Greensboro, NC

Grimsley Whirlies lose state title game against New Bern Bears

By Dolan Reynolds
 3 days ago

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — The Grimsley Whirlies lost a state title game on Friday night against the New Bern Bears.

In the 4A title game, the Whirlies out of Greensboro squared off against a formidable opponent in the New Bern Bears.

The final score was 40-28.

New Bern has won a few state titles in its history, most recently in 2014 and has an active NFL player alumnus in Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes.

Grimsley won the 2020-21 state title, and both teams boast perfect 15-0 records heading into the contest.

These are the teams the Whirlies beat in route to the state title game:

Round 1: Grimsley 69 – Davie 37

Round 2: Grimsley 42 – Charlotte Christian 30

Round 3: Grimsley 44 – Independence 36

Round 4: Grimsley 40 – Hough 37

Regionals: Grimsley 28 – Weddington 27

FOX8 News

FOX8 News

