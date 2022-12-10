Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
3 hospitalized after vehicle leaves roadway in Plano crash
PLANO, Texas - A small child was among three people taken to hospitals after a crash in Plano early Sunday morning. The wreck happened on W. 15th Street, near Central Expressway. Plano police said a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes, when it...
foxsanantonio.com
2 injured after single-engine plane crash lands on street outside Dallas
CARROLLTON, Texas - Two people are injured after a single-engine plane crash-landed outside Dallas on Monday night. The crash landing happened around 8 p.m. in the area of East Hebron Parkway between Marsh Ridge and Arbor Creek in Carrolton, about 20 miles north of Dallas. The aircraft was a Mooney...
1 person killed in shooting outside of Arlington restaurant, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — One person is dead and an investigation is underway after a shooting outside of an Arlington restaurant, police said Monday evening. The shooting was reported as happening just before 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Lisa's Chicken in the 1600 block of W. Division Street, Arlington Police told WFAA.
fox4news.com
4 arrested in connection to Dallas deadly shooting
DALLAS - Four young people are under arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Dallas on Friday. Officers were called to the 9300 block of Beck Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 9. Police on scene found a 17-year-old male who had been shot once in the leg.
fox4news.com
Burglary suspect killed on I-20 while fleeing police
DUNCANVILLE, Texas - A suspected burglar was killed on Interstate 20 in Duncanville while trying to get away from police. The Duncanville Police Department said it happened just before 5 a.m. Monday. Someone called 911 to report a break-in at a business on Camp Wisdom Road. The caller said security...
southarkansassun.com
12-Year-Old Boy Apprehended and Suspect of Fatal a Hit and Run, Killing 82-Year-Old Dallas Woman
Charged is a 12-year-old boy who was taken by the police for the death of an 82-Year-Old Dallas woman, Kristine Kelly, she died in a hit-and-run involving the suspect, reported NBCDFW. Based on the detail released by the Dallas Police; saying the elderly woman in her gray sedan was struck...
DPS: 1 killed in I-20 crash along Parker, Palo Pinto County line involving four 18-wheelers, car
PARKER COUNTY, Texas — One person has died from a crash on Dec. 9 along Interstate 20 near the Parker County and Palo Pinto County line, Texas DPS said. DPS told WFAA that deputies responded to the crash, which happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 9, involving four 18-wheelers and one passenger car.
Flower Mound police arrest suspect in church mail thefts, check forgeries
The Flower Mound Police Department recently made an arrest in relation to several reported instances of mail theft and check forgeries at local churches. From Nov. 2-10, FMPD received multiple reports of mail theft and check forgeries and identified Garciela Carolina Munoz-Paz, 30, of Houston, as a suspect, the department said in a news release over the weekend.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Al Lipscomb Way
Dallas Police need the publics help in locating the pictured suspect Gregory Ellison, 19. Ellison was involved in the homicide on Al Lipscomb Way. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov. Update 12/9/2022 @ 6:39 pm. On December 8, 2022, Dallas Police...
fox4news.com
Man’s body recovered from Trinity River
DALLAS - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the death of a man who was found in the Trinity River. Dallas police someone noticed the body in the water Sunday near Canada Drive and Sylvan Avenue in West Dallas. Dallas Fire-Rescue was called in to help recover the...
Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?
Victims Of Unsolved Ft. Worth, Texas MurdersPhoto byFt. Worth Police Department. Fort Worth, Texas is the fifth largest city in Texas and as home to more than 900,000 people, the city is ranked as the 13th-largest city in the United States, according to their government website. Known for the culture and southern hospitality of the city, Ft. Worth has a dark side. Interstate 35 runs over 700 miles from Kansas, through Texas, to the Mexican border. Between 1976 and now, a serial killer or killer has preyed on this stretch of highway. Many of the cases received media and national attention, while others remained unheard of. The following is a list of black women who were found strangled, beaten, and/or asphyxiated in Ft. Worth, Texas from 1977 through 2003. Their brutal murders remain unsolved.
dallasexpress.com
DPD Still Searching For Murder Suspect
Dallas police are continuing to look for a third suspect still at large in the shooting death of a 14-year-old. Gregory Ellison, 19, allegedly participated in the murder, and the Dallas Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding him. Two people were arrested Thursday and charged with...
fox4news.com
Sister of woman killed in Fort Worth hit-and-run hopes driver involved is caught
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are still looking for the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month. The sister of the woman killed is now sharing about the kind of person she was, and she's also asking anyone who knows anything to come forward. Police have...
dallasexpress.com
Former Dallas Police Officer Arrested for Murder
A former Dallas police officer was taken into custody for allegedly murdering a man over a dispute over a necklace, according to police. 43-year-old Cathryn Lafitte was charged with murder after she allegedly killed her neighbor, JaMarlon Clardy, 46, over a dispute regarding a necklace. Fort Worth police responded to...
Man dies after DWI arrest in Denton, police say
DENTON, Texas — A 46-year-old man died a little more than a week after an arrest on a charge of driving while intoxicated in Denton, police said Friday. Andrew Louden was arrested by Denton police on Nov. 30. On Thursday, police said they were notified that Louden, who had been taken to a hospital, had died, according to a police news release.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: 1 in critical condition, 1 arrested after apparent street racing crash in Lewisville
LEWISVILLE, Texas - One person was arrested, and one person is in critical condition after an apparent street racing crash in Lewisville on Wednesday night. Dash camera video shows a 2020 Ford Mustang and a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette speeding by in the southbound lanes of the Sam Rayburn Tollway near Standridge Drive at around 9:35 p.m.
Charter bus and FedEx truck collide on I-20, sending 2 to hospital
SANTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An accident involving a charter bus and a FedEx truck has sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened around 2:56 p.m. on Dec. 9 on I-20. According to the Department of Public Safety, the FedEx driver – later named as Jon L. Coffey, 64, of Durant, Oklahoma – possibly suffered a medical condition and crossed over from eastbound traffic to westbound traffic. Coffey was transported to a local hospital. His condition is not currently known. A passenger, who was sleeping at the time of the accident, was unharmed.The charter bus was carrying kids, parents and school officials...
fox4news.com
Fatal accident closes I-20 in Duncanville
Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner says you should avoid eastbound I-20 in Duncanville if possible. Police are investigating a fatality on the interstate following a police chase.
FBI searching for Denton bank robber
The FBI Dallas Division is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who robbed a bank in Denton last month. On Nov. 10, the suspect parked a red Dodge Challenger in front of the Wells Fargo Bank at 601 West University Drive, walked inside and waited in the teller line while wearing all black clothing, gloves, a hood pulled over his head and goggles or a paintball-style mask over his face, according to a news release put out Monday by FBI Dallas. He had a black semi-automatic handgun.
dallasexpress.com
Driver Arrested After Hit-and-Run Death
A 22-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday in relation to a hit-and-run death last month in northeast Dallas, according to The Dallas Morning News. Eddaria Lawrence was arrested on charges of manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving a death. According to police, the accident...
