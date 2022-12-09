Read full article on original website
Karrion Kross Says His Feud With Drew McIntyre Is Not Done
WWE SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross spoke with Peter Rosenberg on his Cheap Heat podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was one of the first person to call him when he was released by the promotion and how McIntyre told him to go out there and make WWE call him back. Kross also discussed how his feud with Drew McIntyre is not done and how the fans just have to wait and see how it plays out.
Spoilers From NJPW's Recent STRONG: Nemesis Tapings In Los Angeles
NJPW recently held their STRONG: Nemesis TV Tapings, which took place inside the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The tapings featured NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser putting his NJPW STRONG Openweight Title on the line against Peter Avalon in the main event. Below are the full spoiler results...
Corey Graves Says Austin Theory Is The Future Of The WWE
WWE Monday Night RAW commentator Corey Graves, who competed for the WWE in the past, recently took to an episode of his “After The Bell” podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how he believes WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is the future of WWE as well as how he is making the most out of every opportunity.
Kota Ibushi Says He Has Received "Really Big Offers" From AEW & Others
Has Kota Ibushi received any offers from All Elite Wrestling?. Who better to ask than the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion himself?. “My plan for the future is to have my own promotion and do a lot of volunteering. There are really big offers from AEW and all over the world, but I would like to make a contribution, but rather than visiting nursing homes and so on. Of course, I am also thinking of giving back to professional wrestling. I’m happy! So in 2023, I’m thinking of contributing to the world and giving back to professional wrestling. And above all, I want to liven up the world with professional wrestling.”
Sasha Banks Reportedly Done With WWE; Latest Rumors on Her Wrestling Future
-- Sasha Banks' situation in the world of pro wrestling has been making waves lately, with her status with WWE and NJPW a point of rampant speculation. Banks has been scheduled for New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in early January which would seem to suggest that she is free and clear from her WWE contract, or will be by the time that event comes around. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the situation again.
Seth Rollins Says Everyone In The Shield Will Always Have A Certain Type Of Connection
Top WWE Star Seth "Freakin" Rollins spoke with Metro on a number of topics such as how he, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion "The Tribal Chief: Roman Reigns and top AEW Star Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) are not as close as they once were and may never be close again since everyone is doing their own thing.
Ricky Starks Says He Still Wants In-Ring Showdown With CM Punk
Ricky Starks recently spoke with DAZN for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Absolute" spoke about still wanting to have a showdown inside the squared circle with CM Punk. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic...
Jim Cornette Talks Chris Jericho’s Proposal To Include Pro Wrestling In The Olympics
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as top AEW Star Chris Jericho's proposal to the official Olympics committee to include professional wrestling in the Olympics. Jim Cornette said:. “The International Olympic...
Flip Gordon On A Potential Move To AEW, WWE or NJPW: "I Would Love To Go To All Three"
During his recent chat with Sportskeeda’s Chris Featherstone, 2018 ROH Sea Of Honor Tournament winner Flip Gordon discussed the possibility of signing with New Japan Pro Wrestling, All Elite Wrestling, or WWE. Check out the highlights from the latest recording of the UnSKripted Podcast. On his interest in signing...
Dustin Rhodes Talks Vince McMahon Pitching Him His Goldust Gimmick
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star Dustin Rhodes recently appeared on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon presented to him his Goldust gimmick by mentioning that it is an androgynous character and it is somehow related to Adrian Street and Adrian Adonis as well as how he just agreed with everything Vince told him the first time.
WWE's Karl Anderson Reportedly Set to Work NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 Event
-- WWE wrestler Karl Anderson is scheduled to return to New Japan Pro Wrestling later this week where he will defend his NEVER Openweight title against Hikuelo. While many expected this to be his final appearance for NJPW, it appears that isn't the case at all. -- As per a...
Samoa Joe Says He Is Just Getting Started With His Run In AEW
AEW TNT Champion and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe recently spoke with DAZN on a variety of topics such as how he is just getting started with his run in All Elite Wrestling as well as how he's excited to see where it goes. Samoa Joe said:. “Just getting...
WWE NXT On USA Preview For Tonight (12/13/2022)
The fallout from WWE NXT Deadline 2022 goes down tonight. At 8/7c on the USA Network, the first post-NXT Deadline 2022 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program premieres. On tap for tonight's show is the following updated lineup:. WWE NXT PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT (12/13/2022) * NXT Deadline...
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up
WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
Update on William Regal Returning to WWE Next Month
-- William Regal has officially come to terms on a new contract with WWE, according to a report by pwinsider.com. He will join the company the first week of January, presumably once his AEW option isn't picked up. -- While it is unclear what Regal's official role or title will...
Cathy Kelley Talks WWE Return
During her recent chat with Kristian Harloff of The Big Thing podcast, Monday Night Raw backstage interviewer Cathy Kelly explained how her return to WWE came about. Check out the highlights below. On the reason why she decided to leave WWE:. “You know, I really wanted room for growth. And...
The Miz Says Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Be The "Ryan Seacrest of WWE"
WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar The Miz recently stepped Off The Beat with Brian Baumgartner, for an in-depth interview covering the Two-Time Grand Slam Champion's career to date. During the interview, The Miz reflected on WWE's initial plans for his character, and so much more, Check out the highlights below.
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/12/2022): Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.
WWE RAW RESULTS (12/12/2022) This week's show kicks off with the usual theme song and opening video and then we shoot inside the Milwaukee-based venue as the crowd roars and the commentators welcome us as pyro explodes. Raw Women's Championship Eliminator. Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss. We settle in and then...
NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Talks Possibly Wrestling In WWE Or AEW
NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo of The Milwaukee Bucks took part in a post-game press conference after their victory over The Dallas Mavericks and spoke about a number of topics such as possibly wrestling in the WWE or AEW down the road and how wrestling isn't really his thing, but you never know what can happen.
Bruce Prichard Says Shawn Michaels And Triple H Were "Big Fans" Of WWE Hall Of Famer
How did Triple H and Shawn Michaels feel about Rob Van Dam?. Longtime WWE Executive Bruce Prichard may know the answer. During the latest edition of Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, Bruce explained why Shawn and Hunter were "both big fans of Rob." Prichard also reflected on WWE's trip to India in 2002, and more. Check out the highlights beow.
