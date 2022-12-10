ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

10 years later, Eastern Michigan student’s murder remains unsolved

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – The family of a murdered Eastern Michigan University student is marking an entire decade without justice. Saturday, Dec. 10, marked a decade since Julia Niswender was found murdered in an off-campus apartment bathtub. Her killer was never caught. To mark the 10th anniversary, Niswender’s family...
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man accused of straw purchase of gun that killed Detroit police Officer Loren Courts pleads guilty

DETROIT – The man accused of illegally purchasing and selling the gun that was used to kill a Detroit police officer in July has pleaded guilty. Sheldon Thomas, of Detroit, appeared in court Monday in relation to charges against him in connection with the fatal shooting of Detroit police Officer Loren Courts. Thomas is accused of buying a firearm for his friend Ehmani Davis, the 19-year-old who police say fatally shot Courts on June 6.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit woman fatally shot 2 days after her 50th birthday, family says

DETROIT – A 50-year-old woman was found dead in her Detroit home on Saturday after reportedly being shot three times. Latrina Gilchrist was fatally shot in her home at the Palmer Park Apartment Building. Her children, Dynasty and Wydell, are still taking it all in. “I’m just very frustrated....
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor area family drops annual Christmas rap video

SOUTH LYON, Mich. – The Klemmer family -- who’ve become a bit of a viral sensation -- have dropped their latest Christmas rap video featuring four of their five kids and dad Bobby. They began making rap videos in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when they...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit gang leader facing life sentence after being convicted of racketeering and murder

DETROIT – A 38-year-old Detroit gang leader is facing a mandatory life sentence after he was convicted by a federal jury on charges of racketeering and murder on Friday. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Duane Peterson, the leader of the “It’s Just Us” (IJU) street gang, was convicted by a federal jury on all counts of his indictment on Friday.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning 4: Detroit gang leader facing life sentence -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit gang leader facing life sentence after being convicted of racketeering and murder. A 38-year-old Detroit gang leader is facing a mandatory life sentence after...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing 44-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman. Carmelita Williams left a home on the 18300 block of Schoolcraft Street in Detroit sometime in April of this year and did not return. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing. Williams’ mother is...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Medicine reveals name of new hospital after receiving $50M gift

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine is celebrating one of its largest gifts ever by naming its new hospital for D. Dan and Betty Kahn. The foundation of the longtime philanthropists gifted the health system $50 million, and its new name -- the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion -- was approved by the University of Michigan Regents on Dec. 8.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 men injured in drive-by shooting on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Two men were shot while walking down Beaconsfield Street in Detroit on Saturday night after a vehicle pulled up and began firing. According to Detroit police, two men in their late teens/early 20s were walking down the 11000 block of Beaconsfield Street in Detroit on Saturday night when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started firing.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Fire crews battle apartment fire on city’s west side

DETROIT – Crews from the Detroit Fire Department on Monday battled an apartment fire on the city’s west side. The incident occurred on Monica Street near Davison Freeway in Detroit. Local 4 was told that the fire was contained to one unit, and that no one was hurt.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: What is next for Novi’s Paul Whelan, who is still being held as a Russian prisoner

DETROIT – There was hope that it would finally be a homecoming Christmas for Paul Whelan of Novi. He’s been in a Russian prison for nearly four years now -- and when word broke that a prisoner swap was going to bring WNBA star Britney Griner home, well, like many others, I assumed Paul would be a part of the deal and finally on his way back home. It was not to be.
NOVI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $200K Powerball prize

A Waterford man’s special numbers paid off in a big way when he won a $200,800 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Clinton Llewellyn, 62, matched four white balls and the Powerball – 02-11-22-35-60 PB:23 – on two tickets in the Nov. 2 drawing to win two $50,000 prizes. Thanks to the Power Play, both prizes were multiplied to $100,000. Llewellyn also matched three white balls and the Powerball on four other tickets to win four $100 prizes. Thanks to the Power Play, those prizes were multiplied to $200. He bought his winning tickets online at MichiganLottery.com.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

