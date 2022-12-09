Read full article on original website
Related
List of Producers Behind Last Night’s WWE Raw
According to a report from Fightful Select, the full list of producers behind the latest episode of Monday Night Raw has been revealed. Tyson Kidd handled the Raw Women's Championship Number One Contender's clash between Alexa Bliss and Bayley, while Chris Park oversaw the United States Championship Number One Contender's battle featuring Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Bobby Lashley.
WWE Holiday Tour Results (12/10): Wheeling, West Virginia
WWE recently held their SmackDown Live Holiday Tour Event, which took place inside the WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia. The show saw The Bloodline (Sami Zayn and current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos) go up against Braun Strowman and The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
WWE News: The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon Synopsis, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon docu-series will air on VICE TV tonight, and the synopsis for Tuesday evenings program has surfaced online:. “Despite lawsuits, allegations, scandal and controversy, Vince McMahon has dominated the world of wrestling for over 40 years, turning it into a multibillion-dollar global empire.”. --...
Match Listings, Notes & Possible Spoilers For Tonight's WWE Raw
-- Fightfulselect.com is reporting the following match listing, notes and spoilers for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw:. 5. Elias Tribute Concert...leading to match (see below) 7. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley (US Title Contender Match) Notes:. - Kylie Rae, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade are scheduled to work WWE Main...
Shane Taylor Talks About His ROH Final Battle Performance, Wants Singles Match With Keith Lee
Shane Taylor recently appeared as a guest on Ron Funches' One Fall program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke about his ROH Final Battle 2022 performance, as well as how he wants a singles match against Keith Lee. Featured below...
AEW Announces 6 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 6 matchups such as Trustbusters' Slim J and Jeeves Kay vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, Kip Sabian vs. Tony Deppen, Jericho Appreciation Society's Tay Melo vs. Miranda Vionette and "The Reality" Zack Clayton vs. Steve Peña.
Tony Khan Reveals Why Colt Cabana Didn’t Compete At ROH's Final Battle PPV
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan, who is also the owner of ROH, took part in a media scrum immediately following last Saturday's ROH Final Battle PPV and talked about a variety of topics such as why a top ROH Star in Colt Cabana did not compete at ROH's Final Battle PPV.
WWE News: Superstars In Los Angeles, WWE Tryout At IMG Academy (Video)
-- WWE Monday Night Raw Superstars Cody Rhodes and The Miz recently traveled to Los Angeles, where they particpated in 2K activities. The Judgment Day's own Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest also tagged along, as well as Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Johnny Gargano, and Smackdown Superstar Rey Mysterio.
The Miz Says Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Be The "Ryan Seacrest of WWE"
WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar The Miz recently stepped Off The Beat with Brian Baumgartner, for an in-depth interview covering the Two-Time Grand Slam Champion's career to date. During the interview, The Miz reflected on WWE's initial plans for his character, and so much more, Check out the highlights below.
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/12/2022): Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.
WWE RAW RESULTS (12/12/2022) This week's show kicks off with the usual theme song and opening video and then we shoot inside the Milwaukee-based venue as the crowd roars and the commentators welcome us as pyro explodes. Raw Women's Championship Eliminator. Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss. We settle in and then...
Valerie Loureda Explains Her New WWE NXT Moniker
How did former MMA competitor Valerie Loureda become WWE Superstar Lola Vice?. Who better to ask than the recent NXT addition herself?. During her recent chat with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald, Vice explained what the new name means to her. Check out Lola's comments below. On her new...
New Day Predict Bright Future For Pretty Deadly In WWE
Although they just beat them for the gold, The New Day still predicts big things in WWE for Pretty Deadly. Following their recent tag-team title tilt at the NXT Deadline 2022 special premium live event, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods spoke with Sports Illustrated about the former NXT Tag-Team Champions.
Brian Kendrick Reflects On WWE Championship Scramble At Unforgiven '08
During the match, Kendrick became the interim WWE Champion, though the reign is not officially recognized by WWE. “It was fun. It was a great moment for me, a real high point. It was cool, it was thrilling, the match itself felt like a lot of fun. I might’ve watched it back twice, but that would be at the most. I might’ve watched it back once whereas the match with Rich Swann, where I lost the 205 Live belt — which was more recent — I’ve watched it back more. It was a great moment, but it wasn’t necessarily my favorite match.”
Update On The Viewership Numbers Of This Past Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Showbuzz Daily reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX was able to draw a total of 2.306 million viewers, with a 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is up 155.65% from last week’s final viewership of 902,000 viewers for the episode on FS1.
Teddy Long Reveals Vince McMahon Always Monitored The Talent’s Weight
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently appeared on "One on One" to talk about a variety of topics such as how the company had a scale in the back and how former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was always very aware about the talent's weight and would always keep track of it.
WWE News: Shotzi Announces That She Will Be Sidelined Six Weeks With Hand Injury
-- On Friday's Smackdown, WWE ran a backstage angle where Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi and slammed a car door on her hand, taking her out of her scheduled match against Rousey later that night. -- It turns out that the angle is to cover an actual injury...
Britt Baker Reveals The First Storyline That Gave Her The Wrestling Bug Was Bryan Danielson’s Triumph At WWE WrestleMania 30
Top AEW Star Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. recently spoke with The Ringer on a number of topics such as how the first storyline that gave her the wrestling bug and made her want to pursue pro wrestling was the Bryan Danielson storyline at WWE WrestleMania XXX. Britt Baker said:. “The...
Flip Gordon On A Potential Move To AEW, WWE or NJPW: "I Would Love To Go To All Three"
During his recent chat with Sportskeeda’s Chris Featherstone, 2018 ROH Sea Of Honor Tournament winner Flip Gordon discussed the possibility of signing with New Japan Pro Wrestling, All Elite Wrestling, or WWE. Check out the highlights from the latest recording of the UnSKripted Podcast. On his interest in signing...
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER of Imperium and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and prior to being noticed and signed by WWE they would make a huge name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the Indies for a number of years now in order to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
Former WWE Star Reveals He Was Originally Known As The Rock Before Dwayne Johnson
Former WWE Star and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock had a conversation with Wrestling Shoot Interviews on a variety of topics such as how he was originally known as The Rock before Dwayne Johnson began to use it and how it was even in his UFC and WWF contracts.
