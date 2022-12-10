ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

Maine mural attracts criticism over groups' representation

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- A mural scheduled to be installed next summer on the Fort Andross Mill in Brunswick is drawing criticism for how it represents various groups, including Indigenous people. “Many Stitches” by Jen Greta Cart and Chris Cart shows people of various racial and ethnic backgrounds. In part of...
BRUNSWICK, ME
wabi.tv

Unique market in Augusta brings makers, community together

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A unique holiday market was held today in Augusta. At the Ritual Maine Market at the Augusta Armory, over 30 vendors gathered to share their talents with the people of Maine. Described as a ‘high-vibe eclectic makers market’, items included dried flower bouquets, crystals, pottery, and...
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Grease fire shuts down Portland café

PORTLAND, Maine — A cafe in Portland was forced to close Sunday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen. Portland Fire Department Chief John Hendricks told NEWS CENTER Maine, the department got a call from Rose Foods on Forest Avenue around 3:08 p.m. that employees were trying to put out a fire in the kitchen,
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Man injured in shooting outside Portland nightclub

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. According to investigators, a group was denied entry to Rick's Cabaret on Riverside Street around 2 a.m. “As they were leaving the parking lot, several gunshots were fired from their car towards the entrance,” a...
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?

Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Portland Woman Dies Following Crash on I-95 in Sherman, Maine

A Portland woman has died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 95 in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman. Maine State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on I-95 northbound, according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates 59-year-old Maria Dubois of Portland was driving a 2020 blue Toyota Corolla when she went off the road at a high rate of speed and into the woods, Moss said.
SHERMAN, ME
WGME

Kennebunkport Prelude comes to an end after a successful 11 days

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (WGME) -- The annual Kennebunkport Prelude comes to an end this weekend, concluding one of Southern Maine's favorite holiday traditions. For 11 days, the prelude invites local visitors, and those from afar, to experience the magical seaside celebration. "We are from Albany New York and we came up...
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
WGME

Maine lobstermen protest Whole Foods after product ban

PORTLAND (WGME) – There was more anger and frustration from Maine's lobster industry Monday as lawmakers say they have few options to help. Lobstermen and women protested Whole Foods in Portland on Monday, after they decided to stop selling Maine lobster. “It’s unfair, it’s unjust and the collateral damage...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland woman dies after crashing vehicle on I-95

SHERMAN, Maine — A woman from Portland died Sunday after the vehicle she was driving went off Interstate 95 in Sherman. It happened around 3:30 p.m. near mile marker 263 on the northbound side of I-95, according to a release Monday from a Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
SHERMAN, ME
newscentermaine.com

Portland man arrested on murder charges related to a November shooting

A 21-year-old Portland man turned himself into authorities Sunday afternoon after a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this month. According to a release from the Portland Police Department, Tristin Chamberlain was charged with murder in connection to a November 29 shooting in the area of Sherman and Mellen Streets in Portland.
PORTLAND, ME
railfan.com

State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line

AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
AUGUSTA, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy