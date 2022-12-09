Read full article on original website
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
WGAU
How millions of missing workers are making do without a job
NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
Joel Eisenberg
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently Close
The reason behind the closing is said to be strategic in nature. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and BizJournals.com.
Aging boomers are making it harder to tame inflation—and there are no quick solutions in sight
Older Americans aren’t returning to the workforce, and that has major implications for inflation and the U.S. economy long term.
10 States With the Highest Minimum Wages
Move to this state if you want the highest minimum wage.
Finally There's Some Good News for Renters
Renters clearly have had enough of double-digit annual increases for their monthly payments. Slower demand and growing supply helped push the median asking rent in the 50 largest metropolitan areas down 1.4% to $1,734 in October from 1,759 in September. Rent has dropped 2.6% from July’s peak of $1,781, according to Realtor.com.
SFGate
San Francisco tech unicorn Airtable lays off a fifth of staff as multiple execs exit
Three of the company's executives have left amid the layoffs.
San Francisco food delivery giant DoorDash lays off 1,250 employees
DoorDash's CEO said it is "the most difficult change" in company history.
The Independent
Why are over 1,000 New York Times employees on strike?
On Thursday morning, a giant inflatable rat nicknamed Scabby sat outside an office tower in Midtown Manhattan. The biggest story in the news that day was happening on the doorstep of the biggest name in news.Over 1,000 New York Times workers are on a one-day strike, accusing management of failing to deliver a new contract that would pay workers a sustainable wage and make the Gray Lady a more equitable place to work. It’s the first full-day labour stoppage at the paper since 1981.More than just a labour dispute, the union battle touches on many of the biggest issues...
Bank of America layoffs not in the cards for chief Brian Moynihan—he’ll let natural attrition balance the books
Many of Bank of America’s peers at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have already started culling their employees as dealmaking dries up.
US News and World Report
NY Times Union Members Walk Out After Contract Talks Miss Deadline
(Reuters) -More than 1,100 union employees at the New York Times Co began a one-day work stoppage on Thursday, the union said, citing the company's "failure to bargain in good faith," after setting a deadline for a contract last week. The union, part of the NewsGuild of New York, had...
Newly public cyber company ZeroFox stays optimistic about economy
The only cybersecurity company to go public in 2022 is already beating analysts' revenue expectations — and it's doing so at a weird time for public cyber markets. Why it matters: Cybersecurity is typically seen as a recession-proof market since customers still need to keep their networks secured even in a downturn.
The Best Real Estate Market in America
A recent analysis reveals that this Connecticut city has the most robust housing market in America.
CNBC
United CEO says business travel has 'plateaued' but revenue is still rising
Business travel demand has "plateaued," United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby told CNBC on Tuesday. Revenue continues to rise thanks to strong demand and capacity constraints, he said. Kirby said the carrier isn't seeing a recession in its data but forecast a "mild recession induced by the Fed." Major companies, many...
Northeastern States: Which Economies Are Failing & Which Are Thriving?
More than 17% of the U.S. population lives in the Northeast, according to Statista. Known for cold winters, big cities and expensive living, the Northeast is a nine-state region that the U.S. Census...
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in the United Kingdom (December 8, 2022)
As of December 8, 2022, Michael Platt was the wealthiest man in the United Kingdom, with an estimated net worth of 15.2 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Hinduja brothers (No. 2, $15.0 billion), James Ratcliffe (No. 3, $13.6 billion) and Christopher Hohn (No. 4, $7.9 billion). James Dyson is the...
NPR
The state of the American consumer
Everyone's mind seems to be on a potential recession these days. Our indicators this week focus on data showing that auto dealers are feeling more uneasy about the next 3 months in their business than in recent years. Meanwhile, Americans' extra savings, which piled up during the pandemic, are dwindling fast.
‘Powerball Numbers,’ ‘Recession’ and More of the Most Searched Financial Terms on Google This Year
Google's annual "Year in Search" report offers a window into what stirred people's imaginations and piqued their curiosity that year in America and across the world. Check Out: 6 Shakeups to...
