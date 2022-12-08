ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 On Your Side

Cole Beasley reportedly returning to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is reportedly returning to Buffalo to sign with the team’s practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Beasley would be coming out of retirement to join the Bills. He played two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
FOX Sports

Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff rise; Tua, Tom Brady fall: NFL notes and analysis

The cream is rising to the top of the league with the NFL regular season hitting the stretch run. The contenders are beginning to separate from the pack with impressive wins against competitive foes in "must-win" scenarios. Given some time to assess and evaluate the games in Week 14, here...
FOX Sports

What is next for Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals with Kyler Murray's injury? | THE HERD

Things are looking more bleak and worrisome for the Arizona Cardinals. Kyler Murray left the game due to a non-contact injury and the Cardinals fear he tore his ACL. With Kyler out for a while and a noisy season/offseason, is it time for Arizona to move on from Kliff Kingsbury? Colin Cowherd says to keep him with a low demand for the job.
