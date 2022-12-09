Read full article on original website
Maine court considering next steps after judge’s error invalidates 30-year attempted murder sentence
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s highest court is deciding how to correct a judge’s error that invalidates the 30-year sentence of a Hartland man who shot at and wounded police officers, according to the Morning Sentinel. Richard Murray-Burns, 32, pleaded guilty to 13 charges last August, including 10...
Bangor man faces 20 year sentence for drug crimes
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor man faces up to a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to drug crimes in federal court in Bangor Thursday. Court records say 31-year-old Wayne Smith and others trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl across Penobscot and Aroostook counties from 2018-2021. Smith was charged with conspiracy...
Rockland Police investigating more juvenile vandalism incidents
ROCKLAND — Rockland Police are investigating additional complaints of juvenile vandalism. On Nov. 29, a local bank reported that their ATM screen had been destroyed, causing significant damage and rendering the machine inoperable, police said in a news release Dec. 10. Through the responding officers' investigation, they identified three...
Man pleads guilty to drug trafficking
Maine man given two life sentences for double murder
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A man found guilty of a 2019 double murder in the northern Maine town of Castle Hill has been sentenced to two life sentences plus five years for criminal threatening with a firearm. Bobby Nightingale was found guilty earlier this year for the murders of...
Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties
Police find car on fire, partially in Penobscot River in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say they responded to a car on fire in the Penobscot River near Cascade Park on State Street early Monday morning. They say at 2:30 a.m. just south of Waterworks Road a car on fire was partially in the river. First responders located a...
Portland Woman Dies Following Crash on I-95 in Sherman, Maine
A Portland woman has died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 95 in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman. Maine State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on I-95 northbound, according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates 59-year-old Maria Dubois of Portland was driving a 2020 blue Toyota Corolla when she went off the road at a high rate of speed and into the woods, Moss said.
Van Buren man indicted for creating police standoff in Aroostook County
VAN BUREN, Maine (WABI) - A Van Buren man has been indicted on numerous charges stemming from a standoff with police a few months ago. Corey Vick, 35, is facing nine charges including assault, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening, and creating a police standoff. In October, Vick...
Hancock County Grand Jury indictments
Hancock County– A woman arrested in connection with a hit and run crash in Orland has been indicted by the Hancock County Grand Jury. Patricia Bowen, 71, of Searsport was indicted for tampering with a witness and hindering apprehension or prosecution. Authorities say Travis Allen, 46, was walking in...
Wayne Smith Of Bangor, Maine Pleads Guilty To Distribution Of Methamphetamine And Fentanyl
Portland woman dies after crashing vehicle on I-95
Athens man, 33, dies at Somerset County Jail
MADISON, Maine — Police are investigating after a resident was reported dead at the Somerset County Jail in Madison on Monday. According to Assistant Jail Administrator Capt. Michael Pike, Readington-Fairview EMS responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. Virgil White, 33, of Athens was pronounced dead at the...
Inmate at Somerset County Jail passes away
MADISON, Maine (WABI) - An inmate at Somerset County Jail has passed away. According to Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, EMS was called to the jail shortly before 8 a.m. Monday. Virgil White, 33, of Athens, was pronounced dead in the jail. A warrant for White’s arrest was put out...
Presque Isle man sentenced to life in prison
HOULTON– A Presque Isle man convicted of murdering two men has been sentenced to life in prison. Bobby Nightingale,38, was also sentenced to five consecutive years for criminal threatening. Allen Curtis ,25, and Roger Ellis, 51, were found dead in a truck on Route 227 in Castle Hill in...
Portland woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Aroostook County
Kindergarten teacher in Bucksport charged with assault
BUCKSPORT, Maine — A kindergarten teacher in Bucksport has been charged after allegedly assaulting a five-year-old student. Police received a report of an assault that happened at the Bucksport G. H. Jewett School on Oct. 20, according to a news release issued by the Bucksport Police Department. During the...
Portland woman dies from injuries after crash in Sherman
Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone
Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 23 - Dec. 1. Stephanie C. Coutu, 28, of Waterville, probation violation in Brooks April 12, 2018, six months in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Jeffrey J. Dorr Jr., 41, of South Thomaston, two counts...
