Waukesha, WI

97ZOK

Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments

A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Former Badger Jake Hescock dies of cardiac arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Hescock passed away on Sunday, according to a family member. In a Facebook post Hescock’s cousin, Lisa Walz Mlynarczyk, said that Hescock went for a jog in Boston on Tuesday, December 6 and collapsed. Mlynarczyk said he was given CPR and had been on life support at the hospital.
MADISON, WI
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – (With Photos)

Welcome to Kansas City, home of some of the best restaurants and diverse cuisines in the country. Are you looking for a special breakfast spot this morning? You are?!. Then you’ve come to the right place, friend. This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | New restaurant opening in Hartford, Wi

December 12, 2022 – Hartford, Wi – A pretty well-known restaurant dining space in Hartford, Wi will soon be home to the Soup Korner as it is expanding and opening a second spot. “We’re opening in the old George Webbs, 1481 E. Sumner Street in Hartford,” said Renee...
HARTFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Zoo: Free entry during Frosty Free Week

MILWAUKEE - During the season of giving, the Milwaukee County Zoo offers a week of free daytime admission to guests as a way of giving back to the community. "Frosty Free Week" is a perfect time to visit the Zoo – a tranquil setting to enjoy nature and all the animals that call the Zoo home.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help

Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
HARTFORD, WI
wpr.org

Burlington council votes to keep, modify its nearly 200-year-old dam

Vote follows an advisory referendum with 60 percent support for modification. After years of discussions, debates, reports, studies and surveys, Burlington has finally decided to keep its nearly 200-year-old dam. In November, 60 percent of Burlington residents said they wanted to keep and modify the Echo Lake Dam through an...
BURLINGTON, WI
lbmjournal.com

Bliffert Lumber & Hardware grows in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Bliffert Lumber & Hardware has merged in Fillinger Millwork, a single-location millwork manufacturer of hardwood moulding and custom millwork products in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The transaction closed on November 30. “My brother and I managed A. Fillinger, Inc. through its fourth generation, and we’re proud of securing a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Victims in Watertown house fire were students, superintendent confirms

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The three people killed in a house fire in Watertown on Friday were students. Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Jarred Burke confirmed Monday that the three victims were students in the district. Burke said that further information regarding the victims would be released by the Watertown police and fire departments. RELATED: 3 killed in Watertown house fire...
WATERTOWN, WI

Community Policy