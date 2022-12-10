ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Paul George’s message to Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

LOS ANGELES – The Boston Celtics’ tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken the NBA by storm this season. Both have performed at the highest levels, propping Boston to the top of the league. For at least one night, however, Los Angeles Clippers’ stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George reminded everyone what they’re capable of.
Stephen Curry’s son Canon steals the show while dad monologues after Celtics win

The Golden State Warriors made a statement on Saturday, beating the league-leading Boston Celtics 123-107 in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s NBA Finals. It was easily the defending champions’ best win of an uneven start to 2022-23, made all the more impressive because it came without Andrew Wiggins, who proved so pivotal on the Warriors’ run to their remarkable fourth title in eight years early last summer.
Kevin Durant flexes incredible form at age 34 with surprising feat in win vs Wizards

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are rolling behind the strong performances of their stars. Durant, for one, has been a consistent performer for the Nets, who are hoping that the forward will remain healthy for the rest of the season. It’s just hard to imagine the Nets winning it all this season without Durant. […] The post Kevin Durant flexes incredible form at age 34 with surprising feat in win vs Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
RUMOR: 4 teams ‘most engaged’ with Pistons in Nerlens Noel trade talks

Ever since entering the league in 2014, Nerlens Noel has been one of the most solid shot-blockers in the NBA. His fast hands and mobility for his size make him a feared rim-protector that could help tons of contending teams. However, Noel has been buried deep in the Detroit Pistons bench this season behind Jalen Duren, Marvin Bagley III, and Isaiah Stewart, making him a prime candidate for a trade.
Luka Doncic’s insane LeBron James-like streak lives on after monster 38-point game

Luka Doncic was not going to let the Dallas Mavericks lose three games in a row Monday night, as he towed the Mavs to a 121-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at home. Doncic put up another unreal performance versus Oklahoma City, and in the process, moved closer to LeBron James territory in terms […] The post Luka Doncic’s insane LeBron James-like streak lives on after monster 38-point game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Full details of new Michael Jordan MVP trophy honor his GOAT career

The NBA awards are getting an upgrade with the biggest one honoring Michael Jordan as the new name attached to the Most Valuable Player trophy. Alongside the MVP trophy now being named after Jordan, the NBA is also honoring various legends with awards of their own. Wilt Chamberlain headlines the Rookie of the Year award. […] The post Full details of new Michael Jordan MVP trophy honor his GOAT career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony’s messages after sons Bronny, Kiyan face off

The careers of LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony have long been intertwined. James and Anthony were two of the most coveted prospects back in the 2003 NBA Draft, emerging as two of the best small forwards in league history not too long after entering the league. 19 years later, and they are now in a […] The post LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony’s messages after sons Bronny, Kiyan face off appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AJ Griffin enters Trae Young territory with latest rookie feat

Atlanta Hawks rookie AJ Griffin continues to impress on the floor. Just a day after hitting a game-winning basket that gave the Hawks the win over the Chicago Bulls at home, Griffin tied Trae Young for the third-longest 3-pointer makes streak by an Atlanta rookie early in Monday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road, according to the team’s PR department.
Keldon Johnson sounds off on game-saving block to prevent Spurs collapse vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavs

Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs have endured a rough past few weeks. Johnson, in particular, had a stretch where he was shooting below 30 percent from the field while the Spurs lost 11 straight games for the first time in Gregg Popovich’s tenure as head coach. But over the past three games, something […] The post Keldon Johnson sounds off on game-saving block to prevent Spurs collapse vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘No more distractions’: Kyrie Irving’s strong message after Nets’ 8th win in 9 games

The Brooklyn Nets have been the team of “ifs” over the last two seasons. With one of the more talented rosters in the NBA, Brooklyn has long been seen as a title contender on paper. But those expectations have rarely moved past hypothetical talking points. The Nets appeared to be heading for more of the […] The post ‘No more distractions’: Kyrie Irving’s strong message after Nets’ 8th win in 9 games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul Silas passes away at 79

Paul Silas has passed away at the age of 79, according to a report from Bob Ryan of the Boston Globe. Over the course of many decades, Silas left a legacy in the league as both a player and coach. After a stellar collegiate career at Creighton, Paul Silas debuted in the NBA in 1964 for […] The post Paul Silas passes away at 79 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
