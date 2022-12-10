‘School Ties’: Brendan Fraser Says Matt Damon Made Him ‘Better’

Brendan Fraser is experiencing a major career resurgence. For fans who have long followed the beleaguered actor’s career, it’s not a moment too soon. The actor first rose to fame in the ’90s for his breakneck action roles and parts in raucous comedies. He stepped back from the spotlight for a while, choosing to put the focus on his family in the wake of personal struggles . These days, however, Fraser is acting again. And he’s opening up about his career in a way that he never has before. In a recent interview with GQ, Fraser spoke about one of his first roles, in the 1992 dramatic film School Ties . He revealed his respect for co-star Matt Damon by admitting that working with the star made him “better.”

One of Brendan Fraser’s early roles was in the movie ‘School Ties’

Fraser was still a newcomer to the movie business when he was cast in School Ties . The 1992 drama featured a cast full of future superstars, including Ben Affleck, Matt Damon , Chris O’Donnell, Cole Hauser, and Fraser. The film tells the story of a young Jewish high school student, played by Fraser, who struggles to conceal his religious affiliation after he is awarded a scholarship to an exclusive preparatory school.

According to IMDb , School Ties wasn’t a huge hit at the box office when it was released. Still, it has gained a following in the years since. Many praised Fraser’s performance and the work of his many talented co-stars.

What did Brendan Fraser say about working with Matt Damon in ‘School Ties’?

Brendan Fraiser, Matt Damon, Randel Batinkoff and Guest at the Academy Theater in Beverly Hills, California | Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In a recent interview with GQ , Fraser broke down some of his most notable roles. “ School Ties was my first feature film and I thought it was also gonna be my last one for all I knew,” Fraser recalled. “So each day is one that I can remember something unique about. And all the time that I’ve been lucky enough to be making movies, so much of it becomes a blur. But because it was such an opportunity for a 22-, 23-year-old actor, the gravity of it, none of it was lost on me.”

Fraser also reminisced about how it was working with Damon, who was also an up-and-coming young star at the time. “My screen test for it was with Matt and I knew that I needed to match pitch with him,” Fraser noted. “I wasn’t really certain how working for camera differentiated from what I was accustomed to, having just, at that time of my life, come out of training in a conservatory. I knew that I needed to size things down.”

Fraser praised Damon. “And I also knew that if I just listened to what Matt was saying, I was getting across what needed to be acted and conveyed,” he continued. “And I think that’s because he’s such a good actor. He makes you better.” The veteran actor felt his chemistry with Damon was part of why he landed the role in School Ties .

Brendan Fraser expressed his appreciation for ‘School Ties’

School Ties is a serious film that deals with important issues like intolerance and bigotry. For Fraser, it is those deep themes that have given the movie such staying power. “It’s a film about wanting to belong,” Fraser told GQ. “Sooner or later we’ve all felt like we’ve had our nose pressed up against the glass and we’ve wanted to be a part of what was on the inside and there was something keeping us out.”

RELATED: Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ Prosthetics Gave Him Vertigo