Has Kota Ibushi received any offers from All Elite Wrestling?. Who better to ask than the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion himself?. “My plan for the future is to have my own promotion and do a lot of volunteering. There are really big offers from AEW and all over the world, but I would like to make a contribution, but rather than visiting nursing homes and so on. Of course, I am also thinking of giving back to professional wrestling. I’m happy! So in 2023, I’m thinking of contributing to the world and giving back to professional wrestling. And above all, I want to liven up the world with professional wrestling.”

2 HOURS AGO