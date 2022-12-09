Read full article on original website
Sasha Banks Talks About Wrapping First Film Project, Keeping Busy Outside Of Wrestling
"The Boss" recently appeared on a charity stream to benefit Family Giving Tree. Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) joined Bayley on her Instagram Live and spoke about wrapping her first movie project as well as how she has been remaining busy outside of the pro wrestling industry. Featured below are some...
Cathy Kelley Reveals She Was Offered A Number Of Roles In The WWE
WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley appeared on Kristian Harloff’s The Big Thing to discuss topics such as how she always stayed in touch with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon as well as how they always knew what projects she was working on and that the door was always open for her to return to WWE. She also discussed being offered a number of roles in WWE when she was on her way back to the company.
Road Dogg Reveals Why He Was Very Jealous Of WWE Legend The Rock
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he took it upon himself to keep WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's feet on the ground and how doing that was very important to him because he was very jealous of The Rock for being able to do everything and also for being the total package and he did that by verbally abusing him and taking shots at him in the ring.
Former WWE Star Reveals He Was Originally Known As The Rock Before Dwayne Johnson
Former WWE Star and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock had a conversation with Wrestling Shoot Interviews on a variety of topics such as how he was originally known as The Rock before Dwayne Johnson began to use it and how it was even in his UFC and WWF contracts.
Brian Kendrick Reflects On WWE Championship Scramble At Unforgiven '08
During the match, Kendrick became the interim WWE Champion, though the reign is not officially recognized by WWE. “It was fun. It was a great moment for me, a real high point. It was cool, it was thrilling, the match itself felt like a lot of fun. I might’ve watched it back twice, but that would be at the most. I might’ve watched it back once whereas the match with Rich Swann, where I lost the 205 Live belt — which was more recent — I’ve watched it back more. It was a great moment, but it wasn’t necessarily my favorite match.”
DDP Recalls Cody Rhodes Turning Him On To MJF, Compares Him To Ric Flair
What does Diamond Dallas Page think of Maxwell Jacob Friedman?. The WWE Hall of Fame legend shared his thoughts on the AEW Champion during a recent interview with the folks from Wrestling Inc. Featured below are some of the highlights. On recalling Cody Rhodes turning him on to MJF: "When...
Teddy Long Reveals Vince McMahon Always Monitored The Talent’s Weight
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently appeared on "One on One" to talk about a variety of topics such as how the company had a scale in the back and how former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was always very aware about the talent's weight and would always keep track of it.
WWE News: The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon Synopsis, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon docu-series will air on VICE TV tonight, and the synopsis for Tuesday evenings program has surfaced online:. “Despite lawsuits, allegations, scandal and controversy, Vince McMahon has dominated the world of wrestling for over 40 years, turning it into a multibillion-dollar global empire.”. --...
Matt Hardy Reveals IMPACT Had Plans Of Him Becoming The TNA World Champion As "Broken" Matt
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how if he and his brother Jeff Hardy had re-signed with TNA back in the day, then he would have a bigger role with creative and they would have made him the TNA World Champion as "Broken" Matt Hardy.
Cathy Kelley Talks WWE Return
During her recent chat with Kristian Harloff of The Big Thing podcast, Monday Night Raw backstage interviewer Cathy Kelly explained how her return to WWE came about. Check out the highlights below. On the reason why she decided to leave WWE:. “You know, I really wanted room for growth. And...
Psycho Boy Fodder Talks About Experience Thus Far In AEW
Psycho Boy Fodder recently spoke with The Spotlight for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling prospect spoke about his experience in AEW thus far, feedback from Jerry Lynn and more. Featured below are some of the highlights. On his experience in AEW: "Shawn...
Adam Pearce Announces That He Has Rescinded Bobby Lashley's Storyline Termination
-- WWE official Adam Pearce posted a video this afternoon in which he discussed the Bobby Lashley situation by concluding that Lashley's storyline termination has been rescinded. While Pearce maintained that Lashley putting his hands on WWE officials was unacceptable and will need to be addressed, he also apologized for letting his emotions get the better of him when announcing Lashley's firing. Pearce then noted that he and Lashley will meet later this week to discuss the incident and the ramifications and how they can move forward.
Dustin Rhodes Talks Vince McMahon Pitching Him His Goldust Gimmick
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star Dustin Rhodes recently appeared on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon presented to him his Goldust gimmick by mentioning that it is an androgynous character and it is somehow related to Adrian Street and Adrian Adonis as well as how he just agreed with everything Vince told him the first time.
William Regal Explains Why WCW Talents Were Hesitant To Wrestle Fit Finlay
During the latest recording of Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, Wiliam Regal explained why Finlay's style of wrestling had WCW roster members "scared to death." Check out the comments from Regal below:. “When he came over in 1996, he came for three months the first time and the only person...
Ric Flair Say Ronda Rousey Is The Biggest Box Office Female Star They Ever Had In The UFC
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is the biggest box office female star they ever had in the UFC as well as how he doesn’t think she is ever going to stop being a star.
Kurt Angle Says He Approached The WWE About Celebrating His Birthday
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he approached the WWE about celebrating his birthday on the December 9 episode of WWE SmackDown since they were headed to his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and how they got back to him and agreed.
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up
WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
Sami Zayn On Jamie Noble's Last Match: "An Emotional Night"
Following Sunday evenings WWE live event in Charleston, West Virginia, WWE Smackdown Superstar and "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn posted on Twitter, where he shared a tribute to Jamie Noble, after the former Cruiserweight Champion wrestled in his final match:. Noble teamed with Braun Strowman and the Brawling Brutes on Sunday,...
Jim Ross Comments On Vince McMahon's Working Relationship With Jim Cornette Over The Years
Vince McMahon and Jim Cornette have never been the best of friends. Jim Ross spoke about the working relationship the two have had over the years during the latest installment of his "Grilling J.R." podcast. “Contentious," is how J.R. described their relationship. "I don’t know that Corny’s relationship with Vince...
WWE News: Kylie Rae Makes Huge Announcement After Main Event Taping, Top 10 Raw Moments (Video)
-- Kylie Rae made a pretty big announcement on Wednesday. Coming off of the heels of her recent appearance at a WWE Main Event taping, Kylie Rae, who performed on the show as Briana Ray, posted the following statement on Twitter:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the Top...
