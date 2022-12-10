ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Pines, FL

Florida teacher fired after viral TikTok shows her interrupting students’ prayer

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WRY9z_0jdmvyR000

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida teacher was fired after a viral TikTok appeared to show her interrupting Muslim students as they prayed.

NBC Miami reported the teacher worked for a public charter school in Pembroke Pines called Franklin Academy. The teacher’s name has not been released.

Child found in Citrus County home covered with animal feces, 300 rats ‘roaming freely’, deputies say

The TikTok video, posted Wednesday, shows two students kneeling on the floor and reciting a prayer in Arabic.

“Hold on, this my office, and y’all doing this magic,” a female voice said. “I believe in Jesus so I’m interrupting the floor, excuse me.”

The woman – who is believed to be the teacher – steps over the boys and blows a whistle.

“And why are they in my office?” she asked. “Who told them to come in here?”

The original poster of the TikTok later added a comment to clarify what happened.

“To clear up, we asked two teachers if we can go pray and they allowed us into the room that we were in,” TikTok user @gawpu wrote. “Everything was fine until she walked in.”

In a statement to NBC Miami, Franklin Academy said they began investigating when they found out about the video.

“Yesterday, a very troubling TikTok video was shared with our leadership team. The video appears to show a teacher interrupting students during a moment of prayer,” school officials told NBC Miami. “Upon receipt of the video, organizational and school leadership began immediately investigating the situation.”

Franklin Academy officials went on to say the teacher is no longer employed at the school.

“Franklin Academy does not tolerate discriminatory behavior,” the statement said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 6

Carole Thomas
3d ago

Will they let Christian students go into a room and also pray? Will they let Hebrew students do the same? Hmmm?🤔 Seems one sided.

Reply
5
AP_8675309
2d ago

If praying in school is something you want to do, wouldn’t you want to attend a religious school rather than a public school?

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Video surveillance shows Florida officer veering into yard, nearly striking children

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — A Florida police officer has been disciplined after surveillance video shows him veering into a yard and nearly striking a group of children. NBC Miami reports the video shows the mother and children of Denise Ford at the Coral Springs home when the police car was driving down the road. Sunrise police said the driver of a vehicle in front of the police vehicle slammed on their breaks, causing the cruiser to veer into the driveway to avoid a crash.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Man involved in robbery found on campus of Broward County school

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A school security guard is being credited with detaining a robbery suspect who trespassed onto the campus of a school in Broward County on Monday, authorities said. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, the agency received a call just after 11 a.m. regarding...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Memorial service held for beloved preschool teacher killed in I-95 shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A memorial service was held Sunday for a beloved preschool teacher who was fatally shot two weeks ago on Interstate 95 in Broward County. Ana Estevez, 23, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center after the shooting, but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

Broward Teacher Goes Off on Praying Muslim Students (VIDEO)

A Broward County teacher is no longer employed at a Pembroke Pines charter school after a video emerged showing her frustration when she found Muslim students in prayer on campus. In a clip posted on TikTok Thursday by user @gawpu, two students are reciting an Islamic prayer in a room...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Man accused of stalking women in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood

MIAMI – A man has been taken into custody in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood after he was accused of stalking multiple women. His arrest was captured on camera outside of the Dominican consulate, and we’re now hearing from some of his alleged victims following his capture. “I’ve been...
MIAMI, FL
NewPelican

Pompano Beach High will attract an international gathering of students and educators

Pompano Beach – One could say Pompano Beach High School will play host to a United Nations meeting of sorts in January, and in many ways they’d be correct. From Jan. 19 through Jan. 28, Pompano will host the sixth International Summit 2023. The theme is Worldwide Collaboration: Connected Learning on a Global Scale. Students, teachers, and administrators from as many as 20 countries will meet, study, socialize, collaborate, and explore cultural and educational similarities and differences.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CLAIM: In Pain, Neglected, Woman Dies In Delray Beach Nursing Home

Terrace Of Delray Beach Sued. Sepsis. Skin Deteioration. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com  DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman allegedly suffered in pain — and was neglected — before dying at the Terrace of Delray Beach Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 5430 Linton Blvd.  The facility is now being […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Purple street lights are popping up across South Florida, but why?

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in some South Florida neighborhoods have noticed that their local street lights are turning purple. The Florida Department of Transportation is replacing more than 200 of the lights in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, and FPL is also replacing the bad bulbs. As it turns...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Santa poses with pets and their humans at VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Some four-legged good boys and girls got to meet Santa Claus in Hollywood. VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital on Saturday welcomed pets to pose with their families and the big guy. The event, celebrating its 10th year, has become a tradition for the hospital. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 16-year-old girl in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old missing girl. On Dec. 3, Sarah Ramkhelawan was last seen near the 6400 block of Southwest Seventh Court at around 5 a.m. She was last seen wearing...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Spiritual Guide Headed to Prison for Family Curse Fraud

Samantha Stevens, a self-described spiritual consultant, allegedly told a Miami client she knew how to track down relatives in the afterlife and would open the gates of heaven for the client's deceased father, whose soul was trapped. She further pledged to lift a curse that was the source of pain and misfortune suffered by the client's family, federal prosecutors say.
MIAMI, FL
WFLA

WFLA

122K+
Followers
25K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy