Steven Spielberg’s childhood highlight reel in ‘The Fabelmans’

Chloe East, left, and Gabriel LaBelle in “The Fabelmans.” (Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment/TNS) Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Steven Spielberg is our maestro of commercial cinematic trauma. Ever since the staggeringly simple highway nightmare and TV movie phenomenon “Duel” (1971), he has made anxiety – his own and others’ – into an idealized vision of the human experience and its attendant fantasies and nightmares.

The theater seats clutched for dear life during “Jaws”; the tears shed at the end of “E.T.”; the larger 20th-century canvas of genocide and the slaughter of war in “Schindler’s List” and “Saving Private Ryan”: In wildly varying registers of escapism and seriousness, Spielberg has grabbed a worldwide audience and held it in his grip. Now, with “The Fabelmans,” he has gone back to the boy with the movie camera he once was.