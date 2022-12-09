ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Biden-Harris Administration Invests $981 Million to Expand Market Opportunities for Rural Businesses and Entrepreneurs in 47 States, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands

By HRM Staff
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
pv-magazine-usa.com

DOE announces $8 million for six agrivoltaic research projects

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the Foundational Agrivoltaic Research for Megawatt Scale (FARMS) funding, which has allocated $8 million for six solar energy research projects across six states and the District of Columbia. The projects are intended to provide new economic opportunities for farmers, rural communities, and the solar industry. The funding supports agrivoltaics, defined as the co-location of solar energy generation and agricultural production, which can include traditional crops as well as livestock grazing and pollinator gardens.
IOWA STATE
The Daily Yonder

A Surprising Mid-Career Pivot: Rural Teaching

Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. An advertising exec...
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Fresh Del Monte to Offer Del Monte Zero™, Certified Sustainably Grown, Carbon Neutral Certified Pineapples from Costa Rican Farms to North American and European Markets

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, has announced today the upcoming launch of the Del Monte Zero™ pineapple, its first carbon neutral certified pineapple, which factors in the entire supply chain from farm to table in its North American and select European markets. Using a limited percentage of the company’s total pineapple volumes, the Del Monte Zero pineapple is a new product line extension from the Del Monte Gold®, HoneyGlow®, and Del Monte “The Original” pineapple varieties, grown...
FLORIDA STATE
coloradopolitics.com

'We have no time to waste': Bennet urges feds to quickly distribute rural clean energy funds

Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet sent a letter to federal officials on Tuesday, calling for the quick distribution of clean energy funding to rural communities. With Congress's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in August, the federal government designated nearly $14 billion for rural clean energy programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. However, Bennet said rural Coloradans told him they previously faced difficulties accessing USDA programs and rural development funds.
COLORADO STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

USDA provides funding to solar-powered agricultural dehydrator

JUA Technologies, an agriculture technology start-up that manufactures solar-powered crop dehydrators, has received a two-year, $600,000 Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop its technology. The goal of the Phase II project, titled Smart Multipurpose Solar Dehydration Device for Value Addition...
INDIANA STATE
agritechtomorrow.com

A Pivotal Point for Remote Irrigation Control

The invention of center-pivot irrigation in the 1940s turned the High Plains — previously decimated by drought cycles and crop failures culminating in the catastrophic Dust Bowl of the 1930s — into one of the most agriculturally productive regions in the world. Center-pivot irrigation systems are still widely used because — at the enterprise level — they improve operational efficiencies and increase yields. Compared with previous irrigation methods, pivot systems have been a primary driver of water conservation in irrigated agriculture. However, with the technology available now, they can perform even better – benefiting farmers as well as the planet.
FLORIDA STATE
GCN.com

Fears grow over plan to distribute billions in broadband dollars

In several states around the country, officials say they are finding major problems with a crucial, new federal map meant to show the adequacy of internet service at the household level. The Federal Communications Commission map, released last month, is critical in determining how the Biden administration will distribute billions...
VERMONT STATE
Washington Examiner

Korean firms plan $4 billion-plus battery plant in Georgia

Hyundai Motor Group and a South Korean battery maker said they will jointly invest $4 billion to $5 billion in Georgia to build a new plant northwest of Atlanta that would supply electric batteries for Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles assembled in the United States. Hyundai and SK On, a...
GEORGIA STATE
defensenews.com

US Navy creates innovation center, advisory board to focus investments

NEW YORK — The U.S. Navy is creating an innovation center and an advisory board focused on science and technology as the service seeks to better invest its resources to stay ahead of potential adversaries in the long term, the Navy secretary told Defense News. The Navy Innovation Center...
MONTEREY, CA
informedinfrastructure.com

Overseas Buildings Operations’ New U.S. Consulate General Projects Receive 2022 American Architecture Awards®

Rendering of the U.S. Consulate General Hermosillo courtesy of OBO, by Richärd|Kennedy Architects. Learn more about the project here. The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations’ (OBO) new consulate general projects in Hermosillo, Mexico, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, were recognized by The Chicago Athenaeum’s prestigious 2022 American Architecture Awards for innovative design leadership and pioneering architectural vision. The design for U.S. Consulate General Hermosillo received special recognition as an award recipient in the civic/government building category. U.S. Consulate General Rio de Janeiro’s design was awarded an honorable mention.
WGMD Radio

New Legislation to Improve Program Involving Mentoring and Assistance for Small Businesses

U.S. Senators Chris Coons and Ben Cardin today introduced a bill that would help with the annual in-person mentoring, online training, and local training workshops SCORE provides to small businesses. The SCORE for Small Business Act would reauthorize and improve the SCORE program, which Cardin says is one of the Small Business Administration’s impactful entrepreneurial development programs, providing mentors and training opportunities for nearly 146,000 unique clients, and helping start more than 3,000 new businesses in 2021 alone.
DELAWARE STATE
solarindustrymag.com

Dept. of Commerce: Four Solar Manufacturers Are Skirting U.S. Law

The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced preliminary determinations in a recent circumvention case tied to solar cells and modules originating from China, finding that some companies have been attempting to dodge U.S. trade laws. Auxin Solar had initiated a complaint alleging that eight solar companies that manufacture solar cells...

