ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Miracle on 9th Street

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A representative with Center in the Square stopped by the 7@four show on Monday to talk about “Miracle on 9th Street: A Blue Ridge Christmas” happening this Saturday and Sunday. The site of Blue Ridge Nightmares at 1910 9th Street SE can now be...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Gretna home owner decorates house with over 30,000 Christmas lights

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a house in Gretna that you cannot miss when driving by at night. The home at 242 Blue Ridge Drive is covered in over 30,000 Christmas lights. In 2015, Mike Clay was inspired by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation to go all out on decorating his home for the holidays.
GRETNA, VA
WDBJ7.com

The Park Dance Club gives back to the community for the holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Park Dance Club in Roanoke gathered to give back to the community this holiday season. Volunteers and staff fulfilled the wishes of 53 angels from Total Action For Progress. They also packed 25 lunchboxes filled with snacks and 25 backpacks filled with school supplies for...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Arts Matters Grants empowering local artists to be a force for good in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s the year of the artist in the star city thanks to the Roanoke Arts Commission. “We called them art matters grants and we ask artists what they would do if they wanted to advance justice, wellness, and inclusion in the community,” said Roanoke Art and Culture Coordinator Douglas Jackson.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Ruben & Clay performing at the Jefferson Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ruben & Clay will be performing at the Jefferson Center in 2023. The event is scheduled for May 5th. Tickets go on sale to the public on December 14th.. Early access for Season Subscribers and $100+ donors starts Monday.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rookie’s opens at River Ridge Shopping Center

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Many residents living in Lynchburg, Smith Mountain Lake or Roanoke know all about the sweet treats that Rookie’s has to offer. In the fall, River Ridge approached Rookie’s owners about opening a new space in the shopping center. “River Ridge actually came and approached...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Celebrating the Arts at the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg has a long history - having been one of the most prominent and well-attended theatres in Central Virginia. Here @ Home welcomes Michelline Hall to tell us about a special celebration happening at the Center and a little more about the history of it.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Cheryl E Preston

What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia

Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

New Pastor Welcomed at Salem Presbyterian Church

Salem Presbyterian Church is pleased to announce its new Pastor, the Reverend Christopher Vogado. In addition to his experience as a minister and worship leader, he is also an accomplished musician. Chris comes to Salem from New Hope Presbyterian Church in Gastonia, NC. “I am happy to be at Salem Presbyterian,” said Chris. ““This congregation […]
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

‘81 Years of Food and Family’ Former Roanoker Restaurant cookbook

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you miss your favorite dishes from the Roanoker Restaurant, a new cookbook will bring them to your kitchen. Former beloved restaurant, The Roanoker Restaurant unexpectedly closed in May. “They preserved a lot of older pictures from 41, 50, 60 all the way up till we...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Small businesses encourage local shopping this holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. – ”We give a lot back to our community,” Diane Speaks, owner of She’s International Boutique said. “I’m very happy to be able to support Roanoke, and Roanoke supports me.”. With the holidays come lots of shopping. While it may be easy...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

WATCH: Dickens of a Christmas Parade

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday night is the night for the 50th annual Dickens of a Christmas Parade in downtown Roanoke City!. You can catch it all live right here and everywhere you stream WDBJ7!. The Dickens of a Christmas parade will close several downtown Roanoke streets to normal traffic...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Breakfast with Santa feeds homeless students

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Buy a ticket for Breakfast with Santa at William Fleming High School Saturday and help students faced with homelessness in Roanoke. Roanoke City Public Schools and the STAR Council are hosting the fundraising event for the school system’s Help the Homeless Fund, assisting students who need a roof over their heads.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Chipotle opens Radford location

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Chipotle’s new Radford location opened on Dec. 12. The store is located on Lee Highway right next to Cook Out. Chipotle says this location is still in need of new employees. The new location includes a “Chipotlane” mobile order pickup window.
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

How to Eat Healthier this Holiday Season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holiday season is in full swing, and a lot of people go into the festive season intending to put their diets or healthy eating habits on hold. Keya Price, Dietitian, from LewisGale Medical Center, joins us on Here @ Home to discuss ways we can avoid eating too much during the holidays and offers advice for offsetting any extra indulgence during the holiday season.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

33 kids go Christmas shopping with a cop in Bedford County

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies came together to spread some holiday cheer. Shop with a Cop was hosted Saturday, December 10th in Bedford County. “They’re giving them something that I couldn’t give them,” said Michelle Tillman. Raising three grandchildren on her own has...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past: Wood Wins MeadWestvaco Christmas Card Contest

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. December 12, 1923 99 Years Ago Christmas Seal Receipts To Be Spent Locally All receipts from the sale of Christmas Seals in the county, will be spent here in Alleghany, according to Mrs. C.P. Jones, chairman of the campaign. Fifty-five percent of the receipts will be used...
COVINGTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy