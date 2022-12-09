Read full article on original website
5 Types of Insurance That Are Often a Waste of Money
For the average person, insurance is one of the most complicated and confusing services that money can buy. The people who sell it argue that it's always better to have it and not need it than need it...
marthastewart.com
Best Engagement Ring Insurance Policies for Peace of Mind
That gorgeous new engagement ring is a symbol of love that's designed to last forever. But even though diamond rings are resilient, they're not impervious to damage, theft, or loss. Your homeowners or renters insurance policy won't be sufficient to cover an expensive ring or protect against mysterious disappearance, but a standalone jewelry insurance policy can provide peace of mind. Whether you drop your ring in the disposal or leave it in your hotel room, insurance can pay for repair or replacement.
seniorresource.com
Long-Term Care Insurance Basics Every Retirement Planner Should Know
What is long-term care insurance? How much does it cost? And, do I really need it?. Whether you’re thinking about retirement or just planning for the future, long-term care insurance can be a long-term game-changer. Let’s talk about the basics!. First, what is long-term care?. Long-term care refers...
Social Security Strategies to Help Widows Replace Lost Income
Many women face financial difficulties after the death of a spouse, but there are Social Security claim strategies for widows that can help them be less financially vulnerable. Should I Hire an Estate Planning Attorney Now That I Am a Widow?. After losing your spouse, dealing with the sorrow alone...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Business Insider
In 9 US states, a divorce could mean losing half of everything you own
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. If you're unable to decide how...
Is term life insurance worth it?
Buying life insurance is a good way to protect your loved ones when you pass away, providing much-needed cash to cover funeral expenses, outstanding bills and other costs they might face in the aftermath. But not all life insurance policies are the same. In some cases, you may want whole...
Why You Could Pay $4,747 Extra for Medicare in 2023
Many people don't realize there's an earnings test of sorts that can lead to higher monthly premiums for Part B medical coverage.
5 Cost-Cutting Tips for Choosing a Health Insurance Plan on the Marketplace
It’s becoming a predictable part of American life. Each year, the costs for access to health care increase. Health insurance costs rose an eye-popping 28.2% from September 2021 to September 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index. The United States was already spending an estimated $12,318 per person on health care annually, more than double the average rate of $5,829 other wealthy countries spend.
Best and Worst States for Pensions
The pension long has been a standard part of retirement for many Americans, particularly for public sector employees like police officers and teachers. Offering a pension -- a set annual income for...
Does the age of a car affect your auto insurance coverage?
Newer cars may benefit from policy add-ons to protect their value, and older cars may not require as much coverage. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. Selecting which type of car insurance coverage is right for you is an important decision and may need to be reviewed...
IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families
Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
money.com
How to Borrow Against Life Insurance
Permanent life insurance policies, such as whole life insurance, build up cash value from which you can make withdrawals. You can also use your accrued cash value as collateral to borrow from the policy. Read on to learn more about borrowing money from your life insurance policy. Table of contents.
Talkin’ Turkey: Medigap or Medicare Advantage Plans?
As families and friends gather around the table for Thanksgiving, conversations can get quite lively. There are football rivalries, family stories, and fashion trends to discuss. And look out for anyone getting close to age 65 or already on Medicare. They may bring up the scintillating topic of Medicare plans.
Is Paying Off Your Mortgage Before Retirement a Good Idea?
Many feel they've reached a major goal when they pay off their mortgage. But it isn't always the best idea. Here's what to consider.
10 Best States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
Social Security was never intended to be the complete source of income for retirees, but unfortunately, in many cases it is. For seniors that can't generate any additional sources of income, moving to...
Spending on auto insurance is up: Here's how drivers are saving money
Americans spent an average of $1,705 on auto insurance in 2022, up 4% from 2021 and 17% from 2020, a recent Insurify study said.
10 Best (and Worst) Places To Retire If You Have No Savings
GOBankingRates found that 42% of adults have less than $10,000 saved. If you're in the same boat, learn which cities are the most affordable for retirees.
States Where Your Retirement Can Cost Less Than $45,000 a Year
If you're thinking about relocating to somewhere cheaper in retirement, you're not alone. Find out which states have the lowest cost of living for seniors.
NASDAQ
Best Credit Unions of 2022-2023
Everyone wants the best home for their money. As many banks continue to add fees and offer poor interest rates in exchange for borrowing your money, credit unions offer an appealing alternative. Credit unions are nonprofit organizations owned by their account holders. That ownership often translates to higher interest on checking and savings accounts, and lower fees on loan products.
