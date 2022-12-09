ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

Best Engagement Ring Insurance Policies for Peace of Mind

That gorgeous new engagement ring is a symbol of love that's designed to last forever. But even though diamond rings are resilient, they're not impervious to damage, theft, or loss. Your homeowners or renters insurance policy won't be sufficient to cover an expensive ring or protect against mysterious disappearance, but a standalone jewelry insurance policy can provide peace of mind. Whether you drop your ring in the disposal or leave it in your hotel room, insurance can pay for repair or replacement.
seniorresource.com

Long-Term Care Insurance Basics Every Retirement Planner Should Know

What is long-term care insurance? How much does it cost? And, do I really need it?. Whether you’re thinking about retirement or just planning for the future, long-term care insurance can be a long-term game-changer. Let’s talk about the basics!. First, what is long-term care?. Long-term care refers...
Kiplinger

Social Security Strategies to Help Widows Replace Lost Income

Many women face financial difficulties after the death of a spouse, but there are Social Security claim strategies for widows that can help them be less financially vulnerable. Should I Hire an Estate Planning Attorney Now That I Am a Widow?. After losing your spouse, dealing with the sorrow alone...
CBS News

Is term life insurance worth it?

Buying life insurance is a good way to protect your loved ones when you pass away, providing much-needed cash to cover funeral expenses, outstanding bills and other costs they might face in the aftermath. But not all life insurance policies are the same. In some cases, you may want whole...
Money

5 Cost-Cutting Tips for Choosing a Health Insurance Plan on the Marketplace

It’s becoming a predictable part of American life. Each year, the costs for access to health care increase. Health insurance costs rose an eye-popping 28.2% from September 2021 to September 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index. The United States was already spending an estimated $12,318 per person on health care annually, more than double the average rate of $5,829 other wealthy countries spend.
Fortune

Does the age of a car affect your auto insurance coverage?

Newer cars may benefit from policy add-ons to protect their value, and older cars may not require as much coverage. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. Selecting which type of car insurance coverage is right for you is an important decision and may need to be reviewed...
Sharee B.

IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
money.com

How to Borrow Against Life Insurance

Permanent life insurance policies, such as whole life insurance, build up cash value from which you can make withdrawals. You can also use your accrued cash value as collateral to borrow from the policy. Read on to learn more about borrowing money from your life insurance policy. Table of contents.
NASDAQ

Best Credit Unions of 2022-2023

Everyone wants the best home for their money. As many banks continue to add fees and offer poor interest rates in exchange for borrowing your money, credit unions offer an appealing alternative. Credit unions are nonprofit organizations owned by their account holders. That ownership often translates to higher interest on checking and savings accounts, and lower fees on loan products.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy