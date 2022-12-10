ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

wdrb.com

Mayfield community remembers, honors those lost a year ago from deadly tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been one year since a long-track tornado ripped through parts of western Kentucky. One of the hardest hit areas was the small city of Mayfield. The candle factory is just one place where the devastation was heartbreaking. The tornado slammed into the factory with more than 100 people still inside.
kbsi23.com

Power outage causing traffic back up in Marion, KY

MARION, Ky. (KBSI) – A power outage in downtown Marion, Ky. has taken both traffic signals out of service. The power outage and traffic signal outage created a traffic back up at the intersection of U.S. 60 and U.S. 641 (South Main Street and Gum Street), as well as at the intersection of U.S. 60 at KY 91/KY 120 (Main Street and Bellville Street) next to the Crittenden County Court House, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
FOX59

Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas, after spending much of the past year in a camper with her family. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs, leaving her homeless after […]
KFVS12

Changes coming to busy Sikeston intersection

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Changes are coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. The Missouri Department of Transportation is starting the first phase of work at Highway 61 and Malone Avenue on Monday, December 12. That means right turn lanes will be closed to allow work on the new base...
WHAS11

Mayfield memorial honors lives lost during December tornado

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fellowship service at His House Ministries opened with a night of prayer and worship to bring healing to the community after the tornado devastation. “Some people didn’t make it; witnessing that, remembering that, it’s heavy,” Pastor Stephen Boyken said. Looking back on the...
KFVS12

11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An 11-year-old girl was charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a threat made against a western Kentucky school. According to Paducah police, they received information from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department of a possible threat related to St. Mary Schools. Detectives notified St....
wpsdlocal6.com

Update: 11-year-olds responsible for school threat, St. Mary to resume classes Tuesday

PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning. According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
14news.com

Dawson Springs police look back at tornado one year later

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Every day, there are new stories from those who survived last year’s storms in western Kentucky, including from first responders who worked the night the storm touched down. Dawson Springs Police Chief Mike Opalek has been serving this community since 2007. He says on...
WBBJ

Community reflects on tragic event, celebrates its newfound unity

DRESDEN, Tenn. —A local city has a special ceremony. The Dresden Recovery Commemoration Ceremony was held Saturday. This ceremony was to honor those who were affected by the tornado at this time last year. “We are here to remember that day, but to also celebrate the unity that came...
thunderboltradio.com

Charges Issued in Threat of St. Mary Schools

One 11-year-old girl has been charged, with charges pending against another, following a threat which closed St. Mary Schools on Monday. Reports said Paducah police received information late Sunday from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, pertaining to the possible threat. Detectives then notified St. Mary Schools administration. Detectives were...
kbsi23.com

Man arrested after police chase reaching more than 110 mph

HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Salem, Ky. man faces attempted murder of a peace officer charges after police say he led them on a chase reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour. Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Ky. faces two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, aggregrated...
