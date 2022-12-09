Read full article on original website
Pitt ends road to repeat for Badgers
MADISON, Wis. — The road to repeat officially ended for the second-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team Saturday night as they fell in five sets to No. 6 Pittsburgh in the regional finals. The Badgers rallied from a seven-point deficit in the opening set to take an early lead over the...
Lancaster Man Still Missing
Officials in Grant County are still searching for a missing 34-year-old Lancaster man last seen Sunday evening in rural Platteville. Ronald Henry was last seen at a friend’s home Sunday outside Platteville. Officials said he has not been heard from since which is out of character for him. Henry is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a heavy blue winter coat, basketball shorts and dark tennis shoes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County sheriff’s office at 608-723-2157.
Reindeer rule at Sugar Creek Elementary School in Verona
VERONA, Wis. — Christmas Eve is just two weeks away and it the holiday season is in full swing in southern Wisconsin. The lights are up, the snow is on the ground and if you were in Verona on Saturday you may have even seen some reindeer. Sugar Creek...
Madison LGBTQ+ bar hosts active shooter training
MADISON, Wis. — A local LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub opened its doors Saturday for an active shooter training. The training comes in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, that left five people dead and 19 injured. Saturday’s two-hour training...
Jingle Paws helps support Madison dog and cat rescue
MADISON, Wis. — Shelter From the Storm Animal Rescue held its Jingle Paws event Saturday night. The event featured plenty of activities for both two and four-legged attendees, including pictures with Santa Claus. Shelter From the Storm was formed in 2005, in response to an overwhelming amount of euthanasia at local shelters.
Watertown Winter Market aims to raise funds for family impacted by deadly fire
WATERTOWN, Wis. — A day after learning about a fire that killed three people in Watertown, some members of that community rallied to raise money for the victims. The coordinator of Saturday’s Watertown Winter Market Kassi Oxford said the community felt an immense loss. During the holiday season, she said it couldn’t be a better time to give back to the family who lost so much.
Disturbance in Dodgeville Results in Arrest
Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a disturbance at a residence on Craig Street in Dodgeville Saturday around 5pm. Dodgeville Police along with Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the residence. Upon investigation at the residence, 28 year old Dalton Richardson of Dodgeville was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Bail Jumping, and a Probation Violation. Richardson was booked at the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
Public Meeting on New Platteville Fire Station Tuesday December 20th
The City of Platteville will host a public meeting to answer resident questions about the new fire station. The community meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday December 20th at the Platteville Public Library. Fire Chief Ryan Simmons will be there, as will City Manager Adam Ruechel and members of Inspiring Community Inc. The city officials will discuss the construction plans and timeline for the new $13.4 million fire station to be built at the current site of the OE Gray Early Learning Center. The construction will be funded in part by a $7 million federal funding allocation announced earlier this year. Common Council members have approved a concept plan for the station with the goal of breaking ground on the project early next fall.
Family searches for man missing after allegedly running from Rock Co. deputy
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The family and friends of a missing Madison man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in three weeks. Christopher Miller, 27, was last seen on Nov. 19 when Rock County Sheriff’s officials said he disappeared following a pursuit. Officials said he hit a traffic light in Janesville and kept driving until his vehicle was disabled on Interstate 39/90 near Avalon Road. He then allegedly ran from the scene.
Argyle Man Arrested For Restraining Order Violation
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a residence on Morgan Lane in Fayette Township Saturday around 8:30pm for a restraining order violation. As a result, 35 year old Douglas Rinden of Argyle was arrested for a Restraining Order/Injunction Violation and a Parole Violation. Rinden was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
