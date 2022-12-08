Read full article on original website
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
hotelnewsresource.com
The House on the Rock Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin For Sale
CBRE exclusively presents for sale The House on the Rock Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a premium non-branded hotel with indoor waterpark and additional land for development. One of the primary functions of the hotel has been to support the famous House on the...
wpr.org
What an Amtrak station in Madison would mean for passenger rail in Wisconsin
Amtrak is considering expanding passenger rail in Wisconsin with a new station in Madison. We explore what the project could mean for transportation in the state.
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Family Counseling closing Dec. 15
After more than four decades of helping serve the mental health needs of Stoughton area residents, Stoughton Family Counseling services (SFC) will close its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. According to a LCSW Dec. 12 news release, the move was prompted by the retirement of owner David Druckenbrod. Associated therapists...
WIFR
Stellantis to idle Belvidere Assembly plant as of Feb. 28
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - UAW Union representatives say corporate members of the car manufacturing company Stellantis are notifying workers face-to-face in town hall meetings about term layoffs set for February 28, 2023. This announcement comes after months of intermittent layoffs company-wide―resulting in workers taking jobs in other states and taking...
spectrumnews1.com
Popular antibiotic still in short supply
MADISON, Wis. — Drug shortages continue to be a problem in Wisconsin and across the U.S. Lucas Schulz, UW Health Pharmacy clinical manager, said amoxicillin, on the FDA's shortage list since late October, is tough to get at retail clinics. Schulz said UW Health has it but called the supply chain "variable."
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
discoverwisconsin.com
The Wisconsin Bourbon Trail
Did you know that Wisconsin is quickly becoming known for Wisconsin-born bourbon? The rumors are true! Communities across the state are promoting locally hand-crafted spirits that are mostly made from fresh, Wisconsin grains produced at farms in the surrounding areas. Buckle up and get ready to hit the Wisconsin Bourbon Trail for an unforgettable tour highlighting local distilleries and their own unique spirits and stories!
nbc15.com
Snowy roads cause Madison parent to question why school wasn’t canceled
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison mother wondered why Madison Metropolitan School District didn’t cancel school after saying her child endured a tumultuous bus ride during the heavy snowfall on Friday. Spring Harbor Middle School parent Jennifer Talbot said Friday’s weather conditions caused her son’s bus to be 40...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin American Red Cross workers vote to go on strike
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Workers of American Red Cross’ six Wisconsin facilities voted Monday to initiate a holiday strike. According to the Red Cross, a strike would occur if the management and union members did not form a mutually agreeable contract. The current contract expires on December 15. President...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire at Waukesha Texas Roadhouse, restaurant evacuated
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Firefighters responded to Waukesha's Texas Roadhouse Sunday night, Dec. 11. The restaurant is located near Barker and Bluemound. The fire was called in by a passerby. Firefighters found smoke coming from the roof. Waukesha Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Haakenson said the "very busy" restaurant was evacuated,...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol K-9 passes away after 8 years of duty
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol announced Friday the unexpected death of one of their own, a 9-year-old K-9. According to officials, Roni joined the State Patrol in 2014 and was assigned to the Special Operations Section out of the Northwest Region- Eau Claire Post. State Patrol said Roni...
nbc15.com
Grant Co. Sheriff: Two hospitalized after double-semi crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old Colorado man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving two semis Friday morning in the Township of Paris, Grant County Sheriff’s office said. Officials said the 39-year-old was pulling a 53-foot trailer around 6 a.m. northbound on Hwy 151...
Channel 3000
Three decades after an alcohol-induced abyss, Madison musician Michael Massey pens a clear-eyed memoir
A chance conversation backstage at the Dane County Coliseum on the night of Nov. 16, 1977, suddenly made everything seem possible for the Madison rock band Chaser and Michael Massey, its front man and lead singer. It also opened a trapdoor which eventually swallowed Massey, taking him to a dark...
Fundraiser started for mother who lost 3 kids, house in fire
A person who identifies as a family member started the GoFundMe with a $25,000 goal. She says the mother was at work when the house caught fire.
Missing 85-year-old woman found safe, Beloit police say
BELOIT, Wis. — An 85-year-old woman who had last been heard from Monday afternoon has been found safe, police in Beloit said. Helyn Everson had last been heard from around 12:45 p.m., police said in a Facebook post. She was supposed to pick up her daughter in South Beloit, Illinois, but never arrived. Monday night, police said she had...
Person dead following vehicle fire near McFarland
MCFARLAND, Wis. — One person is dead following a vehicle fire south of McFarland late Friday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The fire happened just before 11:30 a.m. on County Highway AB near U.S. Highway 51 in the town of Dunn. In a news release Friday evening, the sheriff’s office said the driver, who was the only person...
nbc15.com
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are investigating after a driver was found dead Friday in a vehicle that was on fire in Dane County. Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, McFarland Police Department officers and McFarland Fire and EMS officials were called around 11:30 a.m. to the vehicle fire on Highway AB at US 51 in the Town of Dunn.
stoughtonnews.com
The driver of a vehicle found on fire Friday morning at the corner of Hwy. 51 and County Hwy. AB was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office Dec. 9 news release, at 11:27 a.m, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers from the McFarland Police Department and McFarland Fire and EMS Departments were dispatched to a vehicle on fire on County Hwy. AB at Hwy. 51 in the Town of Dunn.
x1071.com
Disturbance in Dodgeville Results in Arrest
Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a disturbance at a residence on Craig Street in Dodgeville Saturday around 5pm. Dodgeville Police along with Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the residence. Upon investigation at the residence, 28 year old Dalton Richardson of Dodgeville was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Bail Jumping, and a Probation Violation. Richardson was booked at the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
