Westfield, MA

whdh.com

Western, Central Mass. lead snow totals following Sunday night snowfall

The first major snowfall of the season saw western Massachusetts and most of Worcester County collect the most inches overnight when it came to the Bay State. While areas east of I-495 saw anywhere from 1-2 inches to a coating of the white stuff, Great Barrington out in the Berkshires saw 9.4, while the rest of Berkshire County saw between 4.5-9 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery: 2 $100,000 scratch tickets claimed; 1 in Springfield

Two people in the commonwealth claimed $100,000 lottery prizes each from two different scratch tickets on Monday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. One of the $100,000 prizes claimed was from a “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket sold from a Kwik Pik in Springfield. There was just one winning “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket claimed on Monday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Vehicle recovered from water on Pondside Rd in Longmeadow following accident

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Longmeadow responded to Pondside Road in Longmeadow Monday afternoon after a car ended up in the water. According to Longmeadow Fire officials, no injuries were reported. A crew under the direction of Longmeadow Fire Lieutenant Viera assisted Bach’s Towing in removing the vehicle from...
LONGMEADOW, MA
WSBS

Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?

Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Holyoke restoration of Anniversary Hill and Scott Tower in worthy investment for future generations (Editorial)

Can Anniversary Hill and Scott Tower in Holyoke be revived and preserved for future generations? The city of Holyoke is determined to make it happen. A $520,000 state Land and Water Conservation Fund grant will support the first phase of a restoration project aimed at giving Holyoke residents and visitors a chance to best experience an important part of the Paper City’s culture. The site turns 100 years old in 1923, and time has taken a toll on the tower in particular.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home in Amherst sells for $540,000

Alison Ketcham and Andrew Hoyt bought the property at 375 Potwine Lane, Amherst, from Maximilian Safarpour and Nancy E Safarpour on Nov. 17, 2022. The $540,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $252. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

