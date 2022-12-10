ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
kalw.org

How the narrative of public safety has changed the run for the district attorney's office.

In the midterm elections this year, one thing that was voted on was public safety. And one office inextricably linked to crime and public safety is district attorney. In San Francisco, Brooke Jenkins was elected to the DA’s office this November, after serving as interim DA following the recall of Chesa Boudin. And across the Bay, Pamela Price has made history as the first Black woman to be elected DA of Alameda County.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

How San Jose’s new policymakers prepare for City Hall

The incoming San Jose mayor and councilmembers have different political leanings, but they agree on one thing: they’re only as strong as their staff. With less than a month before the newly-elected leaders fill the San Jose City Council chambers, dozens of interviews are happening to hire staff for Districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and... The post How San Jose’s new policymakers prepare for City Hall appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose, Santa Clara County Leaders Announce Historic Housing Deal

Santa Clara County and the city of San Jose announced a historic housing agreement for a project in North San Jose. The deal connected to the Summerhill Housing Project on Baypointe Drive in San Jose opens doors to thousands of housing units as well as construction and infrastructure jobs, according to a news release.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

VTA won’t let more workers sleep at San Jose yard

Adan Miranda used to fall asleep during his long commute. The VTA bus driver lives in Elk Grove, a four-hour drive in traffic, because he can’t afford a home in San Jose. After nodding off at the wheel several times on his way home in 2003, Miranda signed up for a permit program letting VTA workers sleep in camping vehicles in the agency’s parking lots. Now he only commutes home on the weekends. Miranda said he hasn’t fallen asleep at the wheel since. For decades, the permit program has helped dozens of VTA employees avoid long, exhausting commutes.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

COVID Cases Rise: Will Mask Mandates Return?

COVID cases are skyrocketing in Bay Area wastewater. The flu is also making a comeback. As those cases rise, some people may wonder this: are mandatory mask requirements inevitable?. Health experts admit the country is embarking on something we’ve never seen before, a triple threat of viruses, which is made...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

Health officials reinstate more stringent masking rules in Alameda County

More stringent masking rules have been reinstated in Alameda County to protect against the spread of COVID-19, county health officials said Friday. State officials are again requiring masking for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters, and cooling and heating centers, while county correctional and detention centers must now comply with both state and local guidance.
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. plans to close UN Plaza earlier at night to ‘address harmful behaviors’

Calling the closure of the Tenderloin Center a threat to public safety, San Francisco officials plan to dial back open hours and increase enforcement at United Nations Plaza next week in an effort to “address harmful behaviors,” The Examiner has learned. The Department of Emergency Management is overseeing the move, which takes effect Monday, and said it aims to disrupt public drug dealing and use, as well as theft and the sales of stolen items. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Beth Torres

Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income program

Some lucky families in expensive Silicon Valley will be getting some financial assistance from a new guaranteed income program. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project will provide $1,000 per month for 24 months to 150 Santa Clara County families. Families with at least one child under 18 who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless are the intended recipients.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KQED

Mayor London Breed | Representative Jackie Speier

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has been in charge of the city for almost five years now. Like many leaders across the state, her tenure has been marked by homelessness and crime. She has called for a more conservative approach to addressing these problems while continuing to encourage compassion. With...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy