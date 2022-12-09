ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Steven Spielberg’s childhood highlight reel in ‘The Fabelmans’

By Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgDil_0jdlj4X200
Chloe East, left, and Gabriel LaBelle in “The Fabelmans.” (Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment/TNS) Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Steven Spielberg is our maestro of commercial cinematic trauma. Ever since the staggeringly simple highway nightmare and TV movie phenomenon “Duel” (1971), he has made anxiety – his own and others’ – into an idealized vision of the human experience and its attendant fantasies and nightmares.

The theater seats clutched for dear life during “Jaws”; the tears shed at the end of “E.T.”; the larger 20th-century canvas of genocide and the slaughter of war in “Schindler’s List” and “Saving Private Ryan”: In wildly varying registers of escapism and seriousness, Spielberg has grabbed a worldwide audience and held it in his grip. Now, with “The Fabelmans,” he has gone back to the boy with the movie camera he once was.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle

REVIEW: ‘The Fabelmans’ is a coming-of-age masterpiece about the magic of movie making

Steven Spielberg tells his remarkable origin story in the wonderfully wholesome and semi-autobiographical new movie “The Fabelmans.” The joyous film celebrates the art of filmmaking juxtaposed with the unique awkwardness of American adolescence. Gabriel LaBelle gives a star-making performance as Sammy Fabelman, the stand-in for Spielberg himself. Michelle...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GoldDerby

Gabriel LaBelle (‘The Fabelmans’): ‘I put a lot of pressure on myself, because you don’t want to be the person who ruins a Steven Spielberg movie’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I was surprised at just how personable and charming and kind he is,” admits Gabriel LaBelle about Steven Spielberg, whose semi-autobiographical Amblin Entertainment film “The Fabelmans” features the young actor playing the equivalent of a young Spielberg. He plays the role of aspiring teen filmmaker Sammy Fabelman opposite Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Seth Rogen. It’s a performance that has catapulted him into the Oscar conversation and permitted him to “sign with incredible agents and publicists. It’s such a blessing. It’s just opened so many doors.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. The Vancouver, British Columbia-born LaBelle was plucked from relative...
Outsider.com

Massive Netflix Record Broken by New Series

With more than 3,600 movies and over 1,800 TV shows housed under its red and black banner, Netflix is among the world’s most popular streaming services. And while its titles span all genres and interests, the true titan of the platform is Stranger Things. A Netflix original, Stranger Things...
TheWrap

‘Last Film Show’ Director Pan Nalin Discusses Similarities to ‘The Fablemans': ‘Quite Amazing How All Filmmakers Think Alike’

TheWrap Screening Series: Nalin was joined by producer Dheer Momaya and star Bhavin Rabari. Pan Nalin, writer and director of “Last Film Show,” India’s official submission for the Best International Feature Oscar, turned to his own childhood growing in the Adtala village in Saurashtra for inspiration for the semi-autobiographical film.
Collider

How to Watch 'The Mean One': Showtimes and Streaming Status

We all know the Grinch, right? For most of us, our introduction to the sassy green grump came in the year 2000 when Jim Carrey portrayed the iconic title character in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The movie was adapted from Dr. Seuss' 1957 children's book of the same name, and the adaptation led to the Grinch becoming a popular staple of Christmas ever since. Even if you haven't watched the movie, you'll have no doubt seen the copious amount of Grinch merchandise that hits the shelves every year throughout the festive season. The misanthropic menace is known by all. However, it's safe to say that when the horror parody The Mean One hits screens this December, a whole new side of the much-loved character will be revealed.
Variety

Barry Pepper, Sam Neill to Star in Mob Thriller ‘Bring Him to Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Barry Pepper takes the lead in feature film “Bring Him to Me,” which is now shooting in Queensland, Australia, under director Luke Sparke (“Occupation Rainfall”). The picture is a mob thriller written by Tom Evans and which also stars Sam Neill and Rachel Griffiths. Under orders from a ruthless crime boss, a getaway driver must battle his conscience and drive a young and unsuspecting passenger to an uncertain fate. Evans’ script was inspired by the traumatic scene in Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” in which Nicky Santoro (portrayed by Joe Pesci) unwittingly turns up for a meeting in a cornfield and things go...
WSB Radio

'When Harry Met Sally,' 'Iron Man' added to film registry

They’ll have what she’s having. The 1989 rom-com "When Harry Met Sally" is one of 25 films chosen this year to enter the National Film Registry, a list that ranges from Disney's "The Little Mermaid" to a 1898 silent documentary, long thought lost, about the Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ on Netflix, a Fresh and Exciting Interpretation of a Classic, From the New Master of Fables

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (now on Netflix) is the fourth iteration of Pinocchio released in the last two years. The puppet onslaught began with a visually off-putting Italian film starring Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, followed by a chintzy Russian cartoon with Pauly Shore voicing Pinocchio (strange but true!) and a pointless Disney “live action” remake of the 1940 animated classic from director Robert Zemeckis. We’re therefore inspired to make a safe assumption: The new, stop-motion-animation version by del Toro, winner of multiple Oscars and one of the most creative filmmaking visionaries of the last couple decades (see: Pan’s Labyrinth, The...
ARIZONA STATE
Decider.com

Is ‘The Whale’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival and a viral video of Brendan Fraser‘s tearful reaction, The Whale marks the actor’s highly anticipated comeback performance. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale follows a 600-pound reclusive English teacher, played by Fraser, who is slowly binge-eating...
Collider

10 Highest-Rated Netflix Series of 2022 (So Far), According to IMDb

With the rise of Netflix as the top and leading streaming series in the world comes a demand for movies and television series of high quality. Not only has Netflix become the go-to streaming platform for many individuals, but it has also become a production company in its own right.
TEXAS STATE
Collider

7 Best New Movies on Hulu in December 2022

These seven new films to Hulu this month explore the depth of familial and otherwise social relationships with prodding, akin to starting a fire in the coldest of winters. While some of these films dip into work bonds and others into the intimate sphere, all engagements are fraying or frayed, so what we see are the cracks on display. There are a few films that expand this inquiry, querying humans’ relationships to nature and animal life. What happens when we get close, or too close?
Polygon

The best movies new to streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu (December 2022)

The final month of the year is finally upon us, and with it comes a bountiful crop of new movies available on streaming to tide us over through winter. We’ve highlighted the best of the best new movies on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, and other streaming platforms in December 2022. Our list includes Bullet Train, the outrageous new action comedy from John Wick co-director David Leitch and starring Brad Pitt, 2004’s The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou starring Bill Murray, a tender 2019 bromance about two men and a cow, and a neo-noir thriller and a classic revisionist Western drama to spice things up. If there’s a particular mood you’re looking for, we’ve got a movie for you.
OREGON STATE
Deadline

Kris Rey To Direct 20th Century Studios RomCom ‘Sooner Or Later’ From Tess Morris; Scott Frank Producing

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Kris Rey is set to direct Sooner or Later, a romantic comedy that’s early in the works at 20th Century Studios from scribe Tess Morris and produced by Logan‘s Scott Frank. Sooner or Later focuses on Nora, a cynical British journalist who is hired to write a puff piece for a legendary Hollywood playboy attempting to reinvent his image. Rey’s most recent comedy feature I Used To Go Here premiered at SXSW in 2020 and starred Gillian Jacobs and Jemaine Clement. The pic was acquired stateside by Gravitas Ventures. Previously, she wrote and directed the feature Unexpected,...
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
134
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy