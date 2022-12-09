Read full article on original website

Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Philadelphia Eagles Flying, Clinch Playoff BerthJarrod PartridgePhiladelphia, PA
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
phillyyimby.com
Construction Underway at 36-42 South 2nd Street in Old City
A recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has noted that construction is well underway at a seven-story, 61-unit mixed-use development at 36-42 South 2nd Street (also known as 36-38 South 2nd Street) in Old City. The project replaces a parking lot on the west side of the block between Market and Chestnut streets. Designed by CANNOdesign, the building will span 51,623 square feet and will feature ground-level retail, a cellar, and a shared roof deck. Permits list the Tester Construction Group as the contractor and specify a construction cost of $10.5 million.
phillyyimby.com
Construction Complete at K House in Hawthorne, South Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has o0bserved that construction work is generally complete at K House, a four-story single-family townhouse at 1355-57 Kater Street (alternately 1355-1357 Kater Street) in Hawthorne, South Philadelphia. The structure replaces a pair of rowhouses on the north side of the block between South Clarion and South Broad streets. Designed by Moto Designshop, the development spans 4,700 square feet and will feature a cellar, a roof deck, and parking for two cars. Permits list Made Construction as the contractor.
billypenn.com
Remote workers fuel Center City surge; Tierra Whack shows local love; Launching 1,000 mid-priced homes | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Foot traffic in Center City is nearing pre-pandemic levels — and it’s not necessarily because of return-to-office mandates. If they can afford...
phillyyimby.com
Construction Complete at 1507 Christian Street in Graduate Hospital, South Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction is complete at a four-story, five-unit building at 1507 Christian Street, a multi-family development rising in Graduate Hospital, South Philadelphia. The development stands on the north side of the block between South 15th and South 16th streets. Designed by Gnome Architects and developed by Zatos Investments (which also serves as the contractor), the structure spans 6,168 square feet and features a roof deck. Permits list a construction cost of $375,000.
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Philadelphia
Philadelphia might bring the Eagles football team to mind, but it is among the best places for families. Here are 5 areas in Philly to consider living in.
temple.edu
President Wingard to move to North Philadelphia
How can Temple University be a better neighbor to local residents? And how can it better engage the campus community? President Jason Wingard has a very personal answer. Next year, President Wingard will move to the North Philadelphia community that surrounds the campus, becoming the first Temple president to live on or near Main Campus in the institution’s recent history.
Philly breaks ground on 1st affordable homes for purchase in new city program
Philadelphia officials broke ground Monday on a development of 25 new affordable homes for purchase, the first being built under City Council’s Neighborhood Preservation Initiative.
Philly’s Africatown could be resurrection of Tulsa’s ‘Black Wall Street’ | Michael Coard
I'll expect to see you there every day, supporting SW Philly's renaissance. The post Philly’s Africatown could be resurrection of Tulsa’s ‘Black Wall Street’ | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Overnight fire at vacant West Philadelphia building under investigation
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Firefighters battled intense flames and freezing temperatures in West Philadelphia early Tuesday morning. A fire broke out just before 1 a.m. on the 600 block of North Preston Street in the city's Powelton neighborhood. The building where the fire happened was vacant, CBS3 has learned. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close. The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
Brewerytown businesses look past Girard Ave construction and ahead to Spring 2023
Since October, SEPTA has closed off several blocks of Girard Avenue from 26th to 34th streets to replace trolley tracks.
6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Coming to Cherry Hill, NJ, to Talk Weather
There goes that news van again... A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey to talk about, well, the weather. 6ABC Meteorologist Chris Sowers will be visiting the Cherry Hill Public Library on Tuesday evening, December 13th, from 6:30 to 8.
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA
- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
2 found dead in garage of Paulsboro, N.J. home
PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Paulsboro Tuesday.CBS Philadelphia's Ryan Hughes reports that someone entered the home, went into the garage and found two people dead on the floor.Relatives say they don't know what happened yet, but described it as a tragic accident. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Crews investigate cause of fire in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was over the aftermath of a house fire in the Bustleton section of Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.The fire began around 10 a.m. on the 1700 block of Fulmer Street.There is no word on any injuries at this moment.A good portion of the home is destroyed and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Philadelphia police searching for suspect who stole antique brass railing outside City Hall
Officials estimate the stolen antique could be worth $15,000 to $20,000.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
NBC Philadelphia
FIRST ALERT: Storm Could Bring Snow, Ice, Heavy Rain to Philly Region
Some parts of the Delaware and Lehigh valleys could get a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain as a large coastal storm system moves into the region Thursday. Most neighborhoods should get heavy rain and strong winds causing disruptive conditions before the storm moves out. Léelo en español...
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Delaware County PA
Located on Middletown Road in Media, Pennsylvania, La Porta Ristorante serves Italian food. During the week, this restaurant is a hot spot for lunch and dinner. Besides great food, this eatery offers an aperitif bar and a cigar room. You can even order takeout from this establishment. The menu is full of interesting Italian dishes. You can choose from several kinds of pasta, a Certified Angus Filet, and a whole bronzino filleted table side. The restaurant is also a good choice if you want a special occasion, with a private dining room accommodating up to 65 people. The bar is well stocked, and you can also have your favorite cocktail or glass of wine at the aperitif bar. The prices are very reasonable, and you can get a lot of food for your money.
6abc
'Philadelphia Chicken Man' joins South Philadelphia Community Fridge for rotisserie chicken giveaway
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man known for his penchant for poultry has turned his newfound fame into a way to help others. Alexander Tominsky, who's known as the "Philadelphia Chicken Man," took part in a food giveaway in Mifflin Square Park on Sunday. Tominsky partnered with South Philadelphia Community Fridge...
