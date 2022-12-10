‘I heard 4 or 5 shots go off;’ 911 caller describes shots fired at Dayton high school

DAYTON — Update at 5:55 a.m. ET, Dec. 10:

Trotwood Police responded to reports of shots fired at Meadowdale High School Friday evening.

News Center 7 previously reported that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Whitestone Court at around 9:50 p.m.

A 911 call from the incident described “four or five shots” going off.

The caller also detailed a loud “gang” related fight “between two different teams,” possibly from Meadowdale High School and Ponitz High School as these two schools faced off in a varsity basketball game Friday night.

“I see some cars flying up towards it and some cars are flying away,” the 911 caller told emergency dispatch. She was not sure whether the incoming cars were there to pick up their children or to get involved with the fight.

She informed dispatch that officers did not have to hurry because “it’s a lot of commotion” and a “whole lot is going on.”

Investigators at the scene did find two shell casings, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch informed News Center 7 during an earlier inquiry.

No victims were found at the time of questioning.

Although previously News Center 7 previously reported that medics were at the scene, new inquiries found that there were no medics called, Montgomery County dispatch informed.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will be handling the investigation.

Initial Report:

Police and medics are investigating a large fight and report of shots fired at Meadowdale High School, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

>>Dayton residents, city employees urge commissioners to find common ground on budget

Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Whitestone Court around 9:48 p.m.

Investigators are on scene and two shell casings have been located, dispatchers tell News Center 7.

No victims have been found at this time.

Meadowdale High School was hosting a boys varsity basketball game Friday night against Ponitz High School, according to the school’s website.

The incident remains under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates.

©2022 Cox Media Group