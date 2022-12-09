Read full article on original website
rajah.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Talks His Drinking Issues
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he was having a tough time and making horrible decisions due to his drinking issues as well as how he didn’t want to admit it until he ended up going to rehab in 2013.
rajah.com
New Day Predict Bright Future For Pretty Deadly In WWE
Although they just beat them for the gold, The New Day still predicts big things in WWE for Pretty Deadly. Following their recent tag-team title tilt at the NXT Deadline 2022 special premium live event, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods spoke with Sports Illustrated about the former NXT Tag-Team Champions.
rajah.com
Corey Graves Says Austin Theory Is The Future Of The WWE
WWE Monday Night RAW commentator Corey Graves, who competed for the WWE in the past, recently took to an episode of his “After The Bell” podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how he believes WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is the future of WWE as well as how he is making the most out of every opportunity.
rajah.com
List of Producers Behind Last Night’s WWE Raw
According to a report from Fightful Select, the full list of producers behind the latest episode of Monday Night Raw has been revealed. Tyson Kidd handled the Raw Women's Championship Number One Contender's clash between Alexa Bliss and Bayley, while Chris Park oversaw the United States Championship Number One Contender's battle featuring Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Bobby Lashley.
rajah.com
WWE News: Wendy Choo Shares Heartwarming Message, Retro WCW Clash (Video)
-- A blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel!. Overnight, WWE added the entire Starrcade '96 battle between WWE Hall Of Famer Jushin “Thunder” Liger and current Smackdown Superstar Rey Mysterio to the promotions list of YouTube content. Check out the footage below:. Two...
rajah.com
WWE NXT On USA Preview For Tonight (12/13/2022)
The fallout from WWE NXT Deadline 2022 goes down tonight. At 8/7c on the USA Network, the first post-NXT Deadline 2022 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program premieres. On tap for tonight's show is the following updated lineup:. WWE NXT PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT (12/13/2022) * NXT Deadline...
rajah.com
Update On The Viewership Numbers Of This Past Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Showbuzz Daily reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX was able to draw a total of 2.306 million viewers, with a 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is up 155.65% from last week’s final viewership of 902,000 viewers for the episode on FS1.
rajah.com
WWE News: The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon Synopsis, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon docu-series will air on VICE TV tonight, and the synopsis for Tuesday evenings program has surfaced online:. “Despite lawsuits, allegations, scandal and controversy, Vince McMahon has dominated the world of wrestling for over 40 years, turning it into a multibillion-dollar global empire.”. --...
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up
WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
rajah.com
WWE News: Superstars In Los Angeles, WWE Tryout At IMG Academy (Video)
-- WWE Monday Night Raw Superstars Cody Rhodes and The Miz recently traveled to Los Angeles, where they particpated in 2K activities. The Judgment Day's own Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest also tagged along, as well as Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Johnny Gargano, and Smackdown Superstar Rey Mysterio.
rajah.com
Tessa Blanchard Names Dream Opponents From WWE, AEW
If Tessa Blanchard could work with anyone in the ring, who would it be?. The women's wrestling star recently answered this question during a new Captain's Corner interview, naming some talents from WWE and AEW in the process. “People ask me this all the time. There are some people I...
rajah.com
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER of Imperium and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and prior to being noticed and signed by WWE they would make a huge name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the Indies for a number of years now in order to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Says He Approached The WWE About Celebrating His Birthday
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he approached the WWE about celebrating his birthday on the December 9 episode of WWE SmackDown since they were headed to his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and how they got back to him and agreed.
rajah.com
WWE NXT Results (12/13/2022): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
WWE NXT is back with the latest installment of their Tuesday night program. On tap for tonight's edition of the weekly two-hour WWE NXT on USA Network television show is NXT Deadline 2022 fallout, New NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day find out what’s next for them and more.
rajah.com
WWE's Karl Anderson Reportedly Set to Work NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 Event
-- WWE wrestler Karl Anderson is scheduled to return to New Japan Pro Wrestling later this week where he will defend his NEVER Openweight title against Hikuelo. While many expected this to be his final appearance for NJPW, it appears that isn't the case at all. -- As per a...
rajah.com
Britt Baker Reveals The First Storyline That Gave Her The Wrestling Bug Was Bryan Danielson’s Triumph At WWE WrestleMania 30
Top AEW Star Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. recently spoke with The Ringer on a number of topics such as how the first storyline that gave her the wrestling bug and made her want to pursue pro wrestling was the Bryan Danielson storyline at WWE WrestleMania XXX. Britt Baker said:. “The...
rajah.com
NJPW Announces Lineup For Their Show On AXS TV This Week
An announcement was recently made by New Japan Pro Wrestling that their show on AXS TV this week will feature IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay putting his IWGP United States Title on the line against Shota Umino and the final NJPW Match of professional wrestling legend Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) from the company’s Historic X-Over special PPV in collaboration with STARDOM.
rajah.com
Match Listings, Notes & Possible Spoilers For Tonight's WWE Raw
-- Fightfulselect.com is reporting the following match listing, notes and spoilers for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw:. 5. Elias Tribute Concert...leading to match (see below) 7. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley (US Title Contender Match) Notes:. - Kylie Rae, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade are scheduled to work WWE Main...
rajah.com
RVD Set For 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame Induction
2021 WWE Hall Of Fame inductee and former WWE, TNA, and ECW Champion Rob Van Dam will be inducted into the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame soon. Nearly 30 years after his first match in the arena, a 1996 vicotry over Axl Rotten, RVD will step into the Hardcore Hall Of Fame on December 18th.
rajah.com
AEW Announces 6 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 6 matchups such as Trustbusters' Slim J and Jeeves Kay vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, Kip Sabian vs. Tony Deppen, Jericho Appreciation Society's Tay Melo vs. Miranda Vionette and "The Reality" Zack Clayton vs. Steve Peña.
