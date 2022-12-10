Read full article on original website
Related
kion546.com
‘I feel embarrassed for our city’; City Council debate leaves San Mateo without a mayor
SAN MATEO, California (KPIX) — Bucking a 128-year-old tradition, a heated city council dispute has left San Mateo without a mayor. For more than a century, the city has a rotational system where the most senior councilmember is selected mayor. But now two brand new councilmembers are blocking attempts...
NBC Bay Area
Five SF COVID Shelter Residents Paid $1,000 Apiece for Spots, Documents Show
San Francisco officials are demanding that a COVID-19 homeless shelter in Hunters Point reimburse the five residents investigators say were forced to pay $1,000 each for what were supposed to be rent-free spots on the site, according to documents reviewed by NBC Bay Area. The shelter site was hastily created,...
kalw.org
How the narrative of public safety has changed the run for the district attorney's office.
In the midterm elections this year, one thing that was voted on was public safety. And one office inextricably linked to crime and public safety is district attorney. In San Francisco, Brooke Jenkins was elected to the DA’s office this November, after serving as interim DA following the recall of Chesa Boudin. And across the Bay, Pamela Price has made history as the first Black woman to be elected DA of Alameda County.
How San Jose’s new policymakers prepare for City Hall
The incoming San Jose mayor and councilmembers have different political leanings, but they agree on one thing: they’re only as strong as their staff. With less than a month before the newly-elected leaders fill the San Jose City Council chambers, dozens of interviews are happening to hire staff for Districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and... The post How San Jose’s new policymakers prepare for City Hall appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Sprawling San Mateo County coastal property to become public park
A massive 6,300-acre property north of Santa Cruz in San Mateo County will soon become a park accessible to the public. The new project is part of a conservation effort that was years in the making.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose, Santa Clara County Leaders Announce Historic Housing Deal
Santa Clara County and the city of San Jose announced a historic housing agreement for a project in North San Jose. The deal connected to the Summerhill Housing Project on Baypointe Drive in San Jose opens doors to thousands of housing units as well as construction and infrastructure jobs, according to a news release.
Is California Releasing Relief Payments To All LGBTQ Residents Very Soon?
The City of San Francisco started a guaranteed income program for its transgender people in November, sparking suspicions that the state of California may create a statewide stimulus check for all LGBTQ individuals.
More California Black Pregnant Women May Soon Receive $1,000 Monthly Checks
A guaranteed income program for Black pregnant women in San Francisco is set to expand to other counties in California.
padailypost.com
Council meeting extends until 3 a.m. — members go 15 minutes without talking
After two long meetings — including one that went to 3 a.m. — the city of San Mateo does not have a mayor due to an utterly deadlocked city council, with two new council members successfully in blocking the process. There are currently four people on the city...
VTA won’t let more workers sleep at San Jose yard
Adan Miranda used to fall asleep during his long commute. The VTA bus driver lives in Elk Grove, a four-hour drive in traffic, because he can’t afford a home in San Jose. After nodding off at the wheel several times on his way home in 2003, Miranda signed up for a permit program letting VTA workers sleep in camping vehicles in the agency’s parking lots. Now he only commutes home on the weekends. Miranda said he hasn’t fallen asleep at the wheel since. For decades, the permit program has helped dozens of VTA employees avoid long, exhausting commutes.
Richmond's Butt dynasty put on hold after controversial tiebreaker
The results of the tiebreaker could potentially mean that, for the first time this century, there will not be a Butt in City of Richmond leadership.
EXCLUSIVE: 79-year-old woman kicked in stomach on SF Muni bus, highlighting increase in attacks
"I get in the bus, need to scan my Clipper. I saw him standing up - he kicked me with his foot." Lisa, who stands barely over 5-feet-tall, says it was a straight up random attack - the man in the red hooded jacket did not take anything from her.
VTA had no prior knowledge or warning employee was planning mass shooting, investigation finds
After months of research and interviews with 47 witnesses- the independent investigator concluded that VTA had no prior knowledge or warning that the employee was planning a mass shooting, an independent investigation found.
NBC Bay Area
COVID Cases Rise: Will Mask Mandates Return?
COVID cases are skyrocketing in Bay Area wastewater. The flu is also making a comeback. As those cases rise, some people may wonder this: are mandatory mask requirements inevitable?. Health experts admit the country is embarking on something we’ve never seen before, a triple threat of viruses, which is made...
calmatters.network
Health officials reinstate more stringent masking rules in Alameda County
More stringent masking rules have been reinstated in Alameda County to protect against the spread of COVID-19, county health officials said Friday. State officials are again requiring masking for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters, and cooling and heating centers, while county correctional and detention centers must now comply with both state and local guidance.
S.F. plans to close UN Plaza earlier at night to ‘address harmful behaviors’
Calling the closure of the Tenderloin Center a threat to public safety, San Francisco officials plan to dial back open hours and increase enforcement at United Nations Plaza next week in an effort to “address harmful behaviors,” The Examiner has learned. The Department of Emergency Management is overseeing the move, which takes effect Monday, and said it aims to disrupt public drug dealing and use, as well as theft and the sales of stolen items. ...
48hills.org
Why 469 Stevenson, the much-hyped project, will provide zero affordable housing for SoMa
Editors note: The absurdity that is 469 Stevenson continues: The Planning Commission approved the project last week, proving that all of the madness over the Board of Supes delaying it was just political hype. The project has no financing. The developer doesn’t own the site. This will not be built...
NBC Bay Area
Independent Investigation Finds VTA Had No Prior Knowledge, Warning About Yard Shooting
The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority on Monday held a press conference regarding findings from an independent investigation into the May 26, 2021, mass shooting in the VTA's San Jose rail yard that left nine employees dead. An independent investigator was commissioned to evaluate if "there was anything we could...
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income program
Some lucky families in expensive Silicon Valley will be getting some financial assistance from a new guaranteed income program. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project will provide $1,000 per month for 24 months to 150 Santa Clara County families. Families with at least one child under 18 who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless are the intended recipients.
KQED
Mayor London Breed | Representative Jackie Speier
San Francisco Mayor London Breed has been in charge of the city for almost five years now. Like many leaders across the state, her tenure has been marked by homelessness and crime. She has called for a more conservative approach to addressing these problems while continuing to encourage compassion. With...
Comments / 3