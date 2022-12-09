ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

wabi.tv

Bangor man faces 20 year sentence for drug crimes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor man faces up to a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to drug crimes in federal court in Bangor Thursday. Court records say 31-year-old Wayne Smith and others trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl across Penobscot and Aroostook counties from 2018-2021. Smith was charged with conspiracy...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockland Police investigating more juvenile vandalism incidents

ROCKLAND — Rockland Police are investigating additional complaints of juvenile vandalism. On Nov. 29, a local bank reported that their ATM screen had been destroyed, causing significant damage and rendering the machine inoperable, police said in a news release Dec. 10. Through the responding officers' investigation, they identified three...
ROCKLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Man pleads guilty to drug trafficking

BANGOR — A former Bangor resident faces up to 20 years for drug trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook counties. 31-year-old Wayne Smith pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor today to conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Court records show between...
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Maine man given two life sentences for double murder

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A man found guilty of a 2019 double murder in the northern Maine town of Castle Hill has been sentenced to two life sentences plus five years for criminal threatening with a firearm. Bobby Nightingale was found guilty earlier this year for the murders of...
CASTLE HILL, ME
wabi.tv

Police find car on fire, partially in Penobscot River in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say they responded to a car on fire in the Penobscot River near Cascade Park on State Street early Monday morning. They say at 2:30 a.m. just south of Waterworks Road a car on fire was partially in the river. First responders located a...
BANGOR, ME
Q 96.1

Portland Woman Dies Following Crash on I-95 in Sherman, Maine

A Portland woman has died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 95 in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman. Maine State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on I-95 northbound, according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates 59-year-old Maria Dubois of Portland was driving a 2020 blue Toyota Corolla when she went off the road at a high rate of speed and into the woods, Moss said.
SHERMAN, ME
wabi.tv

Van Buren man indicted for creating police standoff in Aroostook County

VAN BUREN, Maine (WABI) - A Van Buren man has been indicted on numerous charges stemming from a standoff with police a few months ago. Corey Vick, 35, is facing nine charges including assault, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening, and creating a police standoff. In October, Vick...
VAN BUREN, ME
foxbangor.com

Hancock County Grand Jury indictments

Hancock County– A woman arrested in connection with a hit and run crash in Orland has been indicted by the Hancock County Grand Jury. Patricia Bowen, 71, of Searsport was indicted for tampering with a witness and hindering apprehension or prosecution. Authorities say Travis Allen, 46, was walking in...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland woman dies after crashing vehicle on I-95

SHERMAN, Maine — A woman from Portland died Sunday after the vehicle she was driving went off Interstate 95 in Sherman. It happened around 3:30 p.m. near mile marker 263 on the northbound side of I-95, according to a release Monday from a Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
SHERMAN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Athens man, 33, dies at Somerset County Jail

MADISON, Maine — Police are investigating after a resident was reported dead at the Somerset County Jail in Madison on Monday. According to Assistant Jail Administrator Capt. Michael Pike, Readington-Fairview EMS responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. Virgil White, 33, of Athens was pronounced dead at the...
MADISON, ME
wabi.tv

Inmate at Somerset County Jail passes away

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - An inmate at Somerset County Jail has passed away. According to Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, EMS was called to the jail shortly before 8 a.m. Monday. Virgil White, 33, of Athens, was pronounced dead in the jail. A warrant for White’s arrest was put out...
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Presque Isle man sentenced to life in prison

HOULTON– A Presque Isle man convicted of murdering two men has been sentenced to life in prison. Bobby Nightingale,38, was also sentenced to five consecutive years for criminal threatening. Allen Curtis ,25, and Roger Ellis, 51, were found dead in a truck on Route 227 in Castle Hill in...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
WGME

Portland woman dies from injuries after crash in Sherman

SHERMAN (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a woman from Portland died of her injuries after a crash in Sherman Sunday. Police say the crash happened around 3:32 p.m. on I-95. Investigators say 59-year-old Maria Dubois' vehicle went of the highway and into the woods. Dubois was Lifeflighted to Northern...
PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone

Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 23 - Dec. 1. Stephanie C. Coutu, 28, of Waterville, probation violation in Brooks April 12, 2018, six months in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Jeffrey J. Dorr Jr., 41, of South Thomaston, two counts...
WALDO COUNTY, ME

