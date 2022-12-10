Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Colchester 65, Mount Mansfield Union 37
Enosburg Falls 50, Hazen Union 41
Fair Haven Union 42, Mount Abraham Union 28
Middlebury Union 55, Otter Valley Union 34
Mount St. Joseph Academy 44, Rivendell, N.H. 19
Rice Memorial 42, Saranac, N.Y. 36
Richford 39, Vergennes Union 37, OT
South Burlington 56, Milton 26
Springfield 53, Long Trail 19
West Rutland 60, Mill River Union 10
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
