Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
Area briefs: Ginn out as Authority Director in Danielsville, pedestrian killed in crash in Hartwell
A man arrested in Stephens County is facing child sex charges in Oconee County. The GBI says 32 year-old Alan Savage is charged with a single count of sexual exploitation of a child. This evening’s meeting of the Oconee County Planning Commission is set for 7 o’clock at the courthouse...
49-Year-Old Curt Lamar Talley Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Rabun County (Rabun County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Rabun County on Friday evening. The accident happened at North Johnson Avenue on US 441 at around 6:33 p.m. Georgia State police claim that Chamblee was traveling north when it entered the left southbound lane in an effort to pass.
NE Ga police blotter: poultry house fire in Franklin Co, trial date for ex-Commissioner in Hart Co
Firefighters in Franklin County say they are not sure what started the blaze that burned a poultry house in Carnesville: upwards of 20 thousand chickens were killed in the fire. A former Hart County Commissioner is scheduled to go on trial in June: RC Oglesby, who left his Commission post...
Gainesville firefighters awarded for saving teen who fell 70 feet down waterfall, got stuck
HALL COUNTY, Ga — Several Gainesville firefighters were awarded for their bravery at the city’s council meeting after an incident where they saved a teen who had gotten wedged between two boulders at a Georgia waterfall this past summer. Training Chief Eric Stover received the Valor Award. Stover...
Vehicle strikes, kills Hartwell woman Saturday on Ga. 8
A Hart County woman lost her life about 6 p.m. Saturday when she attempted to cross Ga. 8 near Norman Road in Hart County. Barbara Brenda Teasley, 54, of Hartwell died when she was struck and killed by a silver 2011 Ford Flex that was traveling westbound on Ga. 8, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
Economists predict 2023 recession, but Georgia could escape worst effects
By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Georgians have been pinching pennies to get by during a rough economy, and the hard times are likely to continue next year. Economists at the University of Georgia’s annual Georgia Economic Outlook say odds...
Athens doctor is target of harassment lawsuit
Nine women are accusing an Athens doctor of sexual harassment. The women were workers at the Heath Wealth Safe Clinic on Prince Avenue in Athens. They say they were subjected to inappropriate sexual advances from Dr. Subodh Agrawal. His office is disputing the allegations and the doctor has filed a countersuit.
Hall County firefighters battle Sunday-night Buford home fire
Fire damaged a two-story home fire on Maple Valley Drive in Buford about 9:40 Sunday night. Hall County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Kimberlie Ledsinger reported the bulk of the fire was located in the attic and toward the left side of the home, and that firefighters were able to battle the fire from inside the structure initially.
Athens and UGA police blotter: Woman loses $2,000 in apartment scam, students climb onto Snelling roof and more
AirPods and Nike shoes were stolen from a man’s truck parked on Barnett Shoals Road between Dec. 1 and 3, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The man was visiting his girlfriend for the weekend from Franklin, North Carolina, the report said. He left his...
Georgia football news: Stetson Bennett is motivated and one new offer
Georgia football is finally done with the honors, outside the Joe Moore award, so the Dawgs can now focus on Ohio State for the College Football Playoff semifinal. Enough of the distractions — it’s time to focus on the main thing and win another national championship. Of course,...
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cherokee County (Cherokee County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Cherokee County on Saturday. The accident happened on Knox Bridge Highway close to Canton at around 4 p.m. On Knox Bridge Highway, a Chevrolet pickup truck was moving east when the driver lost control and crossed the centerline, striking the Hyundai Santa Fe Pallone that was moving west.
Image released of suspect wanted in killing of Gwinnett correctional officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are currently investigating a deadly shooting that took the life of a 59-year-old officer at the Gwinnett Correctional Center. It happened just before 6:20 a.m. outside the building as the officer, identified as Scott Riner, was on his way to work. He had worked there for 10 years.
Habersham County wreck seriously injures Toccoa man
An elderly Stephens County man suffered suspected serious injuries in a wreck on Ga. 15 / U.S. 441 at Antioch Church Road in Habersham County. Curtis Tollison, 77, of Toccoa was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Astro Van on Antioch Church Road and allegedly failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign at Ga. 15 / U.S. 441, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The van traveled through the intersection and was struck by a northbound 2017 Chevrolet Colorado driven by 17-year-old Samantha Hayes of Cornelia.
Several Killed In A Fatal Crash In Rabun County (Rabun County, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Rabun County. Officials did not confirm the exact number of people who died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on GA 15/US 441 at Johnson Avenue in Mountain City.
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Lake Lanier
Perched majestically at the foothills of the Georgia Blue Ridge Mountains, Lake Sidney Lanier is one of the most popular lakes in America. This scenic water body attracts over 11 million nature lovers and water sports adventurers each year, given its abundant recreational opportunities. The lake is surrounded by more...
Anderson Co. deputies searching for trailer in grand larceny investigation
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a trailer that was stolen on Saturday. Deputies said a black Chevrolet 2500 HD stole a black cargo trailer. According to deputies, the black Chevrolet had two white males inside. If you see this truck or this...
Hall County School District announces its 2022 Pioneer in Education award winner
The Hall County School District recently announced that Rhonda Samples is its Pioneer in Education for 2022. Pioneer RESA presents the award to individuals who positively impact both students and education. Samples, along with the other 15 recipients were honored on Dec. 9 at The Venue at Cenita, in Cleveland...
‘Cocaine Bear’ trailer released: True story of infamous Georgia bear
Yes, that’s exactly what it sounds like. “Cocaine Bear” is an upcoming action-comedy inspired by true events that took place in Blue Ridge, GA. The movie takes viewers on a wild ride as it tells the story of a black bear who eats several packages of cocaine. The drugs were accidentally airdropped into a Georgia forest during a smuggling operation gone wrong. After consuming large amounts of the product, the bear goes on a killing spree brought on by a drug-induced rage and the desire to find more cocaine. While the bear wreaks havoc on the local population, the drug smugglers — headed up by Ray Liotta in his final role before his passing — search the forest for their missing stash, not knowing a bear hyped up on drugs waits for them on the other side.
Baldwin names Habersham County Christmas Parade winners
Baldwin officials on Friday announced the winners of the City of Baldwin 2022 Habersham County Christmas Parade “Angels Among Us”. The first-place finisher taking home the custom blue nutcracker trophy was Habersham Electric Membership Corp. with its lighted truck and trailer. Baldwin Elementary School received the custom red...
