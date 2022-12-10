VIDEO: Surveillance footage of fatal Metro shooting involving off-duty FBI agent released

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police released surveillance footage of a fatal shooting at a Metro station involving an off-duty FBI agent that took place on Wednesday evening.

The shooting took place at Metro Center station around 6:20 p.m. Surveillance video shows the two men tumble over the railing away from the rails. Bystanders rushed over to look before fleeing when shots were fired.

A train was pulling into the station at the time of this altercation. The rail operator in the train sped up and bypassed the station when she saw that something was wrong.

“We commend the heroic actions of our rail operator who saw an incident unfolding at Metro Center the evening of Dec. 7. Her decision to bypass the station kept many customers safe,” Metro Transit Police tweeted .

