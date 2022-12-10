ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Laine scores on first shot, Blue Jackets beat Flames 3-1

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wizTt_0jdls3XY00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patrik Laine scored on Columbus’ first shot and the Blue Jackets broke a three-game losing streak, beating the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday night.

Eric Robinson and Sean Kuraly also scored to help Columbus end a six-game home losing streak. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 12 shots in the first period before suffering a lower-body injury. He was replaced in the second by Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 21 shots.

“We had a good start and that helped,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. “You get a goal early on, you get one there and take a breath. We had good energy. This was a heck of a game by a lot of guys — a really good effort all the way through.”

Michael Stone scored for Calgary and Jacob Markstrom stopped 23 shots in his first start after sitting out three games. The Flames had won three in a row.

Laine opened the scoring at 1:02 of the first period and Robinson made it 2-0 on a breakaway at 2:52 of the second.

“I could have had four or five tonight,” Laine said. “We were pretty happy with the way the offense was going. All four lines played good offense and defense.”

Playing with an extra skater, Stone cut the lead in half with 2:34 left in the third with a shot from the blue line. Kuraly sealed it, scoring an empty-netter with 24 seconds left.

“I think our defense struggled mightily with the puck and in coverage for the whole game,” Calgary coach Darryl Sutter said. “Some guys came for a visit, not to try and win the hockey game. Very disappointed.”

ON A STREAK

Laine’s goal extended his point streak to three games. With his assist on Kuraly’s goal, Boone Jenner has collected points in five of his last six games. Jack Roslovic’s assist on Laine’s goal was his fourth in five games.

FAMILIAR FACES

Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau played his first game as an opponent of the Calgary Flames. Gaudreau spent nine years with Calgary, skating in 602 games with 609 points (210-399). Defenseman Erik Gudbranson also came over from the Flames in the off-season, having skated in 78 games with 17 points including six goals and eleven assists, all of which were career bests.

NO POWER

Columbus and Calgary combined for 13 penalties, six for Columbus and seven for Calgary, but were both fruitless on the power play.

RECALL

The Flames recalled forwards Matthew Phillips and Radim Zohorna from the AHL and assigned Kevin Rooney.

Flames: At Toronto on Saturday night.

Blue Jackets: Hosts Los Angeles Sunday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Predators take losing streak into game against the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (16-12-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (12-11-2, fifth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Oilers -119, Predators -101; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators will try to stop their three-game losing streak when they take on the Edmonton Oilers. Nashville has...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Metropolitan Division-leading Devils take on the Stars

Dallas Stars (16-7-5, second in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (21-5-1, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Devils -148, Stars +125; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars face the top-ranked team in the Metropolitan Division, the New Jersey Devils. New Jersey is 10-4-1...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Caps’ Lindgren named NHL’s First Star of the Week

The NHL named Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren its First Star of the Week for the period ending Sunday, recognizing a dominant four-game stretch for the 28-year-old that saw him go 4-0-0 with a .949 save percentage and 1.50 goals against average. After starting goalie Darcy Kuemper went down with an...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Mitch Marner scores in OT as Maple Leafs edge Flames 5-4

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored 43 seconds into overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-4 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. The winner came on the power play after Calgary’s Jonathan Huberdeau took a high-sticking penalty on the opening faceoff of the extra period.
The Associated Press

Suzuki, Dach star as Canadiens rally past Flames 2-1

MONTREAL (AP) — It’s rare that goalies are the stars in an NHL shootout, but Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom and Montreal’s Jake Allen stole the show on Monday. Flames forward Tyler Toffoli took a double-minor penalty at the start of overtime, but Markstrom denied the Canadiens for four minutes to force a shootout. Allen got the last laugh on the other side of the ice, however, denying Rasmus Andersson and Nazem Kadri in the shootout to seal the Canadiens’ 2-1 win.
The Associated Press

Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Boldy has goal, assist to lift Wild to 2-1 win over Oilers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, Freddy Gaudreau also scored, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 Monday night. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots for his 10th win of the season for the Wild, who have won eight of 11. It is the 18th time in his career that Fleury has reached double-digit wins, tying Patrick Roy and Terry Sawchuk for second all-time behind Martin Brodeur (20). Connor McDavid had an assist on Zach Hyman’s goal for the Oilers, but his career-best seven-game goal-scoring streak ended. Stuart Skinner finished with 28 saves for Edmonton, which lost for just the third time in nine games. “They’re dangerous. Of course, we all know that. So it was good. We played our game and when we do that, we’re a tough team to beat defensively,” Gaudreau said.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

Letang returns from stroke, Penguins beat Sabres 3-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang found another way to surprise Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Crosby scored two goals, Letang returned 12 days after the second stroke of his career and the Penguins defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Saturday night. “He’s done similar things, but nothing like this,” Crosby said of the veteran defenseman. “He’s looking good for going through what he’s going through.” Rickard Rakell also scored to help the Penguins win their fifth straight and improve to 12-2-2 in their last 16 games. Casey DeSmith, making his first start in six games, stopped 37 shots as Pittsburgh completed a sweep of the home-and-home series after also winning 4-3 in overtime at Buffalo on Friday night.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters. McCarron will continue to be paid while receiving treatment. The program administrators will determine when McCarron can return to the ice.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
593K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy