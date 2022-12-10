Read full article on original website
10 years later, Eastern Michigan student’s murder remains unsolved
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – The family of a murdered Eastern Michigan University student is marking an entire decade without justice. Saturday, Dec. 10, marked a decade since Julia Niswender was found murdered in an off-campus apartment bathtub. Her killer was never caught. To mark the 10th anniversary, Niswender’s family...
Family decorates grave on 10th anniversary of Eastern Michigan student’s murder, hopes for new leads
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – The family of a murdered Eastern Michigan University student marked 10 years without justice on Saturday. Saturday, Dec. 10, marked a decade since Julia Niswender was found murdered in an off-campus apartment bathtub. Her killer was never caught. To mark the 10th anniversary, Niswender’s family...
Man accused of straw purchase of gun that killed Detroit police Officer Loren Courts pleads guilty
DETROIT – The man accused of illegally purchasing and selling the gun that was used to kill a Detroit police officer in July has pleaded guilty. Sheldon Thomas, of Detroit, appeared in court Monday in relation to charges against him in connection with the fatal shooting of Detroit police Officer Loren Courts. Thomas is accused of buying a firearm for his friend Ehmani Davis, the 19-year-old who police say fatally shot Courts on June 6.
Detroit woman fatally shot 2 days after her 50th birthday, family says
DETROIT – A 50-year-old woman was found dead in her Detroit home on Saturday after reportedly being shot three times. Latrina Gilchrist was fatally shot in her home at the Palmer Park Apartment Building. Her children, Dynasty and Wydell, are still taking it all in. “I’m just very frustrated....
Morning 4: D’Wan Sims missing for 28 years after disappearing from Livonia mall at 4 years old -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4-year-old D’Wan Sims was reported missing from Wonderland Mall in Livonia 28 years ago. It has been 28 years since D’Wan Sims, 4, was...
Suspect wanted for homicide arrested on Detroit’s east side, officials say
DETROIT – A man wanted for a homicide that happened two years ago was arrested on Monday in Detroit on the city’s east side. Police arrested a suspect in the area of Queen Street and Bringard Drive on Monday after a foot chase, officials say. According to the...
Police looking for suspects that targeted an off-duty Detroit officer in a road rage shooting
DETROIT – An off-duty Detroit officer was targeted in a road rage shooting that occurred Monday, officials say. According to officials, the off-duty police officer was allegedly fired at when she was at her car near Livernois Avenue and Davison Street. Nearly a dozen officers came to her aid...
Ann Arbor area family drops annual Christmas rap video
SOUTH LYON, Mich. – The Klemmer family -- who’ve become a bit of a viral sensation -- have dropped their latest Christmas rap video featuring four of their five kids and dad Bobby. They began making rap videos in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when they...
Detroit gang leader facing life sentence after being convicted of racketeering and murder
DETROIT – A 38-year-old Detroit gang leader is facing a mandatory life sentence after he was convicted by a federal jury on charges of racketeering and murder on Friday. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Duane Peterson, the leader of the “It’s Just Us” (IJU) street gang, was convicted by a federal jury on all counts of his indictment on Friday.
Morning 4: Detroit gang leader facing life sentence -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit gang leader facing life sentence after being convicted of racketeering and murder. A 38-year-old Detroit gang leader is facing a mandatory life sentence after...
Morning 4: Data shows chances of a white Christmas in SE Michigan this year -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Should you expect a white Christmas in Metro Detroit this year? A look at our chances. Waking up on Christmas morning to the sight of...
Detroit police searching for missing 44-year-old woman
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman. Carmelita Williams left a home on the 18300 block of Schoolcraft Street in Detroit sometime in April of this year and did not return. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing. Williams’ mother is...
Michigan Medicine reveals name of new hospital after receiving $50M gift
ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine is celebrating one of its largest gifts ever by naming its new hospital for D. Dan and Betty Kahn. The foundation of the longtime philanthropists gifted the health system $50 million, and its new name -- the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion -- was approved by the University of Michigan Regents on Dec. 8.
Michigan State Police looking for suspects in a Jeep who stole from Royal Oak Township ATM
ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are looking for suspects who used a white Jeep to pull an ATM from the wall and steal money from it. According to police, it is currently undetermined how much money was in the ATM. The ATM was located at Baymont Inn on West 8 Mile Road. The incident took place on Saturday at 9:45 p.m.
2 men injured in drive-by shooting on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – Two men were shot while walking down Beaconsfield Street in Detroit on Saturday night after a vehicle pulled up and began firing. According to Detroit police, two men in their late teens/early 20s were walking down the 11000 block of Beaconsfield Street in Detroit on Saturday night when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started firing.
Detroit Fire crews battle apartment fire on city’s west side
DETROIT – Crews from the Detroit Fire Department on Monday battled an apartment fire on the city’s west side. The incident occurred on Monica Street near Davison Freeway in Detroit. Local 4 was told that the fire was contained to one unit, and that no one was hurt.
Flashpoint: What is next for Novi’s Paul Whelan, who is still being held as a Russian prisoner
DETROIT – There was hope that it would finally be a homecoming Christmas for Paul Whelan of Novi. He’s been in a Russian prison for nearly four years now -- and when word broke that a prisoner swap was going to bring WNBA star Britney Griner home, well, like many others, I assumed Paul would be a part of the deal and finally on his way back home. It was not to be.
Get in the holiday spirit with Detroit’s Mosaic Youth Theatre’s 12 plays of Christmas
DETROIT – Get into the holiday spirit with Detroit’s Mosaic Youth Theatre’s 12 plays of Christmas. Between two weekends, the youth program is sharing 12 original stories that reflect the spirit of Christmas. To learn more, watch the video player above.
Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $200K Powerball prize
A Waterford man’s special numbers paid off in a big way when he won a $200,800 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Clinton Llewellyn, 62, matched four white balls and the Powerball – 02-11-22-35-60 PB:23 – on two tickets in the Nov. 2 drawing to win two $50,000 prizes. Thanks to the Power Play, both prizes were multiplied to $100,000. Llewellyn also matched three white balls and the Powerball on four other tickets to win four $100 prizes. Thanks to the Power Play, those prizes were multiplied to $200. He bought his winning tickets online at MichiganLottery.com.
You can own the Queen of Soul’s Detroit Golf Club home for less than $1M
DETROIT – The late Queen of Soul’s Detroit Golf Club home is selling for a little less than $1 million. One of Aretha Franklin’s past homes is located on Hamilton Road near 7 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue. The home was built in 1927 and consists of...
