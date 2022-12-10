Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Related
Paul George’s message to Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown
LOS ANGELES – The Boston Celtics’ tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken the NBA by storm this season. Both have performed at the highest levels, propping Boston to the top of the league. For at least one night, however, Los Angeles Clippers’ stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George reminded everyone what they’re capable of.
RUMOR: Suns eyeing trade with West team Chris Paul will love
The Phoenix Suns have been linked with Kyle Kuzma as of late, but sure enough, he’s not the only one that the team is interested in as they look to get more help for Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Apparently, the Suns are also eyeing a potential deal with...
Stephen Curry’s son Canon steals the show while dad monologues after Celtics win
The Golden State Warriors made a statement on Saturday, beating the league-leading Boston Celtics 123-107 in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s NBA Finals. It was easily the defending champions’ best win of an uneven start to 2022-23, made all the more impressive because it came without Andrew Wiggins, who proved so pivotal on the Warriors’ run to their remarkable fourth title in eight years early last summer.
Draymond Green fires spicy message that will piss off Devin Booker, Ja Morant
Draymond Green isn’t one to sit on a hot take. The Golden State Warriors forward had one loaded up right before his squad took on the Boston Celtics in a 2022 NBA Finals rematch on Saturday. Asked by Stephen A. Smith during the pregame show on whether he purposely...
Kevin Durant flexes incredible form at age 34 with surprising feat in win vs Wizards
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are rolling behind the strong performances of their stars. Durant, for one, has been a consistent performer for the Nets, who are hoping that the forward will remain healthy for the rest of the season. It’s just hard to imagine the Nets winning it all this season without Durant. […] The post Kevin Durant flexes incredible form at age 34 with surprising feat in win vs Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
RUMOR: 4 teams ‘most engaged’ with Pistons in Nerlens Noel trade talks
Ever since entering the league in 2014, Nerlens Noel has been one of the most solid shot-blockers in the NBA. His fast hands and mobility for his size make him a feared rim-protector that could help tons of contending teams. However, Noel has been buried deep in the Detroit Pistons bench this season behind Jalen Duren, Marvin Bagley III, and Isaiah Stewart, making him a prime candidate for a trade.
Twitter reacts to 6 new award trophies, including controversial best clutch player
The NBA just announced Tuesday morning that the league is rebranding the league’s major individual awards with new names, and even introduced a new one — the Clutch Player of the Year, with the winner receiving the Jerry West Trophy. Via NBA.com:. The National Basketball Association (NBA) today...
NBA renames MVP (Michael Jordan), adds Jerry West Trophy in nod to legends
A rebrand of NBA awards to honor legends Wilt Chamberlain, John Havlicek, Michael Jordan, George Mikan, Hakeem Olajuwon and Jerry
Luka Doncic’s insane LeBron James-like streak lives on after monster 38-point game
Luka Doncic was not going to let the Dallas Mavericks lose three games in a row Monday night, as he towed the Mavs to a 121-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at home. Doncic put up another unreal performance versus Oklahoma City, and in the process, moved closer to LeBron James territory in terms […] The post Luka Doncic’s insane LeBron James-like streak lives on after monster 38-point game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Full details of new Michael Jordan MVP trophy honor his GOAT career
The NBA awards are getting an upgrade with the biggest one honoring Michael Jordan as the new name attached to the Most Valuable Player trophy. Alongside the MVP trophy now being named after Jordan, the NBA is also honoring various legends with awards of their own. Wilt Chamberlain headlines the Rookie of the Year award. […] The post Full details of new Michael Jordan MVP trophy honor his GOAT career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony’s messages after sons Bronny, Kiyan face off
The careers of LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony have long been intertwined. James and Anthony were two of the most coveted prospects back in the 2003 NBA Draft, emerging as two of the best small forwards in league history not too long after entering the league. 19 years later, and they are now in a […] The post LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony’s messages after sons Bronny, Kiyan face off appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AJ Griffin enters Trae Young territory with latest rookie feat
Atlanta Hawks rookie AJ Griffin continues to impress on the floor. Just a day after hitting a game-winning basket that gave the Hawks the win over the Chicago Bulls at home, Griffin tied Trae Young for the third-longest 3-pointer makes streak by an Atlanta rookie early in Monday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road, according to the team’s PR department.
Warriors recall player from G League — but it’s not who you think
The Golden State Warriors scored a much-needed win on Saturday in a highly-anticipated NBA Finals rematch against the Boston Celtics. The Dubs had lost their previous two games and were in dire need of a win against the league-best Celtics. After Saturday’s victory, Stephen Curry and Co. embark on an...
New angle on Chris Paul’s dirty elbow to Jose Alvarado goes viral
Chris Paul vs. Jose Alvarado is the point guard rivalry we never knew we needed. The back-to-back New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns clashes last week gave it the spotlight once again ever since it began during last season’s first-round playoff matchup. Tempers flared once again in their Friday...
NBA naming MVP after Michael Jordan as top awards reimagined
As part of reimagining many of its top awards, the NBA is renaming the MVP award after Michael Jordan. Four other awards are being renamed, and a Clutch Player of the Year Award is being added.
Keldon Johnson sounds off on game-saving block to prevent Spurs collapse vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavs
Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs have endured a rough past few weeks. Johnson, in particular, had a stretch where he was shooting below 30 percent from the field while the Spurs lost 11 straight games for the first time in Gregg Popovich’s tenure as head coach. But over the past three games, something […] The post Keldon Johnson sounds off on game-saving block to prevent Spurs collapse vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘No more distractions’: Kyrie Irving’s strong message after Nets’ 8th win in 9 games
The Brooklyn Nets have been the team of “ifs” over the last two seasons. With one of the more talented rosters in the NBA, Brooklyn has long been seen as a title contender on paper. But those expectations have rarely moved past hypothetical talking points. The Nets appeared to be heading for more of the […] The post ‘No more distractions’: Kyrie Irving’s strong message after Nets’ 8th win in 9 games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul Silas passes away at 79
Paul Silas has passed away at the age of 79, according to a report from Bob Ryan of the Boston Globe. Over the course of many decades, Silas left a legacy in the league as both a player and coach. After a stellar collegiate career at Creighton, Paul Silas debuted in the NBA in 1964 for […] The post Paul Silas passes away at 79 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum, Trae Young react to Lakers star LeBron James’ emotional fatherhood video
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ emotional fatherhood video created in collaboration with Beats didn’t go unnoticed. Several of his NBA peers, including Jayson Tatum and Trae Young, absolutely loved it and the message it sends to all fathers out there. In the said video, the Lakers forward...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
125K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0