iheart.com

Former Cardinals Pitcher Simmons Dies

(Ambler, PA) -- Former Cardinals starting pitcher Curt Simmons is dead at the age of 93. Simmons died of unspecified causes at his Pennsylvania home yesterday. Simmons spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing with the Cardinals during the 1960 season. He played with St. Louis until 1966, and he helped bring a World Series championship to the city in 1964.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger

Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Braves make upgrade at catcher in trade with AL team

With Dansby Swanson’s future still up in the air, the Atlanta Braves are addressing another key area of their roster. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Monday that the Braves are acquiring catcher Sean Murphy in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. The 28-year-old Murphy had been rumored throughout the offseason as a likely trade candidate.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Poses An Interesting Question About A Free Agent

While the St. Louis Cardinals are in need of a starting pitcher after the departure of Jose Quintana, it’s highly unlikely that they will be in on left-hander Carlos Rodon. The Cardinals don’t typically spend big on pitchers, but even if they don’t land Rodon, they may still be in the mix for others.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs add new OF with eye on new rule changes

It's not exactly going to shake the news cycle, but the Cubs made a minor addition, and for good measure, they added a former Cardinal. The Cubs reached a minor-league deal with center fielder Ben DeLuzio, FanSided's Robert Murray reported Tuesday. DeLuzio made his MLB debut in September with the...
CHICAGO, IL
KSDK

Year in Review: St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals made the most out of their 2022 season with many memories and history-making moments. The return of Albert Pujols, the end of an era for two notable Cardinals players and new beginnings were highlighted throughout the year. The St. Louis Cardinals were...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClevelandBaseballInsider

Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With Angels

Those who turned into the second half of a Cleveland Indians game during the 2021 MLB season may have seen Justin Garza on the mound in relief for the starting pitcher. However, Garza is moving on from the Cleveland organization and signed a one-year split contract with the Los Angeles Angels. He was Cleveland's eighth-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft but didn't make his Big League Debut until 2021.
CLEVELAND, OH

