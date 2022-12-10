Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
Longmeadow girls, boys swimming & diving notch wins over Amherst
AMHERST — The Longmeadow boys and girls swimming teams each improved to 2-0 on the season after notching wins over Amherst on Monday.
Swimming Scoreboard for Dec. 12: Minnechaug boys, girls sweep West Springfield & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Minnechaug boys and girls swim each took home wins against West Springfield on Monday. The boys won 107–68 and the girls earned a victory, 114-70.
Tyler Bielecki’s hat trick sends Chicopee boys hockey past South Hadley in season opener, 5-1
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Tensions were high as Chicopee and South Hadley battled it out on the ice in their season opener this Saturday afternoon. Chicopee, a new co-op program with Chicopee and Chicopee Comprehensive, came out victorious, 5-1.
Brody Fay, Chicopee Comp boys basketball fight to the finish in 62-57 win over Chicopee (photos)
AMHERST - With composure and prowess, Chicopee Comp boys basketball showed no signs of stopping as it was able to defeat Chicopee, 62-57, at the Pioneer Valley Tip-Off on Sunday afternoon. In front of a packed crowd at the Mullins Center, it was the Colts who came away with the victory in their season opener.
Boy’s Basketball Scoreboard for Dec. 12: Andrew Mabry’s 23 points leads Putnam past Longmeadow & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Andrew Mabry has put Western Massachusetts on notice early on this season. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may...
whdh.com
Western, Central Mass. lead snow totals following Sunday night snowfall
The first major snowfall of the season saw western Massachusetts and most of Worcester County collect the most inches overnight when it came to the Bay State. While areas east of I-495 saw anywhere from 1-2 inches to a coating of the white stuff, Great Barrington out in the Berkshires saw 9.4, while the rest of Berkshire County saw between 4.5-9 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
Daily Boys Basketball Stats Leaders: Kenny Rodgers scores 35 points for Springfield International & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Note: Stats Leaders is based on results sent to MassLive. If a player is missing, coaches should email sports@masslive.com. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of...
Massachusetts State Lottery: 2 $100,000 scratch tickets claimed; 1 in Springfield
Two people in the commonwealth claimed $100,000 lottery prizes each from two different scratch tickets on Monday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. One of the $100,000 prizes claimed was from a “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket sold from a Kwik Pik in Springfield. There was just one winning “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket claimed on Monday.
westernmassnews.com
Vehicle recovered from water on Pondside Rd in Longmeadow following accident
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Longmeadow responded to Pondside Road in Longmeadow Monday afternoon after a car ended up in the water. According to Longmeadow Fire officials, no injuries were reported. A crew under the direction of Longmeadow Fire Lieutenant Viera assisted Bach’s Towing in removing the vehicle from...
East Mountain Rd. in Westfield closed due to crash
A portion of East Mountain Road in Westfield has been shut down during the morning commute Monday due to an overnight crash.
Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?
Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
City of Springfield’s Aquatics Department hosting an aquatic fitness program
Springfield - The City of Springfield’s Aquatics Department will be hosting an aquatic fitness progrma called O2H, for those who are overweight or obese. This program offers a safe, supportive, and effective way for those individuals to being to develop a healthier lifestyle in a protected environment withother people who are also overweight.
Trash pickup in Westfield delayed due to weather
Westfield residents are being informed by the city that their trash and recycling pickup may be delayed this week due to the snow.
WNYT
Former college football player from Pittsfield dies of cardiac arrest
A Pittsfield native and former college football player has died – days after going into cardiac arrest when out for a jog, last week. Jake Hescock was running Tuesday in Boston when he collapsed, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The paper says according to...
Weather creating slippery roads in western Mass.
A road in Northfield has been shut down during Sunday's storm.
Holyoke restoration of Anniversary Hill and Scott Tower in worthy investment for future generations (Editorial)
Can Anniversary Hill and Scott Tower in Holyoke be revived and preserved for future generations? The city of Holyoke is determined to make it happen. A $520,000 state Land and Water Conservation Fund grant will support the first phase of a restoration project aimed at giving Holyoke residents and visitors a chance to best experience an important part of the Paper City’s culture. The site turns 100 years old in 1923, and time has taken a toll on the tower in particular.
Parking bans for Sunday’s snowfall
Several cities and towns across Western Massachusetts have put parking bans in effect for Sunday's winter weather.
Three-bedroom home in Amherst sells for $540,000
Alison Ketcham and Andrew Hoyt bought the property at 375 Potwine Lane, Amherst, from Maximilian Safarpour and Nancy E Safarpour on Nov. 17, 2022. The $540,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $252. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
Three-car crash on Sumner Avenue in Springfield Sunday night
Springfield emergency crews were called to a car crash Sunday night around 11:00 p.m. on Sumner Avenue.
Barnes Airport, Westfield Police to host workshop on aerial drone restrictions
WESTFIELD — Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport and the Westfield Police Department will co-present a workshop this Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Westfield Senior Center on proper usage of personal drones in Westfield near the airport. As Christmas approaches, many Westfield residents may soon receive a drone for the first time....
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0