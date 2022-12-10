Read full article on original website
Grant Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, in ‘complete shock’ after husband’s death
Grant Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder was left in “complete shock” over the American soccer journalist’s sudden death at 49 years old while covering the World Cup in Qatar on Friday. “I am so thankful for the support of my husband soccer family & of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight. I’m in complete shock,” Gounder tweeted in response to U.S. Soccer’s official statement on his death. According to her website, Gounder is a Senior Fellow and Editor-at-Large for Public Health at the Kaiser Family Foundation and for Kaiser Health News. The acclaimed medical journalist has also contributed to CBS News,...
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, dies while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands
Brittney Griner undergoing evaluation after returning to U.S. following Russia prisoner swap
Brittney Griner arrived in the U.S. early Friday following her release from Russia in a prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined Catherine Herridge to discuss the latest.
Merchant of Death Viktor Bout reveals what he told Brittney Griner during prisoner swap
When Brittney Griner was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap on Thursday, the so-called “Merchant of Death” appeared to say something to the WNBA star. Now in an interview with Russian media, Bout revealed that he only wished Griner good luck. However, he also noted how the Phoenix Mercury player […] The post Merchant of Death Viktor Bout reveals what he told Brittney Griner during prisoner swap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
World Cup Security Guard Suffered ‘Serious Fall’ Night of Grant Wahl’s Death
A World Cup security guard is in “stable but critical condition” after a fall from an outside concourse on Saturday—the night U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl suddenly died. The fall occurred around 2 a.m. during the Argentina-Netherlands game, with a fan telling The Guardian the security guard—believed to be a migrant worker—fell straight to the ground from the top outside concourse at Lusali Stadium. A spokesperson for Qatar’s supreme committee confirmed the fall and the guard’s condition, and it said the guard would continue to receive his salary while undergoing care. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this time, and we wish him a speedy recovery,” it said. “The host country is investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency.”Read it at The Guardian
Ivana Knoll makes naughty promise if Croatia wins the World Cup
Croatia is just one step away from being in the World Cup finals for the second straight tournament, but they will face a difficult task in the semis against Lionel Messi and Argentina. If the Croatians manage to win it all though, Ivana Knoll, who is the team’s biggest superfan and a model, made a […] The post Ivana Knoll makes naughty promise if Croatia wins the World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ 1-word message to Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal’s World Cup exit
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James gave Cristiano Ronaldo the respect and acknowledgement he deserves despite Portugal’s heartbreaking World Cup exit in Qatar. On Sunday, Ronaldo broke his silence on the tragic end of Portugal’s 2022 World Cup run, taking to Instagram to share his pain and regrets that they weren’t able to go the distance after losing to Morocco in the quarterfinals. The 37-year-old striker said that winning the competition has always been his “biggest and most ambitious dream,” unfortunately, he wasn’t able to fulfill it.
Sports World Reacts to Suspicious Death of Journalist Grant Wahl
According to his employer, NPR, journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar while covering the World Cup. "NPR can confirm the death of longtime soccer sportswriter Grant Wahl," the outlet tweeted on Friday evening. "He died today in Doha, Qatar while covering the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal."
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Appearance Decision
Brittney Griner is finally back on American soil. The legendary WNBA star was traded from Russia to the United States on Thursday morning. Griner, who had been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison, appeared back in the United States on Thursday afternoon. Griner showed up with a notable...
Portugal manager Fernando Santos’ 2-word take on the decision to start Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench in the World Cup loss vs. Morocco
The Portugal national team was sent home in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal round on Saturday, as Morocco came away with a 1-0 win to advance to the semifinals of the tournament. The main storyline heading into the match centered on whether Portugal manager Fernando Santos would opt to once again start Cristiano Ronaldo […] The post Portugal manager Fernando Santos’ 2-word take on the decision to start Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench in the World Cup loss vs. Morocco appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Washington Examiner
Ilhan Omar defends Qatar's slavery while trashing America (again)
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) hasn’t made the news for trashing the United States in some time, so she decided the World Cup was the perfect opportunity to return to her favorite habit. In the process, she decided to defend Qatar’s use of slave labor. Omar, along with Sen....
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the pitch in tears after Portugal’s stunning defeat to Morocco at World Cup
Morocco’s Cinderella story at the 2022 FIFA World Cup has continued after they stunned Portugal on Saturday in the quarterfinals, beating them 1-0. Cristiano Ronaldo, who came on in the 50th minute as a substitute, couldn’t help but hold back the tears after the defeat, knowing this is probably his last World Cup ever. Via […] The post Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the pitch in tears after Portugal’s stunning defeat to Morocco at World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brittney Griner adjusting to life back in U.S.
WNBA star Brittney Griner is beginning her new life in the U.S. after being held in Russian captivity. NBC News’ Marissa Parra shares more details on her homecoming.Dec. 13, 2022.
White House Official Details Brittney Griner’s First Moments of Freedom
She waited 10 months to see a friendly face. When she finally did, she wanted to talk.It was the first thing Roger Carstens, the Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, noticed when he arrived in Russia to meet WNBA star Brittney Griner and take her home. “When she finally got onto the U.S. plane, I said: ‘Brittney, you must have been through a lot over the last 10 months. Here’s your seat. Please feel free to decompress. We will give you your space,’” he told CNN’s Dana Bash on State of the Union. “She said, ‘Oh, no, I have been in...
