WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he took it upon himself to keep WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's feet on the ground and how doing that was very important to him because he was very jealous of The Rock for being able to do everything and also for being the total package and he did that by verbally abusing him and taking shots at him in the ring.

23 HOURS AGO