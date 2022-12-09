ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
frogsowar.com

Max Duggan: Heisman Trophy Runner-Up

TCU Horned Frog Quarterback Max Duggan was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, with the award presentation broadcast live on ESPN on Saturday night. The ceremony included interviews with the candidates and their family and coaches, it is a celebration of the dedication, sacrifice, and incredible work ethic it takes to ever have the opportunity to reach this position at the pinnacle of college football. As well, none of the finalists reach that stage without the success and support of his teammates.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

TCU'S Max Duggan finishes 2nd Heisman Trophy voting

NEW YORK - TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished second in the voting for the Heisman Trophy. Duggan finished behind USC's Caleb Williams, who won the award. Stetson Bennett, of Georgia, and C.J. Stroud, of Ohio State were the other finalists. Duggan willed TCU to its first CFP appearance with an...
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Javien Toviano, 4-star SEC CB target from Texas, sets final 5 and commitment plans

Javien Toviano is nearing the end of his recruitment. The blue-chip defensive back out of Texas has set his final 5 and revealed he will be committing in the coming days. Toviano, a Martin (Arlington, Texas) standout, shared Sunday that he is down to Texas, LSU, Texas A&M, Georgia and Michigan. He will announce his commitment on Thursday at noon.
ARLINGTON, TX
247Sports

Scott Frost named U.S. Army Bowl coach with Houston Nutt

Scott Frost makes a return of sorts to the coaching ranks as a coach in this coming Saturday's U.S. Army Bowl. Frost guides the Gold Team while Houston Nutt leads the Black Team. The game kicks off at the Dallas Cowboys' Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, and is one of a few showcases featuring America's top high school talent in America. It takes place just a few days before the Early Signing Period from Dec. 21-23.
FRISCO, TX
colemantoday.com

UIL Football State Championships Ticket Information

The 2022 UIL Football State Championships will take place this Wednesday through Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. If you're interested in attending, ticket information for each day is available at the links below. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 14)
ARLINGTON, TX
themonitor.net

MALAKOFF TIGERS EARN THEIR STRIPES

Malakoff Tigers Head Coach Jamie Driskell and players celebrate their 29-17 Regional final victory over the Grandview Zebras during their school song Dec. 2 at Lumpkins Stadium in Waxahachie. The two teams faced off for the 3A, Division I State championship back in 2018 with Grandview taking back-to-back titles in...
WAXAHACHIE, TX
WFAA

South Oak Cliff looking to become 1st Dallas ISD school in history to win back-to-back state titles

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from before the UIL State semifinal game against Argyle. In 2021, South Oak Cliff (SOC) made history, becoming the the first Dallas ISD school to win a state title since 1958. Sixty-three long years for DISD to hoist a trophy. (Assuming you ignore Dallas Carter's 1988 title, which was stripped due to an ineligible player).
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Did you win? 2 $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys escaped an embarrassing upset at the hands of the Houston Texans on Sunday, but that wasn’t the only win being celebrated in the Lone Star State over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold somewhere in...
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

South Oak Cliff Fighting to Become First Dallas ISD School to Win Back-to-Back State Championships

South Oak Cliff High School has clinched its ticket to a return to the state title game.Photo byDave Adamson/UnsplashonUnsplash. Back in 2021, South Oak Cliff made history, by becoming the first Dallas ISD school to win a state championship since 1958. It's been sixty-three years since Dallas ISD has been able to hoist a trophy. WFAA reports that South Oak Cliff defeated Argyle 14-6 during this weekend's Division II state semifinal game. Dallas News reports that SOC allowed Argyle just 188 total yards and 87 yards on the ground. SOC's red-zone defense saved the day. The South Oak Cliff Bears have now secured their spot at AT&T Stadium, making it the second time in a row. They now are facing off against Port Neches-Groves.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Goldman Sachs Doubles Down on Dallas

The second-largest bank in the country is bullish on Dallas. Now, Goldman Sachs is betting big on Dallas with the announcement of a massive new office, expanding its presence in the city. The 900,000-square-foot, $500 million project is the largest in Dallas in decades. While Goldman Sachs maintains offices in...
DALLAS, TX
B93

Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE

