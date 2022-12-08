ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habersham County, GA

Related
accesswdun.com

Vehicle strikes, kills Hartwell woman Saturday on Ga. 8

A Hart County woman lost her life about 6 p.m. Saturday when she attempted to cross Ga. 8 near Norman Road in Hart County. Barbara Brenda Teasley, 54, of Hartwell died when she was struck and killed by a silver 2011 Ford Flex that was traveling westbound on Ga. 8, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
HART COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Economists predict 2023 recession, but Georgia could escape worst effects

By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Georgians have been pinching pennies to get by during a rough economy, and the hard times are likely to continue next year. Economists at the University of Georgia’s annual Georgia Economic Outlook say odds...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Athens doctor is target of harassment lawsuit

Nine women are accusing an Athens doctor of sexual harassment. The women were workers at the Heath Wealth Safe Clinic on Prince Avenue in Athens. They say they were subjected to inappropriate sexual advances from Dr. Subodh Agrawal. His office is disputing the allegations and the doctor has filed a countersuit.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County firefighters battle Sunday-night Buford home fire

Fire damaged a two-story home fire on Maple Valley Drive in Buford about 9:40 Sunday night. Hall County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Kimberlie Ledsinger reported the bulk of the fire was located in the attic and toward the left side of the home, and that firefighters were able to battle the fire from inside the structure initially.
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

Habersham County wreck seriously injures Toccoa man

An elderly Stephens County man suffered suspected serious injuries in a wreck on Ga. 15 / U.S. 441 at Antioch Church Road in Habersham County. Curtis Tollison, 77, of Toccoa was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Astro Van on Antioch Church Road and allegedly failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign at Ga. 15 / U.S. 441, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The van traveled through the intersection and was struck by a northbound 2017 Chevrolet Colorado driven by 17-year-old Samantha Hayes of Cornelia.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Lake Lanier

Perched majestically at the foothills of the Georgia Blue Ridge Mountains, Lake Sidney Lanier is one of the most popular lakes in America. This scenic water body attracts over 11 million nature lovers and water sports adventurers each year, given its abundant recreational opportunities. The lake is surrounded by more...
ALPHARETTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

‘Cocaine Bear’ trailer released: True story of infamous Georgia bear

Yes, that’s exactly what it sounds like. “Cocaine Bear” is an upcoming action-comedy inspired by true events that took place in Blue Ridge, GA. The movie takes viewers on a wild ride as it tells the story of a black bear who eats several packages of cocaine. The drugs were accidentally airdropped into a Georgia forest during a smuggling operation gone wrong. After consuming large amounts of the product, the bear goes on a killing spree brought on by a drug-induced rage and the desire to find more cocaine. While the bear wreaks havoc on the local population, the drug smugglers — headed up by Ray Liotta in his final role before his passing — search the forest for their missing stash, not knowing a bear hyped up on drugs waits for them on the other side.
BLUE RIDGE, GA
accesswdun.com

Baldwin names Habersham County Christmas Parade winners

Baldwin officials on Friday announced the winners of the City of Baldwin 2022 Habersham County Christmas Parade “Angels Among Us”. The first-place finisher taking home the custom blue nutcracker trophy was Habersham Electric Membership Corp. with its lighted truck and trailer. Baldwin Elementary School received the custom red...
BALDWIN, GA

