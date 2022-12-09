ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bountiful, UT

KUTV

Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front

Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Granite School District votes to close 3 elementary schools

SALT LAKE CITY — The Granite School District Board of Education voted this week to close Millcreek, Twin Peaks and Spring Lane elementary schools. Steve Hogan, director of planning and boundaries for the school district, presented the Population Analysis Committee's recommendation for the proposed school closures. He said this decision has been a process that started in January and has included a "significant amount of feedback," efforts in communication with communities through postcards, text, emails, newsletters and more, as well as almost 90 open meetings with members of the school communities.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
lehifreepress.com

Angel Tree for Seniors donations requested

Covington Senior Living is reaching out to the community once again to brighten the holidays for seniors who may not have family or friends reach out to them during the holidays. “This is our 5th year, and every year so far, with the help of many, we were able to put a smile on several beautiful faces of Utah seniors,” said Martina Lane from Covington.
LEHI, UT
kvnutalk

The cemetery is not a playground – Cache Valley Daily

If you have lost a loved one, you know how devastating and life altering it can be. Future conversations and holidays acknowledged with flowers, gifts and one sided conversations in a place you hoped you would never have to regularly visit. Now imagine tears running down your cheeks, as you...
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

Red Cross is offering a reward for blood donations

SALT LAKE CITY — Red Cross is asking people to give blood or platelets now so hospitals have enough blood through the end of the year. In the spirit of the holiday season American Red Cross is also offering a reward to those who donate. According to a press...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

LGBTQ bar Club Verse to expand with $250K city loan

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s newly opened LGTBQ+ bar, Club Verse, was approved to receive a $250,000 Economic Development Loan Fund (EDLF) loan from Salt Lake City to build out and expand their new space. The loan will be used to expand on Club Verse’s vision...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Could onions be making you sick?

On Good Things Utah this morning – Stomach hurt? It might be onions. They’re in almost every recipe you eat, and doctors report it’s not an uncommon sensitivity for people with gastrointestinal distress. Onions are found in most cuisines across the world. They’re cheap, they have a good shelf life and they grow year-round. About 6.75 billion pounds of onion are produced each year just in the United States, according to Colorado State University’s food source database, and global production reaches as high as 105 billion pounds per year. You probably have onions in your pantry, and they could even be in the food you are eating right now. But did you know onions may make a large portion of the population feel sick?
UTAH STATE
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Salt Lake City – (With Photos)

We’ve compiled a short list of the best breakfast and brunch restaurants in Salt Lake City, Utah. We cover excellent breakfast and brunch spots downtown, the burbs, and frankly everywhere in-between. Without further adieu, bon appetit!. Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade. This is where you’ll find the best biscuits...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

