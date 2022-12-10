ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocahontas County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNT-TV

Icing expected over WV mountains Wednesday night

Tonight is a quiet evening on the way, with partly cloudy skies. It’ll be chilly with a light breeze and temperatures down in the middle 20s. Tuesday is another quiet day and it’s warmer! We’ll see partly sunny skies and temperatures warming up into the middle to upper 40s – not bad for the second week of December!
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Both lanes of Route 60 reopen

UPDATE 10:45 P.M. SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2022 – RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of Route 60 are now open. ORIGINAL – 10:18 P.M. SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2022 — Both lanes of U.S. Route 60 closed after a multi-vehicle accident. At 5:56 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2022, multiple crews responded to a two-car collision […]
RAINELLE, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston, Kanawha, and Pocahontas Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
Metro News

One dead, 2 injured in Greenbrier County wreck

RAINELLE, W.Va. — A head-on collision from the weekend in Greenbrier County left one person dead and two others seriously injured. Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan said the crash on U.S. Route 60 near Rainelle Sunday evening claimed the life of Dencil Kincaid, 50, of Meadow Bridge. A passenger...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Fatal crash reported in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Sunday, December 11, 2022, at approximately 6:00 pm, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s office were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident that occurred on US Route 60 near Rainelle, WV. The subsequent investigation revealed the occurrence of a head-on collision between...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robin from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4. Robin brought Joy with her, a 6-month-old puppy that is up for adoption. She talked about a sad story associated with her and advice for those who buy pets as holiday gifts. You can watch the...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Crews battle fire in Jane Lew

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews battled a house fire Saturday night in Jane Lew. The fire started around 8 p.m. at a home on 2nd Street. It’s unclear at this time if anyone was inside the home or if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is...
JANE LEW, WV
WBOY 12 News

Structure fire in Jane Lew under investigation

JANE LEW, W.Va. – On Saturday, a fire broke out in Jane Lew on W. 2nd Street. Crews from Jane Lew, Weston, Jackson’s Mill and Lost Creek fire departments all responded to the home around 8 p.m. The Jane Lew Fire Department Assistant Chief, Jason Smith, said two people were treated for smoke inhalation. The […]
JANE LEW, WV
Lootpress

Tips lead to arrest of man for car wash breaking & entering

RONCEVERTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Wednesday after having been identified based on tips from the public requested by authorities. According to a Friday announcement from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, an arrest was made on Eric Matthew George, 25 years old of Ronceverte, West Virginia, for felony offenses of Breaking and Entering and Grand Larceny for his involvement in an incident which saw a Ronceverte car wash broken into.
RONCEVERTE, WV
WDTV

Man breaks into home, points gun at woman, police say

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he broke into a home and pointed a gun at a woman inside the home. Rowdy Arbogast Jr., 36, of Erbacon, broke into a home on Webster Rd. in Webster Springs on Dec. 7 by prying the front door open with a crowbar and kicking in the next door, according to a criminal complaint.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy