistant in Calloway County
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI)- In a surprise ceremony, an employee at Calloway County Alternative School was awarded the Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award on Monday. Travis Anderson, Principal for the Calloway County Day Treatment Center says, “Today one of my instructional assistants, Michael Wright, was given the rise award,...
