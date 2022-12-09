Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Related
Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard
On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
thedailygopher.com
Men’s basketball: Is this what bottoming out looks like?
I think we can all agree that the Minnesota’s men’s basketball season is off to a subpar start. While I don’t think anyone expected them to be undefeated at this point or anything, I certainly assumed this team would be slightly more competitive than they have been, and after getting completely pantsed by a short-handed Michigan team at home, I think it’s time to have a little huddle about what has (and hasn’t) been happening. In the words of Frank Costanza, “I’VE GOT A LOT OF PROBLEMS WITH YOU PEOPLE, AND NOW YOU’RE GONNA HEAR ABOUT IT.”
gopherhole.com
Gophers add Western Michigan transfer WR Corey Crooms
Hailing from Country Club Hills, Illinois Corey Crooms was under-recruited out of high school. He held only four FBS offers and three FCS offers before settling on Western Michigan. While playing for the Broncos he totaled 115 catches for 1,766 yards and 12 touchdowns, most recently reeling in 57 balls for 814 yards and five touchdowns en route to second-team All-MAC honors in 2022.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota lands transfer commitment from veteran LB out of Western Michigan
Minnesota is adding a veteran defensive piece via the transfer portal for 2023. Sunday evening, linebacker Ryan Selig out of Western Michigan revealed his commitment to the Golden Gophers on social media. Selig was a key piece for the Broncos over the past two seasons. During the 2021 season, Selig...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota adds one of the top receivers in MAC out of transfer portal
Minnesota has added an elite wide receiver transfer from the portal, Western Michigan’s Corey Crooms. The senior wideouts has 1 remaining year of eligibility and is fresh off the best year of his career with the Broncos. Crooms presents a valuable asset in the slot, where the Golden Gophers...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Badger Hockey Teams go 1-1 in Minnesota Saturday
MINNEAPOLIS and MANKATO, MN (WSAU) — Two goals from Britta Curl lifted the Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 5-1 win over MSU Mankato in WCHA play on Saturday. Sophie Shirley added a goal and an assist. Casey O’Brien also found the back of the net for the Badgers.
UM-MSU hockey series ends with full line brawl in Ann Arbor
While the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan has always burned hot, the temperature has been turned up even more of late due to the post-game events inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Oct. 29 football game between the rivals. This past weekend, the in-state rivals met on ice...
Long Cornerback Includes Michigan In Top 8
Whenever a team goes 13-0, dominates its rival, wins a conference championship and makes it to the college football playoff, recruits pay attention. When blue chip freshmen make huge impact plays in some of the biggest games of the year, players at that position pay even closer attention. That appears to be what's happening with Las Vegas Desert Pines four-star cornerback Isaiah Rubin.
big10central.com
Minnesota throttles Wisconsin men's hockey again to open Border Battle series
MINNEAPOLIS — A better run of results for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team got extra validation when No. 5 Michigan was on the other end last week. But Friday, the positive vibes of a stretch of five wins in six games went up against a rather large cloud hanging over the Badgers. They had lost 14 straight Big Ten Conference regular-season road games dating to October 2021.
Gophers land standout WR Corey Crooms in transfer portal
The Gophers land one of the best receivers from the MAC.
Recruiting Insider: Positive movement with portal, NIL, Jadyn Davis & more
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
Four Targets Who Could Save Michigan's 2023 Recruiting Class
Michigan killed it on the field in 2021 and is now following that up with an even better 2022 season. Yet the Wolverines are striking out a bit on the recruiting trail when it comes to its top targets, which is obviously a bit puzzling considering the team and individual success across the board. As things currently stand, Michigan has the No. 20 ranked class in the 2023 cycle according to 247 Sports. That's not horrible, but it is behind Ohio State (No. 5) and Penn State (No. 13) in the Big Ten, which doesn't add up given the fact that U-M beat the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions by a combined 46 points.
Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes were sold in November
Seven Powerball tickets sold in November in Michigan won big money, according to the Michigan Lottery. Two tickets, sold in Stanwood and Detroit, won $1 million prizes last month. They were the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes won in November. Other big Powerball wins included one ticket worth $200,800, three tickets worth $150,000 and one ticket worth $100,000.
Michigan man pleads no contest in deaths of Cooper’s hawks
A Detroit-area man faces probation and $4,500 in reimbursement to the state after three young hawks were fatally shot
MetroTimes
The 25 most beautiful metro Detroit restaurants and bars
It’s a common saying among chefs: you eat with your eyes first. While this usually applies to plating a dish, there is something just a bit more special about eating in a stunning restaurant, too. Whether you’re planning for a big event, celebrating a birthday, or trying to impress a special someone, the Detroit area offers a number of gorgeous eateries that offer a feast for your eyes as well as your mouth.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
There are no free rides — Michigan taxpayers will subsidize the QLine through 2039
“If you build it, they will come” is the theory behind every mass transit project. Based on out-of-this-world numbers and watercolor renderings, the public is told the idea for the new train set is viable — it just needs some public money. “If you build it, taxpayers will...
Detroit News
Jason Carr terminated from WDIV
Correction: Jason Carr was fired from WDIV-TV after expressing frustration with co-workers during his “Jason Carr Live” morning program on Local 4+. The target of his frustration was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Jason Carr, host of WDIV-TV's daily mid-morning program "Live in the D,"...
QLine riders react to newly-passed state bill
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's QLine could receive a significant boost in funding in the near future. After Michigan's House and Senate passed SB 1223, it now heads to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office for signature.The bill could bring up to $5 million annually to Detroit's QLine. The legislation would be in effect until 2039 meaning, nearly $90 million could be invested over the next 17 years. QLine's route stretches a little over three miles down Woodward Avenue. "I go to Wayne State University and it's my main transportation for class," said WSU student Jackalyn Knoblauch.Financing for the funds would come from the state's...
Research shines a light on EP’s indigenous past
Research into the history of the Minnesota River on Eden Prairie’s southern boundary has uncovered more knowledge about the indigenous people who were our earlier residents. But, it’s also a reminder about how little is known and shared about this portion of EP’s past. Paul Thorp, a member of the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC), [...]
8 of Detroit's most powerful people in 2022
Welcome to our first annual Axios Detroit Power Players list, a chance to look back at the influential leaders who left their mark on our area this year. Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise, polling readers and through interviews with influential people. The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way.Those selected were not notified until publication. 📬 Of course, the eight spots won't cover every influential person in metro Detroit, but we respect your time. And as usual, we want to hear your...
Comments / 0