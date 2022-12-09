Read full article on original website
KUTV
Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front
Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
ksl.com
Granite School District votes to close 3 elementary schools
SALT LAKE CITY — The Granite School District Board of Education voted this week to close Millcreek, Twin Peaks and Spring Lane elementary schools. Steve Hogan, director of planning and boundaries for the school district, presented the Population Analysis Committee's recommendation for the proposed school closures. He said this decision has been a process that started in January and has included a "significant amount of feedback," efforts in communication with communities through postcards, text, emails, newsletters and more, as well as almost 90 open meetings with members of the school communities.
lehifreepress.com
Angel Tree for Seniors donations requested
Covington Senior Living is reaching out to the community once again to brighten the holidays for seniors who may not have family or friends reach out to them during the holidays. “This is our 5th year, and every year so far, with the help of many, we were able to put a smile on several beautiful faces of Utah seniors,” said Martina Lane from Covington.
kvnutalk
The cemetery is not a playground – Cache Valley Daily
If you have lost a loved one, you know how devastating and life altering it can be. Future conversations and holidays acknowledged with flowers, gifts and one sided conversations in a place you hoped you would never have to regularly visit. Now imagine tears running down your cheeks, as you...
KSLTV
Red Cross is offering a reward for blood donations
SALT LAKE CITY — Red Cross is asking people to give blood or platelets now so hospitals have enough blood through the end of the year. In the spirit of the holiday season American Red Cross is also offering a reward to those who donate. According to a press...
Park Record
Transgender Parkite invites readers to look through ‘Foggy Goggles’￼
Parkite and TED talker Cami Richardson would like people who have or haven’t read her 2019 memoir, “Do You Know Who I Once Was? A Story of an Unlikely Journey to Be One’s True Self,” to get the rest of the stories. Richardson has published a...
18-year-old Oregon woman passes away after tubing accident at Deer Valley
A woman staying at Deer Valley died over the weekend following a tubing accident on the mountain after hours. According to Deer Valley spokeswoman Emily Summers, the incident took place around 9 p.m. Saturday night. The woman, an 18-year-old from Oregon, was tubing with friends and collided with one of...
Local dessert shop owner heartbroken after vandal shatters storefront glass
Owners and employees of a downtown dessert shop are heartbroken after someone shattered the glass storefront of their café.
The Best Place To Live In Utah
An in-depth study recently determined that this fascinating area in Salt Lake City is the most desirable spot to settle in the great state of Utah.
ABC 4
LGBTQ bar Club Verse to expand with $250K city loan
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s newly opened LGTBQ+ bar, Club Verse, was approved to receive a $250,000 Economic Development Loan Fund (EDLF) loan from Salt Lake City to build out and expand their new space. The loan will be used to expand on Club Verse’s vision...
Teen paralyzed in snowboarding accident
A West Haven teen is recovering in the ICU and is lucky to be alive after breaking his neck in a snowboarding accident.
Park City to be featured on NBC’s “TODAY” as one of the “Merriest Main Streets” in America
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City’s historic Main Street will be celebrated on NBC’s “TODAY” show Tuesday, December 13. Parkites are invited to put on their best Park City gear […]
kslnewsradio.com
UHP urging drivers to be prepared for winter conditions as storm hits Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm is moving through Utah, and the Utah Highway Patrol is reminding people to be mindful while driving. The UHP said they are ready to deal with any weather situations that might show up during the day. Trooper Kelley Jensen said drivers can...
ABC 4
Could onions be making you sick?
On Good Things Utah this morning – Stomach hurt? It might be onions. They’re in almost every recipe you eat, and doctors report it’s not an uncommon sensitivity for people with gastrointestinal distress. Onions are found in most cuisines across the world. They’re cheap, they have a good shelf life and they grow year-round. About 6.75 billion pounds of onion are produced each year just in the United States, according to Colorado State University’s food source database, and global production reaches as high as 105 billion pounds per year. You probably have onions in your pantry, and they could even be in the food you are eating right now. But did you know onions may make a large portion of the population feel sick?
Tour bus crash amid Utah snowstorm sends 21 to hospital
TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring passengers and sending 21 to a nearby community hospital as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout […]
KSLTV
Salt Lake County police give back with ‘Shopping With the Shield’
MIDVALE, Utah — Normally, when you see a bunch of police cars outside of a Walmart, it is a sign that something went very wrong, but this time it was a sign everything here was going just right. The annual “Shopping With the Shield” took place at the Midvale...
KSLTV
Snowstorm hits No. Utah, impacting morning commutes and some schools; avalanche warning issued
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm warning will be in effect through Tuesday morning for the northern Wasatch Front as snow showers move into the area. Snow has made for a messy morning commute north of Salt Lake City while Salt Lake and Utah counties have mainly seen cloudy skies and light snow showers Monday morning.
Welcome Home: Stein Eriksen Residences
PARK CITY, Utah — A rare opportunity to own one of Deer Valley’s magnificent Stein Eriksen Residences. This stunning ski-in ski-out slopeside townhome features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and 6,059 […]
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Salt Lake City – (With Photos)
We’ve compiled a short list of the best breakfast and brunch restaurants in Salt Lake City, Utah. We cover excellent breakfast and brunch spots downtown, the burbs, and frankly everywhere in-between. Without further adieu, bon appetit!. Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade. This is where you’ll find the best biscuits...
kjzz.com
Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened, traction law remains for U.S.-189 and Big Cottonwood
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon was reopened at 8 a.m. after a morning of avalanche mitigation. Roughly 10 minutes prior to the estimated reopening at 8 a.m., UDOT reported that the Unified Police Department of Salt Lake escorted traffic up to the Seven Turns area.
