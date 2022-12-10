1 man hurt following shooting in Harrison Township

DAYTON — Correction: A previous version of this story indicated the shooting took place at Dixie Lounge on the 3100 block of N. Dixie Drive. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the 4200 N. Dixie Drive in Harrison Township and one man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

One man is injured following a shooting in Harrison Township, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Police and medics were dispatched to the 4200 block of N. Dixie Drive around 9:38 p.m.

Deputies found one man suffering from gunshot wound in the stomach, sheriffs tell News Center 7.

Medics transported him to Miami Valley Hospital.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

