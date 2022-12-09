ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Construction Underway at 36-42 South 2nd Street in Old City

A recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has noted that construction is well underway at a seven-story, 61-unit mixed-use development at 36-42 South 2nd Street (also known as 36-38 South 2nd Street) in Old City. The project replaces a parking lot on the west side of the block between Market and Chestnut streets. Designed by CANNOdesign, the building will span 51,623 square feet and will feature ground-level retail, a cellar, and a shared roof deck. Permits list the Tester Construction Group as the contractor and specify a construction cost of $10.5 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Construction Complete at K House in Hawthorne, South Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has o0bserved that construction work is generally complete at K House, a four-story single-family townhouse at 1355-57 Kater Street (alternately 1355-1357 Kater Street) in Hawthorne, South Philadelphia. The structure replaces a pair of rowhouses on the north side of the block between South Clarion and South Broad streets. Designed by Moto Designshop, the development spans 4,700 square feet and will feature a cellar, a roof deck, and parking for two cars. Permits list Made Construction as the contractor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Construction Complete at 1507 Christian Street in Graduate Hospital, South Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction is complete at a four-story, five-unit building at 1507 Christian Street, a multi-family development rising in Graduate Hospital, South Philadelphia. The development stands on the north side of the block between South 15th and South 16th streets. Designed by Gnome Architects and developed by Zatos Investments (which also serves as the contractor), the structure spans 6,168 square feet and features a roof deck. Permits list a construction cost of $375,000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
President Wingard to move to North Philadelphia

How can Temple University be a better neighbor to local residents? And how can it better engage the campus community? President Jason Wingard has a very personal answer. Next year, President Wingard will move to the North Philadelphia community that surrounds the campus, becoming the first Temple president to live on or near Main Campus in the institution’s recent history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Overnight fire at vacant West Philadelphia building under investigation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Firefighters battled intense flames and freezing temperatures in West Philadelphia early Tuesday morning. A fire broke out just before 1 a.m. on the 600 block of North Preston Street in the city's Powelton neighborhood. The building where the fire happened was vacant, CBS3 has learned. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close.  The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA

- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
2 found dead in garage of Paulsboro, N.J. home

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Paulsboro Tuesday.CBS Philadelphia's Ryan Hughes reports that someone entered the home, went into the garage and found two people dead on the floor.Relatives say they don't know what happened yet, but described it as a tragic accident. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
PAULSBORO, NJ
Crews investigate cause of fire in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  Chopper 3 was over the aftermath of a house fire in the Bustleton section of Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.The fire began around 10 a.m. on the 1700 block of Fulmer Street.There is no word on any injuries at this moment.A good portion of the home is destroyed and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
FIRST ALERT: Storm Could Bring Snow, Ice, Heavy Rain to Philly Region

Some parts of the Delaware and Lehigh valleys could get a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain as a large coastal storm system moves into the region Thursday. Most neighborhoods should get heavy rain and strong winds causing disruptive conditions before the storm moves out. Léelo en español...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Delaware County PA

Located on Middletown Road in Media, Pennsylvania, La Porta Ristorante serves Italian food. During the week, this restaurant is a hot spot for lunch and dinner. Besides great food, this eatery offers an aperitif bar and a cigar room. You can even order takeout from this establishment. The menu is full of interesting Italian dishes. You can choose from several kinds of pasta, a Certified Angus Filet, and a whole bronzino filleted table side. The restaurant is also a good choice if you want a special occasion, with a private dining room accommodating up to 65 people. The bar is well stocked, and you can also have your favorite cocktail or glass of wine at the aperitif bar. The prices are very reasonable, and you can get a lot of food for your money.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

