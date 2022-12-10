Read full article on original website
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
The History of Handel's Messiah which will be presented at Parkway Church on December 13
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from Huskers
New book honors the 81 year loegacy of The Roanoker Restaurant
You can still obtain the time and weather in the Roanoke Valley by dialing the same phone number from decades past
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Miracle on 9th Street
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A representative with Center in the Square stopped by the 7@four show on Monday to talk about “Miracle on 9th Street: A Blue Ridge Christmas” happening this Saturday and Sunday. The site of Blue Ridge Nightmares at 1910 9th Street SE can now be...
WDBJ7.com
Gretna home owner decorates house with over 30,000 Christmas lights
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a house in Gretna that you cannot miss when driving by at night. The home at 242 Blue Ridge Drive is covered in over 30,000 Christmas lights. In 2015, Mike Clay was inspired by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation to go all out on decorating his home for the holidays.
WDBJ7.com
The Park Dance Club gives back to the community for the holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Park Dance Club in Roanoke gathered to give back to the community this holiday season. Volunteers and staff fulfilled the wishes of 53 angels from Total Action For Progress. They also packed 25 lunchboxes filled with snacks and 25 backpacks filled with school supplies for...
WDBJ7.com
Arts Matters Grants empowering local artists to be a force for good in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s the year of the artist in the star city thanks to the Roanoke Arts Commission. “We called them art matters grants and we ask artists what they would do if they wanted to advance justice, wellness, and inclusion in the community,” said Roanoke Art and Culture Coordinator Douglas Jackson.
WDBJ7.com
Sea Tow Smith Mountain Lake donates over 1600 toys to ‘A Child’s Christmas’ program
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Lake Christian Ministries is holding their program called ‘A Child’s Christmas’ for the 26th year. This year, they will be giving toys to 439 children throughout Bedford County, Franklin County, and Pittsylvania County. “Knowing that you’re helping children, knowing that you’re bringing joy...
WDBJ7.com
Ruben & Clay performing at the Jefferson Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ruben & Clay will be performing at the Jefferson Center in 2023. The event is scheduled for May 5th. Tickets go on sale to the public on December 14th.. Early access for Season Subscribers and $100+ donors starts Monday.
WDBJ7.com
Rookie’s opens at River Ridge Shopping Center
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Many residents living in Lynchburg, Smith Mountain Lake or Roanoke know all about the sweet treats that Rookie’s has to offer. In the fall, River Ridge approached Rookie’s owners about opening a new space in the shopping center. “River Ridge actually came and approached...
WDBJ7.com
Celebrating the Arts at the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg has a long history - having been one of the most prominent and well-attended theatres in Central Virginia. Here @ Home welcomes Michelline Hall to tell us about a special celebration happening at the Center and a little more about the history of it.
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
New Pastor Welcomed at Salem Presbyterian Church
Salem Presbyterian Church is pleased to announce its new Pastor, the Reverend Christopher Vogado. In addition to his experience as a minister and worship leader, he is also an accomplished musician. Chris comes to Salem from New Hope Presbyterian Church in Gastonia, NC. “I am happy to be at Salem Presbyterian,” said Chris. ““This congregation […]
WDBJ7.com
‘81 Years of Food and Family’ Former Roanoker Restaurant cookbook
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you miss your favorite dishes from the Roanoker Restaurant, a new cookbook will bring them to your kitchen. Former beloved restaurant, The Roanoker Restaurant unexpectedly closed in May. “They preserved a lot of older pictures from 41, 50, 60 all the way up till we...
WSLS
Small businesses encourage local shopping this holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. – ”We give a lot back to our community,” Diane Speaks, owner of She’s International Boutique said. “I’m very happy to be able to support Roanoke, and Roanoke supports me.”. With the holidays come lots of shopping. While it may be easy...
WDBJ7.com
WATCH: Dickens of a Christmas Parade
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday night is the night for the 50th annual Dickens of a Christmas Parade in downtown Roanoke City!. You can catch it all live right here and everywhere you stream WDBJ7!. The Dickens of a Christmas parade will close several downtown Roanoke streets to normal traffic...
wfxrtv.com
Breakfast with Santa feeds homeless students
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Buy a ticket for Breakfast with Santa at William Fleming High School Saturday and help students faced with homelessness in Roanoke. Roanoke City Public Schools and the STAR Council are hosting the fundraising event for the school system’s Help the Homeless Fund, assisting students who need a roof over their heads.
WDBJ7.com
Mothers Against Drunk Driving Encourages People to Plan for the Holidays
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Holiday parties and end of the year celebrations are in full swing, and with that fun Mothers Against Drunk Driving wants people to plan ahead. MADD’s Rae Carkhuff and Roderick Howard joined Kate Capodanno on Here @ Home to explain the importance of staying sober this season.
WDBJ7.com
The Community Christmas Store helps dozens of families in need shop for the holiday season
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Community Christmas Store was in full swing on Friday. Families in need are able to shop for the holiday season without paying anything. Toys, clothes and food items are funded by donations through the community. This year, more than 400 children across the...
WDBJ7.com
Chipotle opens Radford location
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Chipotle’s new Radford location opened on Dec. 12. The store is located on Lee Highway right next to Cook Out. Chipotle says this location is still in need of new employees. The new location includes a “Chipotlane” mobile order pickup window.
WDBJ7.com
How to Eat Healthier this Holiday Season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holiday season is in full swing, and a lot of people go into the festive season intending to put their diets or healthy eating habits on hold. Keya Price, Dietitian, from LewisGale Medical Center, joins us on Here @ Home to discuss ways we can avoid eating too much during the holidays and offers advice for offsetting any extra indulgence during the holiday season.
WDBJ7.com
33 kids go Christmas shopping with a cop in Bedford County
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies came together to spread some holiday cheer. Shop with a Cop was hosted Saturday, December 10th in Bedford County. “They’re giving them something that I couldn’t give them,” said Michelle Tillman. Raising three grandchildren on her own has...
Echoes of the Past: Wood Wins MeadWestvaco Christmas Card Contest
Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. December 12, 1923 99 Years Ago Christmas Seal Receipts To Be Spent Locally All receipts from the sale of Christmas Seals in the county, will be spent here in Alleghany, according to Mrs. C.P. Jones, chairman of the campaign. Fifty-five percent of the receipts will be used...
