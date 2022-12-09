Read full article on original website
Related
GCN.com
Fears grow over plan to distribute billions in broadband dollars
In several states around the country, officials say they are finding major problems with a crucial, new federal map meant to show the adequacy of internet service at the household level. The Federal Communications Commission map, released last month, is critical in determining how the Biden administration will distribute billions...
capitalbnews.org
The Government Failed to Help Black Farmers. These Women Created a Fund for Them.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decades of discrimination against Black farmers has resulted in lost land, economic instability, and a decline of diversity in the industry. During the pandemic, access to capital became an even larger barrier for farmers trying to keep their farms or, in the case of new farmers, obtain land.
Do You Have High-Speed Internet? State Wants Your Help
Rural broadband access has been a major focus for lawmakers from both sides of the aisle since the start of the pandemic. Not much has been done yet, but money is coming from the federal government. The state is trying to get every dollar they can. A lot of people...
coloradopolitics.com
'We have no time to waste': Bennet urges feds to quickly distribute rural clean energy funds
Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet sent a letter to federal officials on Tuesday, calling for the quick distribution of clean energy funding to rural communities. With Congress's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in August, the federal government designated nearly $14 billion for rural clean energy programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. However, Bennet said rural Coloradans told him they previously faced difficulties accessing USDA programs and rural development funds.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Senate Bill introduced to incentivize solar carport deployment in California
California Sen. Josh Becker (D-San Mateo) introduced Senate Bill 49, a bill incentivizing solar carport development, at the State Capitol on Monday. “Solar farms use a tremendous amount of land, but that type of open space either isn’t available or is tremendously expensive in cities and suburbs that use the most power,” Becker said. “That’s what makes the solar canopy concept so appealing because it wouldn’t require any more land, it would just give parking lot owners an incentive to make dual-use of their lots by essentially putting a miniature power plant above all those cars.”
nexttv.com
Bipartisan Bills Would Goose Satellite Broadband
Bipartisan leaders in the House Energy & Commerce Committee are praising a pair of new bills that would 1) streamline regulation of satellite broadband buildouts while still providing safety from potential orbital debris and 2) extend terrestrial network security legislation to space. Committee chair Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) and ranking...
U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff expanding high-speed internet to Georgia rural counties
U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff came to Jefferson County on Friday to speak to local leaders about a new grant program that will bring better high-speed internet to rural parts of Georgia.
WRDW-TV
Ossoff briefs Jefferson County leaders on broadband opportunities
WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff will brief Jefferson County leaders Friday on resources he secured to expand high-speed internet across Georgia. The briefing was planned for 12:30 p.m. Ossoff said he secured $250 million through the American Rescue Plan to expand high-quality internet access to families, small...
Comments / 0