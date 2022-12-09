I can’t remember a year-end with so much uncertainty about the outlook for the next. IPG’s Magna Global now forecasts that national TV networks’ ad revenues will fall 6.4% next year. It makes for a difficult read for those attempting 2023 planning. "There are so many mixed messages in the marketing economy, it’s tough to get a focus on next year," said one agency president. "We haven’t seen clients slashing budgets dramatically, but there’s this general pause with a lot of them."

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO