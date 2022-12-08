Read full article on original website
Cole Beasley reportedly returning to Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is reportedly returning to Buffalo to sign with the team’s practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Beasley would be coming out of retirement to join the Bills. He played two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Bills Praise Jets Mike White After Hits Send QB to Hospital: 'You're Incredible!' WATCH
"He's an incredible player ... Most quarterbacks would've laid down and said, 'No,'' said Buffalo's Shaq Lawson, who told Jets QB Mike White during the game, "I'm proud of you ... Keep going, show that dawg ... ''
Bills' Sean McDermott Reveals What's Been 'Stressed' for Jets
The Buffalo Bills need to forget where they went wrong in order to make things right on Sunday against the New York Jets.
Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long Say Buffalo Bills’ Super Bowl Hopes are Dead
Howie Long and Terry Bradshaw crushed the Bills' Super Bowl hopes on the FOX pregame show following the latest Von Miller injury news. The post Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long Say Buffalo Bills’ Super Bowl Hopes are Dead appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tyreek Hill calls out the Chiefs and wants to face them in the playoffs | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s former team the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek shares he would love the opportunity to face his former team and warns them he’s going to show out. Tyreek said: “I still got love for all them boys but when we meet it’s showtime. They better have two people on me because the cheetah will be arriving!”
AFC Playoff Picture Entering Week 15: Bills Remain Top Seed
Sunday’s slate of NFL games didn’t shift the AFC playoff picture much.
Bills vs. Miami: Tyreek Hill Could Be OUT for Saturday Showdown?
Tyreek Hill has an ankle problem that Miami head coach Mike McDaniel says “is legitimate concern” for this week's Bills game.
Band getting back together? Former Bills WR Cole Beasley reportedly in Buffalo
UPDATE: A report Tuesday morning from NFL.com’s Mike Garofolo claims the Bills have signed Cole Beasley to the practice squad. Shortly after the Buffalo Bills signed veteran receiver John Brown to their practice squad, Stefon Diggs made a curious comment. “The band’s almost back together,” Diggs told the media....
NFL MVP odds on the move; Eagles' Jalen Hurts new favorite to win award
It took 14 weeks of games, but the NFL MVP odds board finally has a new name on top. All season long, it’s been either Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen, and at fairly short odds, no less. Now, Jalen Hurts — who was a sizable long shot when this...
Lions hot against the spread; Sportsbooks win thanks to Jets late field goal
There was only one notable game on the college football odds board over the weekend, the annual Army-Navy showdown. But even with just one game, there was noteworthy betting news. We will have more on that game in a bit. The NFL Week 14 odds market provided plenty of moments,...
Jets vs. Bills Inactives: Matt Milano In or Out?
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano headlines those questionable for today's game against the New York Jets. Will he suit up?
Jerry Jeudy Speaks Out on Controversial Incident vs. Chiefs
Jerry Jeudy had something to say after his career-high day vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Bengals, 49ers join top 5 as Dolphins fall
It really feels like there's going to be some wildcard madness in 2022. Let's be honest: the top tier of the NFL is feeling a bit predictable as we move inside of a month until the playoffs. The true contenders are who they are, and we can comfortably write 9-10 names into the tournament right now.
Fantasy Football Playoffs: Early Look at the Waiver Wire in Week 15
The fantasy football playoffs are here and fantasy football managers looking to get a jumpstart on their waiver wire research need to start with this list.
Updated Dolphins Playoff Outlook Through Week 14
The Miami Dolphins remain likely to make the playoffs but their margin for error has dropped
NFL games today: 49ers vs Seahawks battle on Thursday Night Football
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff rise; Tua, Tom Brady fall: NFL notes and analysis
The cream is rising to the top of the league with the NFL regular season hitting the stretch run. The contenders are beginning to separate from the pack with impressive wins against competitive foes in "must-win" scenarios. Given some time to assess and evaluate the games in Week 14, here...
What is next for Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals with Kyler Murray's injury? | THE HERD
Things are looking more bleak and worrisome for the Arizona Cardinals. Kyler Murray left the game due to a non-contact injury and the Cardinals fear he tore his ACL. With Kyler out for a while and a noisy season/offseason, is it time for Arizona to move on from Kliff Kingsbury? Colin Cowherd says to keep him with a low demand for the job.
