The City of Platteville will host a public meeting to answer resident questions about the new fire station. The community meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday December 20th at the Platteville Public Library. Fire Chief Ryan Simmons will be there, as will City Manager Adam Ruechel and members of Inspiring Community Inc. The city officials will discuss the construction plans and timeline for the new $13.4 million fire station to be built at the current site of the OE Gray Early Learning Center. The construction will be funded in part by a $7 million federal funding allocation announced earlier this year. Common Council members have approved a concept plan for the station with the goal of breaking ground on the project early next fall.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO