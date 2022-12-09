Read full article on original website
All the New Overwatch Patch Notes: Season 2
The second season of Overwatch 2 is upon us, with plenty of balance changes, a new hero and map, and some familiar maps returning with new visual effects on them. The Overwatch patch notes for season 2 went live on December 6 and can be downloaded through Battle.net launcher or the Xbox, Playstation, or Nintendo stores.
God of War Ragnarok Update Adds Highly-Requested Feature, Patch Notes Revealed
God of War Ragnarok has received a new update that finally adds one of the most highly-requested features to the game. Since Ragnarok launched nearly a month ago, fans have been waiting for the latest first-party PlayStation title to receive a Photo Mode. And while developer Santa Monica Studio promised that this feature would be coming a bit later than expected, this new patch for God of War Ragnarok has finally added Photo Mode to the experience.
Lost Ark Wreck the Halls release notes
Lost Ark‘s December update, “Wreck the Halls,” is set to arrive tomorrow. The downtime for the update will begin at 12 AM PDT (8 AM UTC) on December 14th and is estimated to take four hours. The road to Brelshaza will also conclude tomorrow when the commander of the Phantom Legion arrives. Moreover, Caliligos, the master of light, will be ready to challenge in a new Guardian Raid, and the Summoner Advanced Class gives a powerful new tool for players seeking to strengthen their rosters.
None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming
Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
How to download Minecraft on PC and install the version you need
Downloading Minecraft is easier than it's ever been with its unified launcher and two versions for one price.
Dawning Spirit Upgrades in Destiny 2 The Dawning 2022
Destiny 2’s The Dawning event for 2022 is now available and goes through January 3rd. By completing event challenges and Eva Levante’s weekly and daily bounties, you’ll receive Dawning Spirit, which is a currency you need to purchase the various cosmetics and rewards. So, if you want to earn all that the event has to offer, you’re probably interested in what Dawning upgrades there are!
5 Letter Words with LUA in Them – Wordle Clue
We have a complete list of 5-letter words with LUA in them to help you get to the finish line and solve that puzzle before it’s too late! Whether you’re working on today’s Wordle, a crossword, or another word game, we always recommend going over any other parts of the puzzle you have figured out to help eliminate possibilities. Let’s get into it!
Overwatch 2 Season 2: Everything new, Battle Pass, Ramattra, events, and more
Overwatch 2 Season 2 is here, and it offers fans new content, new cosmetic unlocks, and other goodies. Here's a detailed look at everything you need to know about it, including when its release date is, what it's going to add, and more.
Is the Scar back in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one?
Fortnite has a collection of weapons that require some time and patience to master. The battle royale showcases a selection of wacky weapons meant to spice up the gameplay. The Scar is one of the best assault rifles (ARs) to have come out of the Epic Games title over the last half-decade. It’s been around since the early seasons of Fortnite and has been known to pop heads throughout its career.
Dawning 2022 Event Card Challenges in Destiny 2
Destiny 2’s The Dawning event for 2022 is now available and goes through January 3rd. By completing event challenges, you’ll receive Dawning Spirit, which is a currency you need to purchase the various cosmetics, rewards, and upgrades. So, if you want to earn all that the event has to offer, you’re probably interested in what Dawning upgrades there are!
Dwarf Fortress Steam review – A fortress that’s built to last
The early 2000s is when gaming really seems to have hit its stride, with some of that generation’s consoles being the highest regarded. That being said, it wasn’t easy to develop games at that time, especially for independent creators. That’s what makes those games that came out around that time uniquely special in ways that aren’t as common today.
Essence of Dawning in Destiny 2 The Dawning 2022
Destiny 2’s The Dawning event for 2022 is now available, and if you want to bake some cookies and acquire all of the sweet new cosmetics then you’re going to have to do some farming in the game. One of the ingredients you are going to need is Essence of Dawning, and a LOT of it! We have the details on where to find Essence of Dawning as well as how to farm it during the event in our guide!
The Outbound Ghost developer addresses launch issues and more
The Outbound Ghost, a playful RPG about the afterlife, has seen a lot of trouble since launching on various platforms. Developed by indie studio Conradical Games, the lead developer Conrad has carefully addressed major complaints about the messy releases, citing today that their “relationship with the publisher has been dissolved”:
All Fortnite Augments In Chapter 4
Fortnite is changing its game once again not only with a new map but with new gameplay mechanics as well. In Fortnite Chapter 4 gamers will encounter Reality Augments that act as perks changing the way the game can be played throughout a match. How many augments are there and what exactly can they do? Here are all the Fortnite Augments In Chapter 4.
RuneScape reveals the final 2022 update, Presents from the Sledge, with a sneak peek at 2023 content
RuneScape is wrapping up this year with the Presents From The Sledge Christmas event for the final 2022 update along with a preview of content set to arrive in the following year. During the Presents from the Sledge event, players may earn Wrapping Paper and get holiday-themed rewards, including the...
Warzone 2 SMG Tier List: December 2022
Our Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 SMG tier list for December 2022 is here to go over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down a bit once again after the launch of Season 1. Since the initial Season 1 patch,...
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are tired and uninstalling the game
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players get tired of the game, so they have to uninstall it. Warzone 2 is a very interesting sequel. Since the past and present, it has continued to be updated for years, without allowing you to create a new game. However, Warzone is plagued with various types of problems, thus Activision must build a new game with the ultimate aim of longevity. Even though that meant making big changes to the game, some of which have knocked out some players. Although the general concept of the game is different, it is playing very differently and, due to lack of a better term, is it more tactical and realistic? The TTK is fast, but the pacing of matches are very different, and a lot harder to win like loadouts and more.
Ratalaika Games announces Panda Punch will release this week
Panda Punch, an indie puzzle platformer from developer Ninja Rabbit Studios, will officially launch on December 16th, 2022, according to a new tweet from publisher Ratalaika Games. It will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch:. Ratalaika Games has continued their interesting habit...
My Pancake Tycoon Codes (December 2022)
Roblox My Pancake Tycoon is an experience developed by Lightbulb’ for the platform. In this game, you will be starting your very own pancake house! Build up your restaurant and try to make as much cash as you possibly can to upgrade it. Once your tycoon starts to grow, hire staff that can do some of the tedious tasks for you! Try and become the ultimate pancake house owner in the world.
DLC-sized Skyrim mod adds fully voiced 'Bioware-style' companions, over 9,000 lines of dialogue
They all have their own loyalty quests, and some romance quests too.
