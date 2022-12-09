Read full article on original website
Related
Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson marries Mallory Pugh at Lake Oconee
Bride plays forward for Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League
Did Padres signing Xander Bogaerts turn Manny Machado into Yankees target?
Outside of the obvious benefits (Red Sox getting worse = Good!), the New York Yankees might’ve celebrated Xander Bogaerts’ 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres a little harder than most MLB franchises. While the Yankees’ budget will be a little more restricted after losing the...
iheart.com
Former Cardinals Pitcher Simmons Dies
(Ambler, PA) -- Former Cardinals starting pitcher Curt Simmons is dead at the age of 93. Simmons died of unspecified causes at his Pennsylvania home yesterday. Simmons spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing with the Cardinals during the 1960 season. He played with St. Louis until 1966, and he helped bring a World Series championship to the city in 1964.
Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger
Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
KSDK
Cardinals introduce Willson Contreras
The St. Louis Cardinals introduced Willson Contreras, at a Friday news conference. Contreras will replace Yadier Molina.
Dodgers Rumors: Should LA Look to Add Another Top-End Starting Pitcher?
They have a lot of money to play with this offseason.
Braves make upgrade at catcher in trade with AL team
With Dansby Swanson’s future still up in the air, the Atlanta Braves are addressing another key area of their roster. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Monday that the Braves are acquiring catcher Sean Murphy in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. The 28-year-old Murphy had been rumored throughout the offseason as a likely trade candidate.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Poses An Interesting Question About A Free Agent
While the St. Louis Cardinals are in need of a starting pitcher after the departure of Jose Quintana, it’s highly unlikely that they will be in on left-hander Carlos Rodon. The Cardinals don’t typically spend big on pitchers, but even if they don’t land Rodon, they may still be in the mix for others.
Cubs add new OF with eye on new rule changes
It's not exactly going to shake the news cycle, but the Cubs made a minor addition, and for good measure, they added a former Cardinal. The Cubs reached a minor-league deal with center fielder Ben DeLuzio, FanSided's Robert Murray reported Tuesday. DeLuzio made his MLB debut in September with the...
KSDK
Year in Review: St. Louis Cardinals
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals made the most out of their 2022 season with many memories and history-making moments. The return of Albert Pujols, the end of an era for two notable Cardinals players and new beginnings were highlighted throughout the year. The St. Louis Cardinals were...
Report: Cubs Top Free Agent Target Signs Megadeal
The Chicago Cubs missed out on another free agent target as shortstop Carlos Correa signed with the San Francisco Giants.
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With Angels
Those who turned into the second half of a Cleveland Indians game during the 2021 MLB season may have seen Justin Garza on the mound in relief for the starting pitcher. However, Garza is moving on from the Cleveland organization and signed a one-year split contract with the Los Angeles Angels. He was Cleveland's eighth-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft but didn't make his Big League Debut until 2021.
Milwaukee Brewers' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Trading for William Contreras
The Milwaukee Brewers traded for catcher William Contreras from the Atlanta Braves Monday afternoon. After adding Contreras as well as Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro, here's a look at the Brewers' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Los Angeles Dodgers emerging as ‘possibility’ for All-Star in MLB free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been relatively quiet this offseason, only re-signing Clayton Kershaw while fellow World Series contenders land
Jokic scores 43 as Nuggets down ex-mates, Wizards 141-128
Nikola Jokic had a season-high 43 points to go with 14 rebounds and 8 assists, and the Nuggets overcame strong games from former teammates Will Barton and Monte Morris to beat the undermanned Wizards.
Cardinals GM Steve Keim is taking a leave of absence from the team
The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that general manager Steve Keim is taking a leave of absence from his duties.
KSDK
Tickets go on sale Monday for Cardinals Care Winter Warm-up autographs
ST. LOUIS — Tickets to obtain autographs for the 2023 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up go on sale Monday. The signing event will be held Jan. 14-16 at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village. A Winter Warm-Up admission ticket is required to attend. Tickets will be available starting at noon Monday...
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill: Lack of targets behind Chiefs exit
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he began to sour on his time with the Kansas City Chiefs after
Comments / 1