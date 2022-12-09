ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

WGAU

How millions of missing workers are making do without a job

NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
Joel Eisenberg

Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently Close

The reason behind the closing is said to be strategic in nature. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and BizJournals.com.
TheStreet

Finally There's Some Good News for Renters

Renters clearly have had enough of double-digit annual increases for their monthly payments. Slower demand and growing supply helped push the median asking rent in the 50 largest metropolitan areas down 1.4% to $1,734 in October from 1,759 in September. Rent has dropped 2.6% from July’s peak of $1,781, according to Realtor.com.
The Independent

Why are over 1,000 New York Times employees on strike?

On Thursday morning, a giant inflatable rat nicknamed Scabby sat outside an office tower in Midtown Manhattan. The biggest story in the news that day was happening on the doorstep of the biggest name in news.Over 1,000 New York Times workers are on a one-day strike, accusing management of failing to deliver a new contract that would pay workers a sustainable wage and make the Gray Lady a more equitable place to work. It’s the first full-day labour stoppage at the paper since 1981.More than just a labour dispute, the union battle touches on many of the biggest issues...
US News and World Report

NY Times Union Members Walk Out After Contract Talks Miss Deadline

(Reuters) -More than 1,100 union employees at the New York Times Co began a one-day work stoppage on Thursday, the union said, citing the company's "failure to bargain in good faith," after setting a deadline for a contract last week. The union, part of the NewsGuild of New York, had...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

Newly public cyber company ZeroFox stays optimistic about economy

The only cybersecurity company to go public in 2022 is already beating analysts' revenue expectations — and it's doing so at a weird time for public cyber markets. Why it matters: Cybersecurity is typically seen as a recession-proof market since customers still need to keep their networks secured even in a downturn.
CNBC

United CEO says business travel has 'plateaued' but revenue is still rising

Business travel demand has "plateaued," United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby told CNBC on Tuesday. Revenue continues to rise thanks to strong demand and capacity constraints, he said. Kirby said the carrier isn't seeing a recession in its data but forecast a "mild recession induced by the Fed." Major companies, many...
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in the United Kingdom (December 8, 2022)

As of December 8, 2022, Michael Platt was the wealthiest man in the United Kingdom, with an estimated net worth of 15.2 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Hinduja brothers (No. 2, $15.0 billion), James Ratcliffe (No. 3, $13.6 billion) and Christopher Hohn (No. 4, $7.9 billion). James Dyson is the...
NPR

The state of the American consumer

Everyone's mind seems to be on a potential recession these days. Our indicators this week focus on data showing that auto dealers are feeling more uneasy about the next 3 months in their business than in recent years. Meanwhile, Americans' extra savings, which piled up during the pandemic, are dwindling fast.

