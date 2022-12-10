Read full article on original website
WVNT-TV
Icing expected over WV mountains Wednesday night
Tonight is a quiet evening on the way, with partly cloudy skies. It’ll be chilly with a light breeze and temperatures down in the middle 20s. Tuesday is another quiet day and it’s warmer! We’ll see partly sunny skies and temperatures warming up into the middle to upper 40s – not bad for the second week of December!
UPDATE: Both lanes of Route 60 reopen
UPDATE 10:45 P.M. SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2022 – RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of Route 60 are now open. ORIGINAL – 10:18 P.M. SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2022 — Both lanes of U.S. Route 60 closed after a multi-vehicle accident. At 5:56 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2022, multiple crews responded to a two-car collision […]
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston, Kanawha, and Pocahontas Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Metro News
One dead, 2 injured in Greenbrier County wreck
RAINELLE, W.Va. — A head-on collision from the weekend in Greenbrier County left one person dead and two others seriously injured. Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan said the crash on U.S. Route 60 near Rainelle Sunday evening claimed the life of Dencil Kincaid, 50, of Meadow Bridge. A passenger...
The Forest Service is hiring in West Virginia
If you've ever wanted to work in the Monongahela National Forest, this might be your chance. The U.S. Forest Service is hiring.
lootpress.com
Fatal crash reported in Greenbrier County
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Sunday, December 11, 2022, at approximately 6:00 pm, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s office were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident that occurred on US Route 60 near Rainelle, WV. The subsequent investigation revealed the occurrence of a head-on collision between...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robin from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4. Robin brought Joy with her, a 6-month-old puppy that is up for adoption. She talked about a sad story associated with her and advice for those who buy pets as holiday gifts. You can watch the...
WDTV
Crews battle fire in Jane Lew
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews battled a house fire Saturday night in Jane Lew. The fire started around 8 p.m. at a home on 2nd Street. It’s unclear at this time if anyone was inside the home or if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is...
Grant applications to open in five WV counties
Five West Virginia counties are about to receive a boost to their local nonprofits.
Structure fire in Jane Lew under investigation
JANE LEW, W.Va. – On Saturday, a fire broke out in Jane Lew on W. 2nd Street. Crews from Jane Lew, Weston, Jackson’s Mill and Lost Creek fire departments all responded to the home around 8 p.m. The Jane Lew Fire Department Assistant Chief, Jason Smith, said two people were treated for smoke inhalation. The […]
Tips lead to arrest of man for car wash breaking & entering
RONCEVERTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Wednesday after having been identified based on tips from the public requested by authorities. According to a Friday announcement from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, an arrest was made on Eric Matthew George, 25 years old of Ronceverte, West Virginia, for felony offenses of Breaking and Entering and Grand Larceny for his involvement in an incident which saw a Ronceverte car wash broken into.
2 charged after 2-year-old dies from ‘shaken baby’ syndrome, 1-year-old injured
Two people from Buckhannon are facing charges after a 2-year-old died and a 1-year-old suffered serious injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome last month, according to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
‘Shots fired’: man arrested in Randolph County
In a post on their Facebook page, the Office of the Sheriff of Randolph County announced the arrest of an individual in Huttonville on Dec. 9.
WDTV
Man breaks into home, points gun at woman, police say
WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he broke into a home and pointed a gun at a woman inside the home. Rowdy Arbogast Jr., 36, of Erbacon, broke into a home on Webster Rd. in Webster Springs on Dec. 7 by prying the front door open with a crowbar and kicking in the next door, according to a criminal complaint.
