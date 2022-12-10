ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Colchester 65, Mount Mansfield Union 37

Enosburg Falls 50, Hazen Union 41

Fair Haven Union 42, Mount Abraham Union 28

Middlebury Union 55, Otter Valley Union 34

Mount St. Joseph Academy 44, Rivendell, N.H. 19

Rice Memorial 42, Saranac, N.Y. 36

Richford 39, Vergennes Union 37, OT

South Burlington 56, Milton 26

Springfield 53, Long Trail 19

West Rutland 60, Mill River Union 10

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

